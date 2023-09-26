Sounds like “family values” Rep. Jeff Duncan’s divorce is gonna be messy AF after wife drops affair bombshell

When it comes to LBGTQ+ issues, Rep. Jeff Duncan of South Carolina is about as homophobic as they get.

The 57-year-old MAGA Republican is against marriage equality, going so far as to co-sponsor a 2015 proposal to amend the U.S. Constitution to have same-sex marriage banned.

Marriage, he believes, is sacred and should be as God intended: between one man and one woman.

He’s also against equal protections of queer people in everything from housing to employment, and he thinks anti-LGBTQ+ hate speech should be protected under free speech laws.

Oh, and he’s a huge supporter of “religious freedom” protections that make it legal for private businesses to discriminate against gay people if that’s what God wants them to do.

And he does all this under the guise of championing “traditional family values.”

According to his reelection campaign website, Duncan’s #1 top priority is to promote “the values that you instill into your children at the dinner table.”

But according to his soon-to-be ex-wife, Melody, his #1 top priority has been to sleep with as many women as possible behind her back for the past 30-some years.

Melody just filed for divorce on Friday, accusing her husband, who is up for reelection in 2024, of pursuing multiple affairs over the course of their 34-year marriage and abandoning his family to live with his current mistress, who works as a lobbyist in Washington, D.C.

According to the court filing, the congressman “admitted this adulterous relationship to many people, including [the couple’s three sons] and members of his staff” and has allegedly flaunted his latest affair in private while pretending to have a happy, healthy marriage on the campaign trail.

In fact, just last month, he attended the 12th annual Faith and Freedom BBQ, during which he called Melody his “supportive and loving wife” (who he purportedly cheats on).

But according to the filing, immediately after giving that speech, Duncan “left the next day and went directly to the home of his paramour, Liz Williams, in the Washington DC area, where [Melody] is informed and believes he continues to reside.”

“[Melody] is informed and believes that [Duncan’s] extramarital relationship(s) is/are widely known in political circles in South Carolina and Washington DC.”

According opensecrets.org, Williams runs Liz Williams & Co, a lobbying firm with seven clients, including the Altria Group, one of the world’s largest producers and marketers of tobacco-related products, and Olin Corp, a manufacturer of gun ammunition.

In Friday’s court filing, Melody made it clear she’s not messing around.

In addition to wanting the marriage immediately dissolved, she’s asking for alimony plus the couple’s primary residence in South Carolina and their vacation home in Montana.

Not only that, she also wants Duncan be solely responsible for all of the couple’s outstanding debts, including medical expenses and attorney and legal fees, and she wants him to keep paying for hers and their adult children’s health insurance.

Damn.

Since the divorce papers were filed on Friday, neither Melody nor Duncan, who met in high school and were married in 1988, have issued any comment. Williams has also been keeping a low profile.

We have a feeling, though, that we’ll be hearing more–a LOT more–about this in the coming weeks and months.