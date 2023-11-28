Star NFL QB Kirk Cousins faces backlash after partnering with antigay hate group

One of the NFL’s most prolific passers supports one of the most homophobic organizations in the country.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins recently participated in a half-hour conversation with Focus On The Family Chief Operating Officer Ken Windebank, dishing on his faith and the importance of marriage.

Focus On The Family is a fundamentalist Christian organization that promotes conversion therapy and refuses to recognize transgender people, as well as an array of other anti-LGBTQ+ stances.

While Cousins didn’t explicitly talk about LGBTQ+ issues during his public chat with Windebank, it’s apparent the four-time Pro Bowler buys into the dogma.

“There are consequences to the choices you make in life. Good or bad. And if you sow good things you’ll reap good things. But if you sow poor decisions, you’ll reap poor decisions,” he said at one point.

Outsports first reported Cousins’ involvement with the group.

Cousins’ embrace of Focus On The Family doesn’t jive with the Vikings’ values, or with the people of Minnesota, one of the most progressive states in the Midwest. An outraged Vikings fan forwarded Cousins’ video to Outsports.

“It doesn’t matter how innocuous the content in the video is,” said the fan. “Focus on the Family has consistently pushed for abhorrent policies and to enshrine their views into American law. For the Vikings’ franchise quarterback to partner with them is shocking, disappointing, and runs counter to the image the Vikings have tried to project.”

Indeed, the Vikings prioritize LGBTQ+ inclusivity. They have at least one publicly out front office employee and promote various pro-LGBTQ+ initiatives.

Focus On The Family, obviously, peddles anti-gay hate.

Here is what the organization says about homosexuality:

“Focus on the Family is committed to upholding God’s design for the expression of human sexuality: a husband and wife in a marriage relationship. We also hold to the scriptural truth that a relationship with God through Jesus Christ brings transformation and power over sin. We reach out with compassion and respect to individuals, families, and churches affected by homosexuality.”

Umm… yeah. Those homophobes can take their “compassion” and shove it.

Unsurprisingly, the group’s section on “transgenderism” is just as backwards.

“We believe God created humans in His image, intentionally and immutably male and female, each bringing unique and complementary qualities to sexuality and relationships,” the website reads.

To put it mildly, Focus On The Family isn’t hiding its anti-LGBTQ+ agenda. When Outsports called the organization’s hotline, the person on the line said disavowing homosexuality was “a huge first step of courage,” and that “the devil wants to keep you dark and isolated.”

With mantras like that, it’s hard to believe Cousins could be ignorant of the group’s views. Both the Vikings and Cousins declined to answer questions about the story, for what it’s worth.

In the past, Cousins has indicated his socially conservative views. When asked about playing with a hypothetical gay teammates, he said “nobody’s perfect.”

Do you think he would’ve responded that if asked about a hypothetical straight teammate?

Not a chance!

In the aforementioned conversation, Cousins bemoans how today’s culture is drifting away from his faith, referencing one of his Focus On The Faith mentors.

“He challenged us to understand that that meant following Jesus, even if it cost you something. So if culture goes this way and Jesus went this way, even if it cost you something. I’m going to be a fully devoted follower, even if it cost me something. I’m going to trust him and build my life on his truth,” he said.

Cousins’ mentor, Ray Vander Laan, appears to be a religious zealot.

Many NFL fans are slamming Cousins for his involvement with Focus On The Family, and demanding answers.

kirk cousins supports an anti-LGBTQ group that openly advocates for conversion therapy and rebanning gay marriage https://t.co/KixzDy4DOp — jordan (@notbubbawallace) November 27, 2023

Focus On the Family is awful. Boooooo Kirk Cousins. https://t.co/bRBDjivfgq — amityf (@amityf) November 27, 2023

When I was younger my family attended a church where this group, Focus On The Family, was a big influence. They are a horrible group that thinks women should just stay at home and parents should "punished" with beatings. https://t.co/eXIySwTp81 — Brad (@Bam2) November 27, 2023

Is it asking too much for there to be more Taijuan Walker, Adam Jones, Sean Doolittle, Connor McDavids in the world and less Kirk Cousins, Phillip Rivers, Drew Brees, Lance Berkmans, etc. — Adam Seth Moss (@LFNJSinner) November 27, 2023

i guess a hypothetically gay teammate is secretly a threat to your focus on the straight, white, cis, married, republican, evangelical american family fantasies, huh https://t.co/FiHg9QJfgt — Marissa ???? (@Nats_n_Cats) November 28, 2023

Kirk Cousins is the same guy who when asked about having a gay teammate said "Nobody's perfect." https://t.co/zHbKnOPaM0 — Jim Buzinski (@JimBuzinski) November 27, 2023

Cousins isn’t the first star NFL QB to publicly back Focus On The Family. Beloved New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees was also involved with the hate group.

Since Cousins is out for the season with a torn Achilles, he’s not required to hold press availabilities, so it’s unlikely he’ll be asked about this issue head on.

That is, unless the pressure stays on. A star NFL player working with a vehemently homophobic organization flies in the face of the league’s inclusive message.