Step aside, mother. Claudia Conway proves that sometimes, daughter knows best

They say mother knows best, but in the case of Claudia Conway, we like to think daughter knows best.

For those who have completely blocked out the last 6.5 years (I get it, it all went downhill after Trump was elected in 2016), Claudia Conway is the 18-year-old daughter of Kellyanne Conway, the former Senior Counselor to twice-impeached, once-indicted ex-president Donald Trump.

In addition to being known for her hilariously scathing TikTok channel (which used to be a treasure trove of her sh*t-talking her mother), Claudia is also something of a queer icon. Last year, the social media maven came out by introducing her girlfriend on TikTok. Since then, she’s made no attempt at hiding her authentic self.

In an interview with Bustle shortly after coming out, Claudia revealed she knew from an early age that she was queer. More specifically, she always had a leaning toward the ladies, going as far to tell the publication, “I don’t see myself ever being with a man, ever.” Hey, sometimes we feel that way, too!

As a child, she would tell her mother that her biggest fear was being married to a man. “[My mom would] be like, ‘What is wrong with you?’” she told the pub. “But yeah, I’m just gay. Nothing wrong. I’m just gay.”

But make no mistake, Claudia is no “product of her environment,” she says, and stands firmly against Trump and his dangerous rhetoric.

Reflecting on her time as a youngster in the White House, Claudia shared, “A lot of the things he did and said were not in anyone’s best interest, especially little girls like my sisters.” She continued, “My priority always is to protect them and to make sure that they know that they don’t have to believe in the same things that my mom does or my family does. But you can still have open-minded conversations — that’s something so important that I learned.”

In keeping with tradition, Claudia has become the ultimate troll, often calling out Republicans for their B.S., which… we have no choice but to stan.

In March, Claudia celebrated just how different she is from her parents – by tearing into none other than Ted Cruz.

u have to cut my parents some slack guys. imagine being so excited to have a baby and then it growing up to be a lesbian liberal who subtweets ted cruz for fun — Claudia Conway (@claudiamconwayy) March 17, 2023

Then, shortly after Donald Trump’s arrest in April, Claudia tweeted, “no one is above the law. f*ck you donald.”

no one is above the law ❤️❤️ fuck you donald — Claudia Conway (@claudiamconwayy) April 4, 2023

She followed that up with another zinger, tweeting: “I’ve been waiting for Trump to be under arrest since I was 14 and lived in DC. Prayers work.”’

i’ve been waiting for trump to be under arrest since i was 14 and lived in dc 🙏prayers work — Claudia Conway (@claudiamconwayy) April 4, 2023

She’s also used her platform to advocate for Black Lives Matter and abortion rights.

pro-life should mean that american children are safe from AR-15s in their classrooms, that the 319,000 children in foster care are cared for, that LGBT+ youth are given the resources they need, that kids aren’t kept in CAGES at the border, that BIPOC are protected, etc. — Claudia Conway (@claudiamconwayy) May 18, 2023

All in all, it’s been so great to see Claudia evolve over the years! From political pundit’s daughter to queer rebel with a great cause (as well as a Playboy Bunny?!), Claudia is paving her own path and taking no prisoners. We’ve loved seeing her come into her own, and take a stand against bigots everywhere – even if that means calling out her own family.