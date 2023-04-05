Stormy Daniels LOLs at people calling her a slut… “like it’s a bad thing”

Stormy Daniels (Photo: Shutterstock)

Stormy Daniels, the adult entertainer at the center of the Donald Trump hush money scandal, has no time for those wanting to shame her for doing her job.

A tweet she posted yesterday mocks those who try to attack her because of her career.

“Y’all keep saying ‘c*m dumpster’ like it’s a bad thing. 😂” she said. “It’s definitely more fun being under my sexy man instead of under arrest.”

(Screenshot)

The tweet has received over 87,000 likes at the time of writing.

Her replies pretty quickly filled up with MAGA supporters outraged at Daniels’ role in Trump’s current legal woes.

Ask him yourself. Hey @barrettblade777 are you so insecure that you worry about this ? — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) April 4, 2023

Ick, you’re gross. — Nicholas Tutora (@Tutora2020) April 4, 2023

Melania wants absolutely nothing to do with him. ????? pic.twitter.com/XpEq3gpkBg — Tommy Igoe (@TommyIgoe) April 4, 2023

However, many others agreed with Daniels’ sentiment: Who wouldn’t prefer to be under a handsome man rather than arrested and facing over two dozen charges of business fraud?

I live for your replies 😂😂 brilliant 💋✨ — Avakoxxx18+Official (@AvaKoxxx) April 4, 2023

You understood the assignment — Michael W. Twitty (@KosherSoul) April 4, 2023

Donald Trump appeared in New York yesterday for arraignment on 34 charges relating to business fraud. It all dates back to $130,000 in hush money he reportedly paid to Daniels, via his personal attorney Michael Cohen, to keep quiet about them allegedly having sex in the late 00s.

Trump yesterday denied all the charges leveled at him.

Stormy Daniels ordered to pay legal fees for Trump

Although Daniels has been celebrating Trump’s arrest and arraignment, she was hit with her own setback yesterday.

A Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ordered Daniels to pay Donald Trump $121,000 in legal fees. It dates back to when Daniels launched a defamation lawsuit against Trump in 2018. Trump had posted a tweet suggesting Daniels was a liar when she talked about being threatened by an unknown stranger in 2011 over her affair with Trump.

Daniels lost the defamation case and was ordered to cover Trump’s legal fees.

She appealed that decision but lost. That led to yesterday’s ruling that she owes Trump money.

It’s not the first time Daniels has been ordered to pay legal fees to Trump.

Attorney Harmeet Dhillion, who works for one of Trump’s legal firms, tweeted that it now brings the total sum to over $600,000.

Congratulations to President Trump on this final attorney fee victory in his favor this morning. Collectively, our firm obtained over $600,000 in attorney fee awards in his favor in the meritless litigation initiated by Stormy Daniels. https://t.co/ld7SVvZOp6 pic.twitter.com/1b5P3flxFb — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) April 4, 2023

Daniels has previously said she will “go to jail” before paying any legal fees to Trump.