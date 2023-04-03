Stormy Daniels has a few words of advice for Marjorie Taylor Greene

Following news of Donald Trump’s indictment, Marjorie Taylor Greene, has been on the warpath. The Georgia Rep. has taken every opportunity to criticize the criminal charges against the former President.
Besides blasting Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg, Greene also had a few words to say about Stormy Daniels, the former adult entertainer to whom Trump is alleged to have paid hush money.
In a tweet on Friday, Greene said Daniels was grifting off the legal action. She also slammed Daniels as “old and disgusting.”
Daniels responded over the weekend and did not mince her words.
Trump and Greene heading to New York
The as-yet-unknown charges against Trump date back to an alleged payment of hush money to Daniels in 2016, before Trump became President. The indictment remains under seal at the moment. However, it’s understood Trump faces 30 counts related to business fraud.
Paying a rumored $130,000 in hush money is not a crime. The payment was made via Trump’s then-personal attorney, Michael Cohen. However, the Trump organization is alleged to have chalked it down as “legal expenses” in its accounting. Falsifying business records is a misdemeanor in New York.
Trump has said he will appear in New York to face the charges tomorrow. Greene has stated she will be heading to New York to lead a protest at noon in Lower Manhattan against what she calls, an “unprecedented abuse of our justice system and election interference.”
