Marjorie Taylor Greene is getting harassed. Man she previously harassed offers condolences.

Marjorie Taylor Greene alleges two people harassed her in a Washington DC restaurant this week. A school shooting survivor Greene previously harangued in public was among those to sympathize.

On Monday, Greene said, “I was attacked in a restaurant tonight by an insane women and screamed at by her adult son. They had no respect for the restaurant or the staff or the other people dining or people like me who simply have different political views.

“They are self-righteous, insane, and completely out of control. I was sitting at my table, working with my staff, and never even noticed these people until they turned into demons. People used to respect others even if they had different views. But not anymore. Our country is gone.”

Online, many reminded Greene of the occasions she heckled Joe Biden. Then there was the time she followed Parkland School shooting survivor David Hogg, demanding he answers her questions.

Greene’s altercation with Hogg took place shortly after she was first elected to Congress in 2019.

Hogg himself was among those to respond to Greene’s claims of being shouted at in a restaurant.

“Man that sucks,” he began. “I was attacked and screamed at in 2018 by an insane woman named Marjorie Taylor Greene. She had no respect for the privacy of me as an 18-year-old school shooting survivor or my staff. She was self-righteous, insane, and completely out of control.

Hogg’s tweet has been liked over 110k times. Many shared his views on Greene’s hypocrisy.

Restaurant altercation for Marjorie Taylor Greene

Greene spoke to Sean Hannity on Fox News on Tuesday to give more details about the restaurant incident. She did not identify the establishment. One of her aides said they didn’t want to risk further encounters by naming it.

“Last night I was having dinner with two members of my staff and we were working and preparing for committee hearings today.

“Then we were approached, a woman came up to my table and came and stood very close to me and started verbally attacking me and calling me all kinds of names.

“Then another member of her party started screaming ‘F you Marjorie’ as loud as he possibly could over and over again inside this restaurant.

“They have no respect for the restaurant, the staff and the other people dining there.”

She went on to say Republicans were being treated like “second-class citizens”.

