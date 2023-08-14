Straight people SHOCKED to learn gays can have missionary sex after seeing “Red, White & Royal Blue”

Image Credit: ‘Red White & Royal Blue,’ Amazon Studios

Red, White & Royal Blue‘s steamy sex scene solidifies the bond between Prince Henry and the “First Son” of the United States.

It also shows heterosexuals that gay men can have sex just like them!

When Alex Claremont-Diaz (Taylor Zakhar Perez) and Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine) get ready for the climax of their New Year’s Eve rendezvous, Claremont-Diaz shoves his Royal Highness onto the bed and drapes over his perfectly toned body. The camera never moves, showing the two hunky protagonists lock eyes at the moment of insertion.

It’s a brilliant directorial tactic that highlights the emotional power of sexual intercourse. There are many positions that work for anal sex, but missionary might be the most intimate.

That’s right, hets: missionary. It is possible!

One blissfully unaware woman on the platform previously known as Twitter started the delightful weekend discourse.

Those who read Red White & Royal Blue, the best-selling novel by Casey McQuiston, know that sex is an integral part of Alex and Prince Harry’s journey. Though the much-discussed sex scene earned the movie an “R” rating, director Matthew López told Queerty its insertion (pun-intended) was non-negotiable.

“There was no conversation whatsoever after the R-rating came to us about changing it,” he said. “I couldn’t tell this story without telling that part of the story.”

In addition to being important, the scene is hot. Perhaps the most scintillating part of the whole experience comes when Alex’s key necklace is dangling over Harry, signifying how close the two men are getting with one another.

Since the camera never pans away from Alex and Harry’s faces, viewers don’t see how their bodies are contorting. López says that was intentional.

“I think that this particular movie and this particular pairing and this particular scene is interesting to me because it wasn’t anything I can remember seeing before,” he said. “Which is [to say,] I definitely wanted to make sure that we never lost sight of Alex and Henry in that scene, and that it didn’t become about bodies, it didn’t become about choreography.”

But while we’re on the topic, what about their bodies?

The gays, of course, don’t need a rundown of how it all works. But thankfully, at least one person was kind enough to explain to “Grace,” our inquiring female ally, how everything goes down.

“Grace” is correct on one point: missionary sex requires some additional steps for gays. The legs must be up, and sometimes a pillow is added for extra support.

For the bottom, missionary can double as a nice core workout. Now you know why those gays in Provincetown or Fire Island have those six-pack abs!

“Grace,” to her credit, took our word for it.

With two hot cisgender leads, Red, White & Royal Blue doesn’t break any cinematic boundaries. But at least, it shows the world that gay sex can be sensual, too. We’re not only about slamming each other from behind!

We are all verse kings in that way.

