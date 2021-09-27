Swiss Bliss! Same-sex marriage finally comes to Switzerland

Switzerland has become the latest nation to legalize marriage equality.

CNN reports that voters in the country overwhelmingly approved a measure to extend marriage rights to same-sex couples, as well as to allow for adoption by same-sex parents. 61.4% of citizens of the nation approved the measure–nearly a two-thirds majority.

“We are very happy and relieved,” Antonia Hauswirth of the national committee “Marriage for All” said in a statement, welcoming the approval. International human rights organization Amnesty International also cheered the vote, calling it a “milestone for equality.”

The new law will also allow for same-sex couples to gain citizenship for foreign spouses. It will also allow lesbian couples to begin having children through sperm donation–a right previously only afforded to heterosexual couples.

The government of Switzerland has yet to approve a date for the new law to go into effect. Swiss Justice Minister Karin Keller-Sutter told reporters that it will likely take effect on July 1, 2022.