This tatted up gay amputee’s pole dancing skills will blow you away

Andrew Gregory is a gay parapole champion. He’s also an amputee. 19 years ago, he was in a motorcycle accident that caused him to lose his left leg.
“I don’t remember much, but the bike landed on top of my left leg and smashed what was below the knee to pieces,” he recalls in an interview with Attitude magazine.
After spending weeks in the hospital and undergoing over a dozen unsuccessful reconstructive surgeries, he made the difficult decision to have his leg amputated.
While that sounds devastating, Gregory says losing his leg actually had a positive impact on his mental health, which he wasn’t expecting.
“My relationship with my leg post-accident wasn’t good. To me, it was misshapen, scarred, and ugly,” he says. “With a prosthetic on, it’s even more beautiful and it gives me confidence in the rest of my body.”
It’s been two years since I took the decision to amputate my lower left leg,17 years after a motorcycle accident completely wrecked it. These images are a snapshot of life since. Far from making life harder,for me it has been a life changer in so many ways. I am no longer in constant pain. I can walk without a stick. I’m more confident. I’m happier. A lot happier. I’ve worked(and am working)with some amazing photographers,designers,prosthetists,film makers,agents. I have incredible pole teachers,support from an incredible pole studio. Amazing friends. I hold a world parapole championship title,I just won another competition against able bodied polers. I teach pole too. All of this together has added up to a new direction in my life. If your facing amputation or have a disability,don’t let it stop you moving on with your life. Find your people,your support network,and blossom. Click on the link in my bio to see a short film about the operation #ampuversary #amputee #amputeelife #inspiration #amputeeathlete #disabilityawareness #bodypositivity
In another unexpected turn of events, during his rehabilitation, Gregory discovered parapole, also known as pole dancing.
“I discovered pole accidentally,” he tells Attitude. “I was looking for a form of exercise I could do that would work with my leg, and first came across anti-gravity yoga. The same studio also taught pole–one of the teachers convinced me to have a go, and I was hooked immediately.”
Gregory says he was surprised at how difficult it was (“Having the strength in your grip to support yourself is difficult; I had countless blisters in the early days.”), but also at how much he enjoyed it.
“The feeling when I perform is indescribable,” he says. “Something takes over as soon as the music plays; you go into autopilot mode.”
A handspring to handspring to handspring down sequence,including @hannahrose_aerial muscle down challenge day 1. @londondanceacademy studio classes begin tomorrow!! So excited! #poletrick #poleboy #malepoledance #poledancenation #poledancersofig #poledance #handisport #instagay #wegonthepole #parapole #amputeefitness #polefree
Since taking up parapole, Gregory has gone on to compete in several international championships, often taking home the top prize.
“I am now a parapole world champion,” he tells Attitude, “and in October I took gold at the IPSF [International Pole Sports Federation] World Championships in Canada. In February, I also competed against able-bodied polers in a non-parapole competition and won.”
He adds, “When people watch me on the pole, the most common reaction is they come over to tell me I’m inspiring and, of course, I love to hear that–who wouldn’t? But what I really want is for people to simply think that I’m good. ”
Last competition post I promise!!!! I wanted to share some of the beautiful images @elimoraphoto took @ipsfpolesports world championship,still on a bit of a high when I think about what I achieved just 18 months post amputation! #Malepoledancer #poledance #polefitness #polesport #pole #menpole #poletrickoftheday #polesport #parapole #poletrick #menofpole #poledancemagic #unitedpoleartists #amputee #amputeeathlete #amputeelife #poledancenation
Now that he’s officially conquered the parapole, up next on Gregory’s agenda is finding a boyfriend.
“I’m also going to get myself out there and look for a partner,” he tells Attitude. “I haven’t had sex since the amputation because I don’t know how guys see me, if they still find me attractive.”
He says he’s not interested in people who want to fetishize his disability, saying often for those people “it’s definitely more about the stump than what’s attached to it.”
He continues, “Although my fear of rejection has increased, I feel I’m just reaching the point where I possibly want to meet a significant other.”
Shortly after my amputation 16 months ago,I was photographed by the amazing @manongraphy she just won some awards for the series including me. The following is her post with some words from me————————————————Posted @withrepost • @manongraphy I am pleased to announce that a selection of images from my series ALTERED have been awarded with 2nd Place Winner in Fine Art + Gold in Fine Art/Nudes + Gold in Fine Art/People by PX3 2019. @px3 . . . Portrait of Andrew @tattoo_pole_boy . . . “Putting myself in front of a photographer, when part of me no longer exists, was for me about seeing how the world sees me. I no longer have all of the body I was born with, how does that look through someone else’s eyes is it brutal ? Or is it beautiful ?” ALTERED is a body of photographic work that aims to encourage inclusion by displaying the honesty of physical alterations. The process of making these works employs the practice of the ‘therapeutic gaze’ whereby the artistic process can take its participants on an emotional journey of self-discovery. #px3 #px32019 #portraitphotography #portraitvision #tattoo #bwtattoos #manonouimet #bwphotography #amputee #altered #uwe #amputeepride #amputeelifestyle #bodydiversity
It might not be the best Phoenix ever,but it’s my first,and it’s been a long time coming!!! The split to superman is from @polemance ? . So the countdown to reopen @londondanceacademy is on,it’s gonna be different to train in the shadow of covid,but safety measures and procedures are being put in place to make it a great place to train in again. See you there soon!!! #poletrick #polecombo #poleboy #malepoledance #poletrickoftheday #poledancenation #poledancersofig #poledance #handisport #instagay #wegonthepole #parapole #amputeefitness @polesport_poletricks #amputeelife #sundaycrunchad
Today is International Day of Persons with Disabilities. I want to send out some love to all of you out there. I also want to thank those people around me who help me do what I do,your patience and support has been amazing @hannahrose_aerial @ayeshaagogopole @nagginwyfe @laurenelisepole and @londondanceacademy for giving me a safe space to be a disabled poler,to all the staff and students who put up with my **** and to all the support I receive on instagram,thank you #internationaldayofpersonswithdisabilities #amputee #amputeelife #instagay #amputeelifestyle #disabilityawareness #disabledfashion
Some images from my winning routine @poletheatreuk by @fotocad and the moment my name was announced,big thanks to @nagginwyfe for capturing that amazing moment,it’s her voice you can hear!!! @nushy1984 Is my doctor .You can watch the routine 2 posts earlier on my page. #parapole #poledancersofinstagram #united by pole #polephotoshoot #polemen #polesport #amputeemodel #amputeestrong @poledancersofinstagram #instagay @wegon #ampchallenges
This was my performance for @gloriapridefestival co hosted by @londondanceacademy which was a super fun weekend!!! I don’t own the music rights and I’ll be surprised if the music police don’t take it down,I hope not,it’s one of my all time favourite songs!!! #poleperformance #poleroutine #pole #unitedbypole #polecombo #poledancersofig #poleinspiration #instagay #pride? #amputee #amputeestrong #disabilitypride #wegonthepole
Last time,I promise!!! If you can take a moment and click on the link in my bio,please vote for me and the other amazing UK team members also nominated for awards. The world championships @ipsfpolesports are happening October 3,4,5,6 in Montreal,it would be amazing to win male athlete of the year,even more so as a disabled poler!!! so excited to be competing! Thank you to everyone who has voted so far,the vote ends tomorrow,the results will be announced at the championships. Photo @manongraphy #amputeelife #parapole #amputeeathlete #amputeestrong #polemen #polesport
I call this one “tattoos,jock,prosthetic”!!! I weirdly feel way more body confident since my amputation,I hated my leg for many years. Now I love it!!! I think there is beauty in all bodies Thanks @titanbodyarmor for the jock #amputee #amputeemodel #positivebodyimage #meninunderwear #amputeefitness #amputee #pornceptual #instagay #gay #gayamputee #tattoo #gaytattoo #disabledfashion
I am so over posting pole videos from my home,desperate to get back to the studio!!! This is my version of a combo @ayeshaagogopole taught this week. I can rarely get through a routine as taught,I usually hit a point that becomes impossible with my short leg. But with a few tweaks I usually get there,usually!!! #poledancing #pole #poledance #poledancer #poledancenation #unitedbypole #poletrickoftheday #polesport #polecontrol #poledancemagic #parapole #polefree #poledancersofinstagram #poleinspiration #polelifestyle #polefree #handisport #sundaycrunchad
So it’s just a Cupid right? When I decided to go ahead with the amputation,I knew so much of my life would improve. I also knew I would loose the ability to do certain moves on the pole. Lockdown has given me the time to work hard on strengthening my residual limb,it’s an hour every day of stability and strength exercises,which I had to work out how to do with a missing limb. So to me,it’s way more than a Cupid,it’s a move I never thought I would be able to hold. Hard work pays off. #polefitnation #polelifestyle #polesport #parapole #amputee #amputeestrong #poledancersofinstagram #polefree #poletrickoftheday
