Ted Cruz takes break from impeachment trial to tweet transphobic joke about breast milk

While the rest of his colleagues were busy doing their jobs and focusing on Donald Trump‘s second impeachment trial, Texas senator Ted Cruz was apparently googling breast milk and cracking transphobic jokes on Twitter.

Rather than paying attention to the proceedings, Cruz shared a Washington Examiner article about how a hospital in England is changing the term “breast milk” to “human milk” in an effort to be more inclusive toward trans and gender non-conforming parents.

“Orwellian: The words ‘breast milk’ are now forbidden. Because science,” Cruz said, alluding to George Orwell’s novel 1984.

Orwellian: The words “breast milk” are now forbidden. Because science. https://t.co/TKuRqgUuHd — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 10, 2021

The Brighton and Sussex University Hospitals NHS Trust announced this week that it will drop terms considered to be trans-exclusionary, such as “breast milk”, to avoid causing unnecessary offense.

Today we are launching the UK’s first clinical and language guidelines supporting trans and non-binary birthing people. Follow us as we post throughout the week. Find out more on our webpage

?? https://t.co/EPaesy4RWN#transpregnancy #nonbinarypregnancy #genderinclusion pic.twitter.com/qgzhJ2e6On — Brighton and Sussex Maternity (@BSUH_maternity) February 8, 2021

Cruz’s vapid tweet did not go over well with commenters…

Senate impeachment trial is going on right now and you’re tweeting about guidelines for one hospital not even in the US let alone the state that you serve. 🤔 — AustenwithanE (@AustenWithanE_) February 10, 2021

Strongly suggest actually reading Orwell — Buck Mulligan (@cphough) February 10, 2021

Did this scene of the video make you the happiest or was it a different one? pic.twitter.com/TFbGDrF590 — lauralouisiana (@llauralouisiana) February 10, 2021

Busy thinking about boobs, eh? — SouthDakotaDeptOf:PrettyLittleSeditiousPoliticians (@westofscenic) February 11, 2021

The Sergeant at Arms should just be collecting cell phones at the door like we have to do in high school classrooms — Dr. Amy McGlothlin (@amcglothlin) February 10, 2021

CNN’s Chris Cuomo ripped into the senator on Cuomo Prime Time Wednesday night, telling him to stop thinking about breast milk and “do your damn job.”

“Orwellian? Sir, you are at a trial that you’re not even paying attention to, where you are saying that what happened didn’t really happen because you don’t want to have to deal with the reality. That, my brother, is Orwellian,” Cuomo said.

He continued, “Breast milk? Why is that on your mind? Focus, Ted. If you got off Trump’s teat a little bit, maybe you wouldn’t be thinking about breast milk so much. Do your damn job.”

"There can be no good faith disagreement," says @ChrisCuomo, as Democrats presented more devastating evidence in today's impeachment trial. "The facts all point to Trump and his actions. There can only be bad faith…" pic.twitter.com/7AuCkdedIi — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) February 11, 2021

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.