Ted Cruz takes break from impeachment trial to tweet transphobic joke about breast milk

While the rest of his colleagues were busy doing their jobs and focusing on Donald Trump‘s second impeachment trial, Texas senator Ted Cruz was apparently googling breast milk and cracking transphobic jokes on Twitter.

Rather than paying attention to the proceedings, Cruz shared a Washington Examiner article about how a hospital in England is changing the term “breast milk” to “human milk” in an effort to be more inclusive toward trans and gender non-conforming parents.

“Orwellian: The words ‘breast milk’ are now forbidden. Because science,” Cruz said, alluding to George Orwell’s novel 1984.

The Brighton and Sussex University Hospitals NHS Trust announced this week that it will drop terms considered to be trans-exclusionary, such as “breast milk”, to avoid causing unnecessary offense.

Cruz’s vapid tweet did not go over well with commenters…

CNN’s Chris Cuomo ripped into the senator on Cuomo Prime Time Wednesday night, telling him to stop thinking about breast milk and “do your damn job.”

“Orwellian? Sir, you are at a trial that you’re not even paying attention to, where you are saying that what happened didn’t really happen because you don’t want to have to deal with the reality. That, my brother, is Orwellian,” Cuomo said.

He continued, “Breast milk? Why is that on your mind? Focus, Ted. If you got off Trump’s teat a little bit, maybe you wouldn’t be thinking about breast milk so much. Do your damn job.”

