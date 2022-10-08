Terry Crews’ leather fantasy, Adam Peaty’s green bikini, & Tom Goss’ spaghetti dinner

This week John Waters broke his 20-year hiatus, Charlie Puth discussed his constant horniness, and Lena Dunham declared herself a gay icon. Here’s what happened on Instagram:
Ryan Cleary got some sun.
Sterling Walker reached the peak.
Chai Freeman flexed.
DJ Alex Lo shared his schedule.
Terry Crews wore leather.
Roberto Portales dried himself off.
Polo Morin explored the city.
Rajiv Surendra grew up.
Brandon Kyle Goodman worked out at home.
Tom Daley looked up.
Mario Rossi drank his juice.
Lucas Krzikalla came out of the closet.
Reece Alexander started the countdown.
Adam Peaty drove the boat.
Tom Goss ate spaghetti.
Thomas McKay stole a smooch.
Anthony Bowens smiled.
Jai Rodriguez showed off.
Milan Christopher hogged the locker room mirror.
And Jonathan Van Ness hit the bike.
14 Comments
Kangol2
Excellent week. So many good posts, starting with the first one, that the bleccch ones (gagtastic Terry Crews, the spaghetti-smeared Tom Goss, etc.) didn’t matter!
abfab
Child, please! Once again we have several skanky armpits and a bevy of Leavenworth excons with horrible tattoos.
And anyone with an Italian food fetish should be in state hospital.
However, my saving graces save the day, with grace———Mario Rossi and Sterling Walker.
dbmcvey
@abfab,
It’s hysterical that you keep clicking on these just so you can make negative comments. If you hate it so much stop giving it clicks.
ShiningSex
terry crews is awful and Tom Goss is gross
abfab
DBM,
Return to reading comprehension class and start at the lowest level available. I don’t do what you are accusing me of, and I’m sorry it might be making you hysterical.
Fahd
Usually don’t comment, but excellent compilation this week. How low can some men go with their bodyfat percentages?
gregg2010
Who are these people?
dbmcvey
Google is our friend.
abfab
They are space alien Martians from another planet and they arrived here on a fabulous gay flying saucer.
Who are you?!
MISTERJETT
people are always so quick to say “i don’t know who he is” trying to diminish someone ‘s existence. instead of doing that, why not try googling them so you can find out exactly who the person is. you might find that the person is worth knowing about and makes you a little less ignorant.
SDR94103
gross.
abfab
Let us know of someone who fits into your non-gross category and then we’ll talk.
dbmcvey
Great week! I love Tom Goss!
ShiningSex
Crews is a POS of horrible host. I wish he’d go away. Just awful please look at his past comments on the LGBT community. Google it!