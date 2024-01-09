in quotes

That time Barry Manilow performed at a gay bathhouse in 1972: “For me, it was a job for 75 bucks”

At that point I wasn’t sure about [my sexuality]. There were a lot of us in the world that had yet to figure it out.

What do you think, they were f*cking in front of us? They were just an audience. A great audience, too.

It’s unusual, I agree. But for me, it was a job for 75 bucks.

Barry Manilow speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about performing with Bette Midler at The Continental Baths, a gay bathhouse in New York, in 1972.

Guests attend Bette Midler's performance at the Continental Bath & Health Club in New York City on Feb. 4, 1972. (Photo by Fairchild Archive/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images)

