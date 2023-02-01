The best LGBTQ+ movies and TV shows coming to streaming in February 2023

February may be the shortest month of the year, but there’s more than enough LGBTQ+ movies and TV shows headed your way to make up for it.

Across the major streaming platforms, this month will see the premiere of a scandalous soap-y remake, the return of a beloved cult comedy, a documentary on one of our greatest allies in the music industry, and a new grown-up rom-com just in time for Valentine’s Day. And, if that’s not enough, there are plenty of new gay classics dropping, too!

As is Queerty tradition, we’ve put together a guide to the best of the queer and queer-adjacent series and films coming to streaming this month to help you stay on top of it all. Whether you use Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, or Hulu (or some combo of the four), we have your can’t-miss recommendations for each. So get those watch lists ready; it’s going to be a very gay Feburary.

Jump to your streaming platform of choice:

Netflix

Amazon Prime Video

HBO Max

Hulu

What’s new and gay on Netflix in February 2023

The New Release: Class (Feb 3)

Netflix’s Spanish teen soap Elite has become a sensation thanks in large part to its messy (and beautiful) queer characters, so we’re pleased to report that the series’ Indian remake—the aptly titled Class—will be following suit. And that’s a huge deal! Unlike the original, Class hails from a more socially conservative country with a lot of stigma surrounding the LGBTQ+ community, so even a little bit of gay representation can go a long way. We’ll be tuning in for more of the addictive, over-the-top drama Elite always does so well.

The New Gay Classic: Call Me By Your Name (Feb 1)

It feels like every month Call Me By Your Name pops up on a new streaming platform, and that’s not a bad thing in our view! A certain co-star notwithstanding, Luca Guadagnino’s evocative period piece remains a gold standard for queer coming-of-age stories, perfectly capturing those small moments that can feel so very big when we’re first falling for someone. Whenever we need a good cry, we like to turn to Elio’s (Timothée Chalamet) big scene with his father (Michael Stuhlbarg)—that monologue gets us every time.

Amazon Prime Video’s LGBTQ+ offerings in February 2023

The New Release: Somebody I Used To Know (Feb 10)

Our hetero couple crush, Dave Franco and Alison Brie, co-wrote this sweet adult rom-com about a woman (Brie) who returns to her hometown only to reconnect with her ex (Insecure‘s gorgeous Jay Ellis) right before he’s set to marry his fiancé (Dope‘s Kiersey Clemons). If that sounds like familiar terrain, Somebody I Used To Know has a surprise up its sleeve in the form of [spoiler alert, although it’s telegraphed in the trailer] a queer twist! Amy Sedaris, Danny Pudi, and Haley Joel Osment are among the charming ensemble.

The New Gay Classic: A Simple Favor (Feb 19)

There’s a little bit of something for everyone in director Paul Feig’s (Bridesmaids) surprise cult hit, A Simple Favor, based off a pulpy beach-read novel of the same name. The gays love Blake Lively rocking menswear chic as a femme fatale, and the lesbians—well, they love Blake Lively rocking menswear chic as a femme fatale, too! But, seriously, with its dark wit, compelling mystery, and sharp sense of style, A Simple Favor is a total blast, the kind you’ll want to enjoy again and again with a martini in hand.

What’s gay on the way to HBO Max in February 2023

The New Release: Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over (Feb 2)

Long before she was Twitter’s favorite catty aunty, Dionne Warwick was a groundbreaking icon of the music world, lauded as one of the most-charted female vocalists in Billboard history and the first Black woman to win a Grammy in the pop category. From one of the filmmakers behind Stonewall Uprising, this documentary unpacks Warwick’s legacy, from the New Jersey gospel scene to global superstardom, including her LGBTQ+ activism and the impact her song “That’s What Friends Are For” had on the fight against AIDS.

The New Gay Classic: White Bird In A Blizzard (Feb 1)

Trailblazing queer director Gregg Araki has crafted some seminal gay classics over the past 35 years, from the transgressive The Living End to the trippy Kaboom. So it’s a bit of a bummer that the 2014 mystery-thriller White Bird In A Blizzard is still his most recent feature film. But now’s as good as time as any to revisit this haunting drama, starring Shailene Woodley as a young woman trying to pull her life together after the sudden disappearance of her mother, played by the stunning Eva Green.

The best and queerest on Hulu this February 2023

The New Release: Party Down, Season 3 (Feb 24)

If you’ve got the Starz plug-in for your Hulu account, then you’re in luck because you’ll be able to stream the long-awaited return of cult comedy Party Down, which aired its original two seasons between ’09 and ’10. The show follows a hapless catering company in LA—comprised of Hollywood wannabes—and each episode follows them as they fumble their way through another high-profile event. The killer cast includes Adam Scott, and Ken Marino, as well as queer icons like Megan Mullally and Jane Lynch, so you know it’ll be a gag.

The New Gay Classic: Pride (Feb 2)

Nobody does charming historical fiction dramedies quite like the U.K., and one of the country’s greatest imports is the pleasant—and powerful—Pride, about a group of gay activists who show up to support a small mining village during their strike under Margaret Thatcher’s iron rule. Come for the silly, inoffensive jokes about the gays (“Aren’t all lesbians vegetarians?”), but stay for the moving performances from the likes of Andrew Scott, George MacKay, Imelda Staunton, and Bill Nighy.