That ‘Call Me By Your Name’ sequel might still happen–but will alleged cannibal Armie Hammer star???



There’s been talk of a Call Me By Your Name sequel since the film first premiered at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival.

And, sure, five-plus years ago, the idea made a lot of sense! Italian filmmaker Luca Guadagnino’s sweeping queer romance—adapted from the André Aciman novel of the same name—was a critical darling, racked up a handful of major Oscar nods, and effectively solidified star Timothée Chalamet’s rise to movie stardom.

Heck, Aciman even wrote a sequel (2019’s Find Me), so it’s not like Guadagnino was wanting for source material.

However, in the years since, there’s been one glaring issue that’s really *ahem* hammered home why a direct follow-up to CMBYN might not be such a great idea. We’re talking, of course, about star Armie Hammer, who has been hit with allegations of sexual abuse, was consequently dropped or edited out of a number of films, and has even been the subject of cannibalism rumors.

Related: Creepy ‘House of Hammer’ docuseries may be the final nail in the coffin for Armie Hammer’s career

That last point feels especially ironic because Guadagnino’s most recent film, Bones And All, is a darkly metaphorical love story about a pair of fine young cannibals—reuniting the director with Chalamet, opposite Taylor Russell (Escape Room, Waves).

Adapted from a 2015 YA novel by Camille DeAngelis, any lines that can be drawn between Bones And All and Hammer are purely coincidental, with the director denying his former star had any influence or inspiration on the project: “Any correlation with this kind of innuendo and silliness is preposterous.”

But it’s not like Guadagnino’s trying to completely distance himself from Hammer now that the actor has become persona non grata. No, in a new Variety profile, the filmmaker says he’s still holding on to hope for a CMBYN sequel—and that he’d want Hammer to return!

When speaking broadly about his interest in revisiting the story of Elio (Chalamet) and Oliver (Hammer), Guadagnino said it’s still “a wish and a desire,” having not made up his mind about the specifics of the story. “There is no hypothesis, so there is no movie.”

But that door is far from sealed shut. “I would love to make a second and third and fourth chapter of all my movies,” Guadagnino shared. “Why? Because I truly love the actors I work with, so I want to repeat the joy of doing what we did together.”

You’re probably wondering if Hammer falls under that umbrella, right? Well, don’t worry—Variety totally asked if he’d work with Hammer again, specifically on another chapter to CMBYM. “Yeah, of course,” the director responded.

Look, we’re no industry professionals, but… we think you’re going to have some trouble convincing a distributor to sign on to that one, Luca! Unless there are some theaters in the Cayman Islands with availability.

Related: Is Timothée Chalamet’s peach the sexiest scene in movie history? Science says…

Perhaps sensing he might have to elaborate, Guadagnino quickly changed the subject, instead pitching another CMBYN follow-up that would be more of a spin-off: He wants to see a film about the life of Mafalda, Elio’s family’s housekeeper, played by Vanda Capriolo (whose only other acting credit is for Guadagnino’s Suspiria remake).

The filmmaker calls the idea of a Mafalda movie “divine,” adding, “I would be very interested in seeing what is the life of Mafalda when she’s not around the family.”

And you know what? We would, too! Mafalda’s an under-sung queen who more than deserves her own moment in the sun. And they could even keep it queer by having her catch the eye of another woman at the local watering hole (played by Tilda Swinton, naturally).

Honestly, anything’s better than a sequel that requires bringing Hammer back into the fold. Maybe Guadagnino should watch Discovery+’s House Of Hammer documentary before he starts making any other plans…

The Hammer business aside, Guadagnino’s Bones And All is now playing in select theaters, and it’s been largely well received (it currently stands at 89% on Rotten Tomatoes). Plus, it’s been hailed as “the next great queer horror movie,” so it’s definitely one we’ll be keeping our eyes on.

Related: Timothée Chalamet is “Demon Twink” personified in this cannibal love story