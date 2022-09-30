WATCH: Timothée Chalamet is “Demon Twink” personified in this cannibal love story

Armie Hammer issues aside, Call Me By Your Name stands as one of the most thoughtful and sumptuous queer coming-of-age movies in recent memory. So we never thought director Luca Guadagnino’s reunion with his star Timothée Chalamet would be quite so… bloody.

But that’s exactly what Bones And All appears to be. Described as a “cannibal love story,” the horror-romance is adapted from Camille DeAngelis’ singular YA novel of the same name. And it looks downright bone-chilling.

In it, Chalamet plays Lee, a nomad afflicted with an insatiable hunger for flesh. Yikes. But the real protagonist is Maren, a young woman with the same affliction, played by up-and-coming talent Taylor Russell (Waves, Escape Room). Maren has been living a transient life with her father (André Holland), but when he can no longer help cover for her cannibalistic tendencies, he flees, leaving Maren to fend for herself.

Alone and scared, Maren sets off on a road trip “across Reagan-era America” in search of her mother. Along the way, she encounters a number of others like her—some good, some terrifying—including the beguiling Sully (Mark Rylance) and Lee, with whom she forms an instant connection.

Scored by Leonard Cohen’s “You Made It Darker,” the first trailer for Bones And All provides a look at its unique blend of the romantic and the macabre. There’s any number of scenes featuring our stars—Chalamet in particular—splattered in blood, which leads us to believe this will be one messy courtship.

Per Deadline, the film’s producers describe it as “a liberating road odyssey of two young people coming into their own, searching for identity and chasing beauty in a perilous world that cannot abide who they are.” Maren and Lee may be a pair of fine, young cannibals, but the story uses their uncontrollable urges as a metaphor for otherness and queerness—ultimately, these are just two adolescents trying to find where they belong.

Bones And All—which also stars Chloë Sevigny, Suspiria scream queen Jessica Haper, and Michael Stuhlbarg (another Call Me By Your Name reunion)—received largely positive reviews after premiering at the Venice Film Festival. It’ll begin rolling out to theaters nationwide on November 18.

Watch the first full trailer for Bones And All below:

