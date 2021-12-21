Studio fails spectacularly at trying to edit Armie Hammer out of ‘Death on the Nile’ trailer

The trailer for Death on the Nile just dropped and, even though the film stars Armie Hammer, you’d never know it.

the way they absolutely dont want you to know armie hammer is in this movie lmao https://t.co/oai7cydGbZ — alex (@alex_abads) December 21, 2021

In case you need a refresher, Hammer was accused of cannibalistic fetishism earlier this year, as well as non-consensual BDSM, rape, and physical and emotional abuse. Though he denied the allegations, he was fired by his agent and publicist and dropped from a several projects that were in development.

Death on the Nile, based on Agatha Christie’s 1937 mystery novel, was shot in the fall of 2019, long before the scandal broke. It was originally set to be released later that year, but the pandemic forced the studio to postpone multiple times. Now, here we are, two years later. The film is set to hit theaters on February 11, 2022 and Disney is really, really, really hoping people won’t notice who the leading man is.

the new Death on the Nile trailer really said "we know Armie Hammer is still in the movie, but we're not showing you Armie Hammer is still in the movie" pic.twitter.com/1JWw7yH60G — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) December 21, 2021

Unfortunately, people definitely noticed. And it’s all they’re talking about. Hammer has been trending on Twitter all day.

Here’s what people are saying…

Armie Hammer is trending again ? pic.twitter.com/bn7tMDTIRW — YOLOBOYD02 (@yoloboyd02) December 21, 2021

All I can think of here is Russell Brand and Letitia Wright exchanging anti-vax conspiracies while Armie Hammer was fantasizing about killing and eating the cast. #DeathOnTheNile pic.twitter.com/QeoxN5R0YN — Christopher Marc (@_ChristopherM) December 21, 2021

Gal Gadot? Armie Hammer? Letitia Wright? Jeez, they just got everybody’s favorite celebrities in this movie smh — Kyle W. (@kwilly462) December 21, 2021

So what happened with Armie Hammer, did he eat anyone? — SMD (@distinguishthat) December 20, 2021

notice how armie hammer appears throughout the whole trailer like pic.twitter.com/JrbXCKMBLy — elia (@mcavoyisms) December 21, 2021

did we just forget about the armie hammer cannibalism scandal? cause i didn’t and i wanna know more — not ur average noodle (@carapenne) December 19, 2021

This has gotta be the most problematic cast I’ve seen. Lol — 인터넷에 오신 것을 환영합니다 (@purple______red) December 21, 2021

Armie Hammer is trending pic.twitter.com/5FQh9j1aoE — kareem yasin (@thekareem) December 21, 2021

Armie Hammer trending for Death on the Nile got me thinking about his “issues” and welp… pic.twitter.com/VjmX2Fkkmw — Sam Mathai (@sam_mathai) December 21, 2021

Armie hammer did it then ate the body — bllaxeitฏ๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎ (@479bllaxeIt) December 21, 2021

