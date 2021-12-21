a for effort

Studio fails spectacularly at trying to edit Armie Hammer out of ‘Death on the Nile’ trailer

By

The trailer for Death on the Nile just dropped and, even though the film stars Armie Hammer, you’d never know it.

In case you need a refresher, Hammer was accused of cannibalistic fetishism earlier this year, as well as non-consensual BDSM, rape, and physical and emotional abuse. Though he denied the allegations, he was fired by his agent and publicist and dropped from a several projects that were in development.

Death on the Nile, based on Agatha Christie’s 1937 mystery novel, was shot in the fall of 2019, long before the scandal broke. It was originally set to be released later that year, but the pandemic forced the studio to postpone multiple times. Now, here we are, two years later. The film is set to hit theaters on February 11, 2022 and Disney is really, really, really hoping people won’t notice who the leading man is.

Unfortunately, people definitely noticed. And it’s all they’re talking about. Hammer has been trending on Twitter all day.

Here’s what people are saying…

