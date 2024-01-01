The best LGBTQ+ movies and TV shows coming to streaming in January 2024

Image Credits: Dan Levy in ‘Good Grief,’ Netflix (left) | ‘A Single Man’ (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment) (center) | Peppermint in ‘The Traitors,’ Peacock (right)

RIP to the year 2023, 2023 – 2023.

Yes, believe it or not, it’s finally 2024. And, if you’re still in search of a New Year’s Resolution, why not resolve to only watch the best and gayest movies and TV shows that streaming has to offer?

To help you battle the winter doldrums, there are plenty of exciting home viewing options headed your way in January. Across the major streaming platforms, this month will see the feature film debut from Schitt’s Creek award-winner Dan Levy, the return of one of Canada’s most charming imports, a gossip-filled feud from the mind of Ryan Murphy, a back-stabbing reality show with a gag-worthy cast, and a trio of titillating threeway tales.

Whether you use Netflix, Prime Video, Max (formerly HBO Max), Hulu, Paramount+, Peacock, Tubi—or some combo of the those—Queerty has your can’t-miss recommendations for each.

So, get those watch lists ready; it’s going to be a very gay January.

What’s new and gay on Netflix in January 2024

Spotlight: Good Grief (January 5)

After winning a full shelf’s worth of Emmys for producing, writing, directing, and acting in the beloved comedy Schitt’s Creek, Dan Levy makes his big return to the director’s chair with his feature film debut. Here, he plays a recently widowed man named Marc who, while struggling to come to terms with the end of his partnership (to a man played by Luke Evans), takes a soul-searching trip to Paris with two of his best friends (Ruth Negga, Himesh Patel). We have a feeling this one will make us cry more than the Schitt’s Creek finale!

Also Don’t Miss:

School Of Rock, 2003 (Jan. 1): This Jack Black comedy still holds up, and we love that some of its young rockers—Rivkah Reyes & Brian Falduto—grew up and became part of the community

This Jack Black comedy still holds up, and we love that some of its young rockers—Rivkah Reyes & Brian Falduto—grew up and became part of the community This Is Us, Complete Series (Jan. 8): For six seasons, this Emmys juggernaut drama kept the tears flowing, and made room for some impactful queer storylines.

For six seasons, this Emmys juggernaut drama kept the tears flowing, and made room for some impactful queer storylines. Jacqueline Novak: Get On Your Knees (Jan. 23): One of the funniest and most surprising one-woman shows you’ll ever see, period. (Hint: the title is a double entendre!)

One of the funniest and most surprising one-woman shows you’ll ever see, period. (Hint: the title is a double entendre!) Queer Eye, Season 8 (Jan. 24): With news that Bobby Berk is leaving the Fab Five after this season, we’ll be tuning in to see if his farewell plays out on the show!

Amazon Prime Video’s LGBTQ+ offerings in January 2024

Spotlight: Saltburn (Now Streaming)

When we put our streaming guide together for December, it hadn’t yet been announced that Saltburn—one of the most talked about movies of the year—would be hitting Amazon so soon after its theatrical release. So, yes, we bent the rules a little bit here to let you know that you can watch the darkly comedic (and homoerotic!) thriller right now and finally see that scene where Barry Keoghan li—wait, wait… maybe that’s a spoiler. Or how about the see where Jacob Elordi—oh, never mind, we don’t want to give that away either.

Also Don’t Miss:

Cruel Intentions, 1999 (Jan. 1): This erotic thriller remains a nostalgic favorite, especially for that Ryan Phillippe booty shot responsible for thousands (millions?) of sexual awakenings.

This erotic thriller remains a nostalgic favorite, especially for that Ryan Phillippe booty shot responsible for thousands (millions?) of sexual awakenings. Pariah, 2011 (Jan. 1): A stunning indie feature debut from Dee Rees about a Black teen from New York City coming to terms with her lesbian identity.

A stunning indie feature debut from Dee Rees about a Black teen from New York City coming to terms with her lesbian identity. Hazbin Hotel (Jan. 19): A wicked and whimsical animated musical series about the princess of Hell setting up a reform home for sinners.

A wicked and whimsical animated musical series about the princess of Hell setting up a reform home for sinners. Expats (Jan. 26): Nicole Kidman leads this ensemble drama about the intermingling lives and loves of a group of expatriates in Hong Kong, from The Farewell filmmaker Lulu Wang.

What’s gay on the way to Max in January 2024

Spotlight: Sort Of, Season 3 (January 18)

Co-created by Bilal Baig and Fab Filippo, this charmer of a comedy stars Baig as Sabi, a nonbinary Millennial who has to contend with the demanding family they nanny for, their other job at a trendy café, and their large Pakistani family, whose culture and traditions are sometimes at odds with Sabi’s identity. In other words, things are “sort of” complicated. Now, the Canadian series returns for its third and final season on Max, meaning you’ve got one last chance to catch up on this underrated gem that’s bursting with queer joy.

Also Don’t Miss:

Bachelorette, 2012 (Jan. 1): Queer filmmaker Leslye Headland’s (Russian Doll) acerbic comedy starring Kirsten Dusnt, Lizzy Caplan, Rebel Wilson, and Andrew Rannells as a stripper.

Queer filmmaker Leslye Headland’s (Russian Doll) acerbic comedy starring Kirsten Dusnt, Lizzy Caplan, Rebel Wilson, and Andrew Rannells as a stripper. Greta, 2019 (Jan. 1): A gnarly little psychological thriller about a young woman (Chloe Grace Moretz) and the lonely widow (Isabelle Huppert) who becomes obsessed with her.

A gnarly little psychological thriller about a young woman (Chloe Grace Moretz) and the lonely widow (Isabelle Huppert) who becomes obsessed with her. Going To Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project (Jan. 8): A documentary portrait of queer poet, writer, and activist Nikki Giovanni, one of the “foremost authors” of the Black Arts Movement.

A documentary portrait of queer poet, writer, and activist Nikki Giovanni, one of the “foremost authors” of the Black Arts Movement. True Detective: Night Country (Jan. 14): The prestigious crime-mystery drama returns with its gayest season yet, featuring Jodie Foster and Kali Reis as mismatched investigators.

The best and queerest on Hulu this January 2024

Spotlight: Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans (January 31)

It’s been nearly six years since the award-winning drama Feud: Bette And Joan premiered, but now it’s finally time for the return of what is (quite frankly Ryan Murphy’s best anthology series. And this new season sounds extra juicy, focusing on the fraught, gossip-fueled love-hate relationship between acclaimed writer Truman Capote (The White Lotus: Sicily‘s Tom Hollander) and the high-society socialites known as “The Swans”—played by Naomi Watts, Diane Lane, Calista Flockhart, Chlöe Seivgny, Demi Moore & Molly Ringwald. Gag!

Also Don’t Miss:

Good Trouble, Season 5 Part 2 (Jan. 3): The beloved, LA-set coming-of-age dramedy—starring friend-of-Queerty Sherry Cola—returns for its final episodes.

The beloved, LA-set coming-of-age dramedy—starring friend-of-Queerty Sherry Cola—returns for its final episodes. Echo (Jan. 9): The first MCU series with the “Marvel Spotlight” banner follows the more street-level heroism of deaf Native American crimefighter Maya Lopez, from trans director Sydney Freeland.

The first MCU series with the “Marvel Spotlight” banner follows the more street-level heroism of deaf Native American crimefighter Maya Lopez, from trans director Sydney Freeland. The 75th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards (Jan. 16): After a couple month’s delay due to the WGA and SAG strikes, television’s biggest night is almost here—streaming on Hulu the day after it airs.

After a couple month’s delay due to the WGA and SAG strikes, television’s biggest night is almost here—streaming on Hulu the day after it airs. The Imitation Game, 2014 (Jan. 26): The Oscar-nominated biopic of Alan Turing, the closeted cryptanalyst who invented the earliest version of the modern-day computer.

All the gay streaming on Paramount+ in January 2024

Spotlight: A Single Man, 2009 (January 1)

A slickly stylish drama—no surprise, considering it comes from fashion designer Marc Jacobs—A Single Man will also break your heart. Colin Firth stars as the eponymous man, a gay college professor in the 1960s who, still grieving over the loss of his lover, decides he will end his life that evening. We follow him throughout an eventful, emotional day, visiting his best friend who’s still in love with him (Julianne Moore), having a fling with a flirtatious student (Nicholas Holt), and making eyes at a gorgeous stranger (Jon Kortajarena ).

Also Don’t Miss:

54, 1998 (Jan. 1): Ryan Phillippe plays a young, inexperience new employee at Studio 54, taking the audiences on a journey through the heyday of the infamous New York City disco.

Ryan Phillippe plays a young, inexperience new employee at Studio 54, taking the audiences on a journey through the heyday of the infamous New York City disco. The Changemakers (Jan. 1): This eight part docuseries shines a spotlight on activists from all over the world, including queer voice Trinice McNally, fighting for more inclusive college campuses.

This eight part docuseries shines a spotlight on activists from all over the world, including queer voice Trinice McNally, fighting for more inclusive college campuses. Chasing Amy, 1997 (Jan. 1): The story of a straight artist (Ben Affleck) trying to win over a lesbian colleague (Joey Lauren Adams). It’s amazing how much this one does—and doesn’t—hold up.

The story of a straight artist (Ben Affleck) trying to win over a lesbian colleague (Joey Lauren Adams). It’s amazing how much this one does—and doesn’t—hold up. The 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards (Jan. 7): The disgraced awards body underwent a major overhaul, and their great list of nominees prove it—will the big show keep up the momentum?

Peacock’s upcoming LGBTQ+ releases this January 2024

Spotlight: The Traitors, Season 2 (January 12)

One of the most binge-able reality shows out there, the American version of this British import was a surprise streaming hit in January of last year, pitting a group of sharp minds against one another in a back-stabbing game akin to Mafia. Now it returns with Alan Cumming as its delicious host, with a killer ensemble of reality TV all-stars competing, including Drag Race royalty Peppermint, Survivor icons Parvati Shallow and Sandra Diaz-Twine, and Real Housewives like Phaedra Parks and Shereé Whitfield, among others.

Also Don’t Miss:

Basic Instinct, 1992 (Jan. 1): A stylish erotic thriller than set the tone for the rest of the decade, featuring Sharon Stone as the wily, icy queer femme fatale Catherine Tramell.

A stylish erotic thriller than set the tone for the rest of the decade, featuring Sharon Stone as the wily, icy queer femme fatale Catherine Tramell. Freaky, 2020 (Jan. 1): Gay filmmaker Christopher Landon’s clever and hilarious genre experiment mashes up a body-swap comedy with a good old fashioned slasher.

Gay filmmaker Christopher Landon’s clever and hilarious genre experiment mashes up a body-swap comedy with a good old fashioned slasher. Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris, 2022 (Jan. 11): The most delightful, pleasant European comedy you could ever ask for, starring the ever-reliable Lesley Manville in the titular role.

The most delightful, pleasant European comedy you could ever ask for, starring the ever-reliable Lesley Manville in the titular role. Nope, 2022 (Jan. 18): A fantastic, eerie alien abduction thriller from Jordan Peele stewing on some big ideas, featuring a standout supporting turn from everyone’s favorite, Keke Palmer.

Here’s what’s queer coming to Tubi in January 2024

Spotlight: Sunday Bloody Sunday, 1971 (January 1)

In this smart and sensual British drama, we’re brought into the world of young, free-spirited artist Bob (actor-singer Murray Head) who balances his schedule between his two lovers: a divorced recruitment consultant (Women In Love legend Glenda Jackson) and a gay Jewish doctor (Network‘s Peter Finch). Though it’s not frequently discussed as a queer classic of the ’70s, the film was a major awards player—earning four major Oscar nods and winning five BAFTAs—and certainly deserves its place in the canon.

Also Don’t Miss:

Thelma & Louise, 1991 (Jan. 1): Between Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon’s chemistry, and that scene with a shirtless Brad Pitt, this film’s been formative for many a baby gay.

Between Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon’s chemistry, and that scene with a shirtless Brad Pitt, this film’s been formative for many a baby gay. Capote, 2005 (Jan. 1): Philip Seymour Hoffman took home the Best Actor Oscar for his portrayal of openly gay author Truman Capote in this riveting biopic.

Philip Seymour Hoffman took home the Best Actor Oscar for his portrayal of openly gay author Truman Capote in this riveting biopic. Midnight Cowboy, 1969 (Jan. 1): This urban hustler drama is the only X-rated film the ever win Best Picture, and one of the earliest to ever touch on queer themes in any real way.

This urban hustler drama is the only X-rated film the ever win Best Picture, and one of the earliest to ever touch on queer themes in any real way. Professor Marston And The Wonder Women, 2017 (Jan. 1): The true story of the sexy throuple behind the Wonder Woman comics, starring super-hunk Luke Evans.

And keep an eye out for: Open To It on OUTtv (January 2)

And, last but not least, we’d be remiss if we didn’t remind you that, beginning this month, the steamy indie comedy Open To It will stream its six-episode first season via OUTtv. The action starts with a happy gay couple (Frank Arthur Smith, Tim Wardell) opening up their relationship to a fiesty third (Jason Carceres), but their “sexcapades” only get more adventurous from there. And, yes, there will be drag queens! Two new episodes drop each Tuesday starting on January 2.