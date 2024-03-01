The best LGBTQ+ movies and TV shows coming to streaming in March 2024

Image Credits: ‘Young Royals,’ Netflix (left) | ‘Beach Rats,’ Neon (center) | Jerrod Carmichael, Getty Images (right)

Is it just us, or has spring already sprung? March is finally here, and with it comes a super-bloom of new queer streaming options.

Throughout the month, there are plenty of exciting LGBTQ+ friendly films, TV series, and specials worth tuning in for. Across the major streaming platforms, March will see *deep breath* the final season of a beloved international romance Young Royals, a new streaming home for comfort-watch The Nanny, a new spin on ’80s action classic Road House, an “old-new” spin on Marvel heroes with X-Men ’97, a 25-years-later sequel to landmark doc The Aggressives, and a new docuseries from one of the most exciting voices in queer comedy, Jerrod Carmichael.

Whether you use Netflix, Prime Video, Max (formerly HBO Max), Hulu, Paramount+, Peacock, Tubi—or some combo of the those—Queerty has your can’t-miss recommendations for each.

So, get those watch lists ready; it’s going to be a very gay March.

Jump to your streaming platform of choice:

Netflix • Prime Video • Max • Hulu • Paramount+ • Peacock • Tubi

What’s new and gay on Netflix in March 2024

Spotlight: Young Royals, Season 3 (March 11)

For the past two seasons, audiences around the globe have fallen for the will-they-won’t-they chemistrybetween teenaged Prince Wilhelm (Edvin Ryding) and Simon (Omar Rudberg), two classmates from very different backgrounds at the prestigious Hillerska school in Sweden. But now that they’ve chosen “they will,” the young lovers have to reckon with a relationship in the spotlight, especially as Wilhelm contends with his crowned destiny. The third and final season premieres on March 11, with a special finale episode airing on the 18th.

Also Don’t Miss:

Hannah Gadsby’s Gender Agenda (Mar. 5): The Nanette comics sets the stage for trans/non-binary comedians from around the globe, including Jes Tom and Alok Vaid-Menon.

The Nanette comics sets the stage for trans/non-binary comedians from around the globe, including Jes Tom and Alok Vaid-Menon. Girls5eva, Season 3 (Mar. 14): Cancelled by Peacock, Netflix has revived this hilarious joke-a-minute series (produced by the 30 Rock team) about a pop group now in their middle age.

Cancelled by Peacock, Netflix has revived this hilarious joke-a-minute series (produced by the 30 Rock team) about a pop group now in their middle age. On The Line, 2001 (Mar. 22): Years before he came out, NYSYNC-er Lance Bass was the hearthtrob lead of his own rom-com about a chance encounter on the train.

Years before he came out, NYSYNC-er Lance Bass was the hearthtrob lead of his own rom-com about a chance encounter on the train. Vikings, Season 1 – 6 (Mar. 30): History Channel’s epic sets sail for the streaming waters of Netflix, so now’s your chance to check out on this surprisingly homoerotic Scandinavian sword saga.

Amazon Prime Video’s LGBTQ+ offerings in March 2024

Spotlight: Road House (March 21)

The original Road House was one of those ’80s action movies so high on its own supply of masculine bravado that it’s basically homoerotic—and a blast to watch, if we’re being honest. So, we’re deeply curious to see how a modern revamping of this rock’em, sock’em romp fares, directed by Mr. & Mrs. Smith‘s Doug Liman. It doesn’t hurt that its got the dreamy Jake Gyllenhall standing in for Patrick Swayze’s wisecracking hero, plus we’re thrilled that out “It Boy” Lukas Gage has a supporting role (But will he play gay? Fingers crossed!)

Also Don’t Miss:

Bring It On, 2000 (Mar. 1): “These are not spirit fingers… THESE are spirit fingers!” This quotable cheerleader comedy starring Kirsten Dunst and Gabrielle Union never gets old

“These are not spirit fingers… THESE are spirit fingers!” This quotable cheerleader comedy starring Kirsten Dunst and Gabrielle Union never gets old Desperately Seeking Susan, 1983 (Mar. 1): Madonna‘s a blast in her first proper screen role, this screwball comedy about two polar opposites which remains the perfect ’80s time capsule.

Madonna‘s a blast in her first proper screen role, this screwball comedy about two polar opposites which remains the perfect ’80s time capsule. Road House, 1989 (Mar. 1): And speaking of Road House, if you want to compare how gay the upcoming reboot is to the Patrick Swayze-starring original, here’s your chance!

And speaking of Road House, if you want to compare how gay the upcoming reboot is to the Patrick Swayze-starring original, here’s your chance! Tig Notaro: Hello Again (Mar. 30): Comedian Tig Notaro is just one of the best in the biz, so we’ll tune in any time she drops a new comedy special!

What’s gay on the way to Max in March 2024

Spotlight: Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show (March 29)

Photo Credit: Getty Images

After coming out as gay in his brilliant, intimate comedy special Rothaniel, comedian and actor Jerrod Carmichael inked a deal with HBO for a documentary series about his life. There’s no trailer yet, and details are still pretty scarce, but the logline says it’ll “[follow] him through encounters with friends, family, and strangers, all in his quest for love, sex, and connection.” Carmichael’s kept a low profile since hosting the 2023 Golden Globes—save for a small role in Poor Things—so we’re eager to see what he’s been up to in the year since.

Also Don’t Miss:

Cabaret, 1972 (Mar. 1): One of the best musicals ever committed to film, Bob Fosse takes us inside a nightclub where life is free and fabulous despite the horrors growing right outside the door.

One of the best musicals ever committed to film, Bob Fosse takes us inside a nightclub where life is free and fabulous despite the horrors growing right outside the door. Dear White People, 2014 (Mar. 1): Gay filmmaker Justin Simien’s sharp satire of Black collegiate life at an Ivy League school, starring Tessa Thompson and Tyler James Williams.

Gay filmmaker Justin Simien’s sharp satire of Black collegiate life at an Ivy League school, starring Tessa Thompson and Tyler James Williams. The Regime (Mar. 3): Kate Winslet as an authoritarian ruler in a biting dark comedy from one of the writers of Succession? Say no more—we are tuning in!

Kate Winslet as an authoritarian ruler in a biting dark comedy from one of the writers of Succession? Say no more—we are tuning in! A Star Is Born, 2018 (Mar. 8): Tell me something, boy: Aren’t you tired tryna fill that void? Then look no further than Bradley Cooper’s acclaimed remake starring Lady Gaga.

The best and queerest on Hulu this March 2024

Spotlight: The Favourite, 2018 (March 1)

Greek auteur Yorgos Lanthimos’ inventive fantasy Poor Things is the second-most nominated film at the upcoming Oscars (only behind Oppenheimer), so its the perfect time to revisit his previous feature, the sharp, sapphic satire about Queen Anne (Olivia Colman) and the two women competing for her affection, admiration, and power (Emma Stone, Rachel Weisz). This movie delivers on every level (including a dastardly, dandy Nicholas Hoult), and carved a path for Lanthimos from outré oddball to the Oscar favorite he is today.

Also Don’t Miss:

Foxcatcher, 2014 (Mar. 1): An Oscar-nominated drama about wealthy heir John du Pont (Steve Crarell) and his complicated bond with a pair of wrestling brothers (Channing Tatum, Mark Ruffalo).

An Oscar-nominated drama about wealthy heir John du Pont (Steve Crarell) and his complicated bond with a pair of wrestling brothers (Channing Tatum, Mark Ruffalo). Extraordinary, Season 2 (Mar. 6): The return of this queer-inclusive British comedy about a world where everyone has superpowers—well, except for aimless twenty-something Jen (Máiréad Tyers).

The return of this queer-inclusive British comedy about a world where everyone has superpowers—well, except for aimless twenty-something Jen (Máiréad Tyers). Grey’s Anatomy, Season 20 (Mar. 15): The iconic long-running primetime soap is back—even if it is the show’s first ever season where Ellen Pomeo isn’t a series regular.

The iconic long-running primetime soap is back—even if it is the show’s first ever season where Ellen Pomeo isn’t a series regular. SPERMWORLD (Mar. 30): You read that right! This FX documentary tells a wild story of partnership, parenthood, and the largely unregulated marketplace for sperm donations.

All the gay streaming picks on Paramount+ in March 2024

Spotlight: Beyond The Aggressive: 25 Years Later (March 30)

Back in the late ’90s and early 2000s, filmmaker Daniel Peddle spent five years documenting the lives of a group of queer, masculine-presenting people of color living in New York City, which became the celebrated documentary The Aggressives. Now, Peddle checks in with his subjects 25 years later, exploring the paths they’ve forged for themselves, and once again shining a light on those whose stories are rarely told. After a too-brief theatrical run last year, 25 Years Later finally arrives on Showtime and its streaming partner Paramount+

Also Don’t Miss:

The Warriors, 1979 (Mar. 1): Walter Hill’s 1972 cult classic genre thrill ride about warring NYC street gangs is a little bit camp and a whole lot of homoerotic.

Walter Hill’s 1972 cult classic genre thrill ride about warring NYC street gangs is a little bit camp and a whole lot of homoerotic. The State Of The Union (Mar. 7): We’ll say this much: The union sure doesn’t feel great. But we’ll still be tuning in for Joe Biden‘s final SOTU for this presidential term.

We’ll say this much: The union sure doesn’t feel great. But we’ll still be tuning in for Joe Biden‘s final SOTU for this presidential term. The Amazing Race, Season 36 (Mar. 13): Get ready for another breathless trip around the world in a new season that kicks off in Puerto Vallerta with a handful of LGBTQ+ teams.

Get ready for another breathless trip around the world in a new season that kicks off in Puerto Vallerta with a handful of LGBTQ+ teams. Carol, 2015 (Mar. 19): The great Todd Haynes directs Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara in one of the best May-December romance movies ever, full stop

Peacock’s upcoming LGBTQ+ releases this March 2024

Spotlight: The Nanny, Seasons 1-6 (March 18)

When it comes to classic, formative network sitcoms that gays will still happily watch over and over today, The Nanny might be second only to Golden Girls. Fran Drescher gets the role of a lifetime (before she became the SAG president, that is) as the boisterous Fran Fine, who becomes an unlikely nanny to an upper-class NYC family—and looks fabulous while doing it. But, outfits aside, The Nanny‘s long been a queer favorite thanks to its progressive approach to LGBTQ+ inclusion. Now on Peacock, it’s the perfect pick-me-up binge watch.

Also Don’t Miss:

Brokeback Mountain, 2005 (Mar. 1): Well howdy, partner! Ang Lee’s groundbreaking gay Western follows the love story between two cowboys (Jake Gyllenhaal, Heath Ledger) in rural Wyoming.

Well howdy, partner! Ang Lee’s groundbreaking gay Western follows the love story between two cowboys (Jake Gyllenhaal, Heath Ledger) in rural Wyoming. A League Of Their Own, 1992 (Mar. 11): They say there’s no crying in baseball, but we shed happy tears every time we rewatch this classic with Geena Davis, Madonna, and Rosie O’Donnell.

They say there’s no crying in baseball, but we shed happy tears every time we rewatch this classic with Geena Davis, Madonna, and Rosie O’Donnell. The Traitors, Season 2 Finale (Mar. 7): A season of lies, backstabbing, and “Oh Lord not Ekin-Su” comes to an end—but who will win: Faithfuls? Traitors? Our money’s on Alan Cumming’s wardrobe.

A season of lies, backstabbing, and “Oh Lord not Ekin-Su” comes to an end—but who will win: Faithfuls? Traitors? Our money’s on Alan Cumming’s wardrobe. Stormy (Mar. 18): Judd Apatow is an executive producer on this doc following the life of former adult film star Stormy Daniels in the wake of her shocking Donald Trump scandal.

Here’s what’s queer coming to Tubi in March 2024

Spotlight: Beach Rats, 2017 (March 1)

Now that The Iron Claw star Harris Dickinson has gradually become one of the internet’s favorite “babygirls,” do yourself a favor and check out his breakout work in Eliza Hittman’s Beach Rats if you haven’t already. He plays a 19-year-old Brooklynite named Frankie who spends his days hanging with his macho group of friends and his nights on a webcam site for gay men. Juggling troubles at home, a girlfriend, and his double-life, Frankie’s secrets start to get the better of him, and he’s left to decide who he really wants to be in life.

Also Don’t Miss:

The Imitation Game , 2014 (Mar. 1): Yes, the father of the modern computer was a friend of Judy! This Alan Turing (Benedict Cumberbatch) biopic leaves a lot to be desired, but it’s still fascinating.

Yes, the father of the modern computer was a friend of Judy! This Alan Turing (Benedict Cumberbatch) biopic leaves a lot to be desired, but it’s still fascinating. Suddenly, Last Summer, 1959 (Mar. 1): This Southern gothic Tennessee Williams adaptation has it all—and by that we mean Montgomery Clift, Katharine Hepburn, and Elizabeth Taylor!

This Southern gothic Tennessee Williams adaptation has it all—and by that we mean Montgomery Clift, Katharine Hepburn, and Elizabeth Taylor! The Judy Garland Specials (Mar. 12): Tubi’s getting a trio of Judy Garland specials, including a collection of her iconic duet performances and a look behind the scenes of her :concert years.”

Tubi’s getting a trio of Judy Garland specials, including a collection of her iconic duet performances and a look behind the scenes of her :concert years.” Tangerine, 2015 (Mar. 26): A groundbreaking indie dramedy about an eventful Christmas Eve for two trans sex workers.

And keep an eye out for: X-Men ’97 on Disney+ (March 20)

Here’s a heaping dose of nostalgia for you: Marvel is (pretty ingeniously) throwing it back with X-Men ’97, which basically picks up where things left off at the end of X-Men: The Animated Series with all new adventures from the same heroes we all know and love. The mutant super-team has long been read as a metaphor for the LGBTQ+ community, so it’s pretty amazing that the series is being revived by queer writer Beau De Mayo—already adding queer touches like the nonbinary take the character Morph and a cheeky nod to those formative X-Men swimsuit specials.