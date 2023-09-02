The gays are celebrating World Beard Day with their hottest scruffy pics

We hope you haven’t shaved your face recently, because Saturday, September 2, is World Beard Day.

“On World Beard Day, it is customary for the bearded members of a family to relax and partake in no jobs or chores,” a tongue-in-cheek website devoted to the holiday explains. “The beardless members of the family traditionally show their support by waiting on the bearded hand and foot.”

The Old Farmer’s Almanac recently offered a history of shaving and beards, saying that nobles of ancient Egypt (women included) donned artificial beards as markers of divinity, Mesopotamian rulers and elites deemed beards signs of masculinity and strength, and ancient Greeks considered a full beard to denote high status and wisdom.

Beard-haters abound in world history, though, as historian Lucinda Hawksley wrote in the 2014 book Moustaches, Whiskers and Beards (via The Telegraph). In the first century A.D., Greek satirist Lucian of Samosata quipped, “If you think that to grow a beard is to acquire wisdom, a goat with a fine beard is at once a complete Plato.”

And in the fourth century, Roman writer and solder Ammianus Marcellinus told his men their facial hair was a problem. “Take my advice and shave it off at once; for that beard is a creator of lice and not of brains,” he said.

Luckily, Lucian and Ammianus’ views haven’t stopped modern-day gays from growing out their facial hair.

Just check out the bearded gays below.