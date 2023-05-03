PHOTOS: Just a gallery of some of our favorite gay celebs showing off their salty armpits

Chances are, if you are a man who has sex with other men, you’ve likely had a partner bury his face in your armpits or request that you please lick his.

Armpit fetishism, a.k.a. maschalagnia, is when a person is sexually aroused by armpits, particularly the look, smell, and taste. Natural body odor can be a powerful aphrodisiac. Then there’s the fact that armpits tend to be more sensitive, even ticklish, which can turn people on.

For whatever reason, gay men seem especially enamored with salty pits. So much so that there are entire websites dedicated to gay armpit adult videos, both amateur and professional. The New York Times even did an investigative piece about it in 2022.

All this is to say, maschalagnia in super common, which leads us to the reason why you stumbled upon this article in the first place.

Click from for pics of some of our favorite gay celebs showing off their hairy pits…