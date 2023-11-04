The internet is abloom with hilarious posts about gays and their houseplants

The gay-to-gardening pipeline is stronger than ever!

Yes, there seems to be a natural progression between coming out of the closet and realizing that the room beyond needs more greenery.

And the connection between gays and houseplants is well documented. In the span of one year, Autostraddle published both “A Beginner’s Guide to Establishing a Queer Houseplant Utopia” and “13 Easy Houseplants for Seasonally Depressed Gays and Their Cats.”

In a 2021 blog post for Canada’s Centre for Gay Counselling, Jordan Gruenhage listed eight ways plants teach gay men to live mindfully and care for themselves. Gruenhage observes, for instance, that plants teach us about caretaking, they affirm the sensitive parts of ourselves, and they remind us that having needs is not a problem.

And an entire episode of the houseplant podcast On the Ledge is dedicated to the LGBTQ+ population and their houseplants.

A bi, nonbinary listener named Charlotte told On the Ledge host Jane Perrone that they begrudgingly accepted a spider plant from their mom a few years ago. “In return, although I didn’t know it at the time, it gave me a purpose and it gave me space to be myself,” Charlotte explained. “It didn’t judge me, it listened to what I had to say, it grew and it thrived, and it made me feel better.”

And a gay listener named Jack said they feel alive when caring for houseplants, adding, “For me, every screaming leaf and extravagant frond is a foliar ‘F.U.’ to anyone who said I was too loud, too colorful, too flamboyant, too gay.”

Meanwhile, Twitter/X users have been seeding funny posts about plant gays and plant theys for years now.

Here are some of our favorites, including tweets from famous gays like Kim Chi and Daniel Howell and a wild post about unconventional plant watering.

Where my plant gays at? pic.twitter.com/iLupNCuyuX — Flower Jock (@FlowerJock) October 31, 2023

PLANT GAYS WHY IS MY CACTUS LOOK LIKE THIS pic.twitter.com/7lqhZ2y94y — s ? follow wickedstruggles (@whycantwelove) October 26, 2023

Watching an apartment tour and this gay named his houseplants after Desperate Housewives characters. I am very rarely out-gayed like this… — pierce (@piercespears) November 20, 2022

Just thought “I can’t wait to see how much they’ve grown!” about my office plants after two weeks away, and my transition to Plant Gay continues apace. — Daniel Summers (@WFKARS) September 4, 2022

Plant Gay update: I think it’s time to repot Daphne, and give Adore and Bianca their own pots. Gigi is finally springing to life, and Ginger is thriving. pic.twitter.com/ycjZGM1Fyp — Daniel Summers (@WFKARS) April 20, 2022

Plant gays really are taking over pic.twitter.com/T1hjfMw6ck — Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) February 21, 2023

I wonder if my houseplants know they're gay — georgie ? (@georgecxde) November 21, 2020

Worlds least breaking news: Gay Boy Buys Houseplants pic.twitter.com/eJcuIjmjJT — Robert Mahon (@RobertCMahon) September 17, 2022

[sees a gay couple] okay so which one of you keeps the houseplants alive — Josh Salisbury (@josh_salisbury) August 24, 2020

being gay is having one friend who is really into house plants and another friend who is really into fisting and they aren't officially together but they *do* share ownership of the same cat — Oliver Darkshire ? (@deathbybadger) May 24, 2022

My 5-year plan is to become that gay guy who has too many houseplants. — hairy queen of scots (@darkestflameboy) October 17, 2020

Current status of gayness: gay sitting in our gay garden like a budding plant gay, listening to the fire gay song “Everybody’s Gay,” by Lizzo, contemplating gay thoughts, plotting how to add more gayness to Twitter and our world, and taking gay selfies like a good little gay.???? pic.twitter.com/WvTf8uH1p4 — Chase Anderson, MD, MS (K.C. Ardem) ????????? (@ChaseTMAnderson) July 17, 2022

getting houseplants to support your mental health is the gay version of having a baby to try and save a marriage — Daniel Howell (@danielhowell) January 14, 2022

‘Gay people shouldn’t be parents!’



Me, a gay: *takes two of his houseplants into the bathroom with him when he has his morning shower so they can benefit from the humidity* — Tom Mack (@tbmack_) May 15, 2019

Plant gays are very in right now.

I just want you all to know that I have 37 houseplants. — Dan Beasley-Harling (@DBeasleyHarling) September 25, 2020

When my shitty great grandpa made this milking stool little did he know that some 100 years later his queer lil descendant would paint it powder pink and use it to better display his gay little houseplants pic.twitter.com/ufhfphzYyd — aaro (@raatoaaro) March 8, 2021

Target amongst other shit has the little mini queer flags for a dollar like the cute size you could say put in all ur gay houseplants — Kaden ?? (@k8dnsaur) May 23, 2023

if i had money i would hire a friendly gay to take care of my houseplants and keep my bookshelves alphabetized and never speak to me — james (@jamesholod) November 11, 2020

What republicans think the gay agenda is:



•Pass a law that ALL flag poles MUST have pride flags



•the word “Yes” is now illegal. You may only say “YAS”



•make EVERYONE gay



The actual gay agenda:



•Buy plants — Olivia Julianna ? (@0liviajulianna) June 1, 2022

Plant gays, do you or do you not own a fern named Fern Gully y/n

(Mine is named Ferngielicious) — Kim Chi (@KimChi_Chic) July 8, 2022

one time in community college I hooked up with a plant gay who told me his leftover ****** water was used on his plants and that’s why they were so healthy :((( — stalin nicole smith (hiking era) (@Y2Komrade) March 4, 2023