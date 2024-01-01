These 20 iconic gay bops turn 20 years old in 2024 & now we feel old

Can you believe 2004 was 20 years ago? Neither can we. But, one thing we can comprehend is the undeniable bops that this era of music delivered.

The year 2004 may not have been as rich in openly LGBTQ+ artists as it is today, but there were still a good amount of queer artists on the scene and chock full of iconic pop hits by allies that helped shape queer music culture.

Dust off your low-rise jeans and trucker hats, and let’s take a step back in time and explore the 20 tracks that were no doubt downloaded on your iPod or set as a ringtone on your Motorola Razr back in 2004…

“Toxic” by Britney Spears

Kicking off this list with the Princess of Pop, Britney Spears and her iconic hit “Toxic”, which is not just a pop masterpiece; it’s a legendary moment in Miss Spear’s career. With sultry vocals and an electrifying sound, this track became an instant favorite in gay clubs, solidifying her status as a gay icon.

“I Believe In You” by Kylie Minogue

Kylie Minogue’s “I Believe In You” is a euphoric Euro-disco pop song that captures the essence of the belief in love. Its infectious, dreamy and sensual elements blend into its status as an essential Kylie track, a sound that has made her a staple in queer spaces for decades.

“Flawless (Go to the City)” by George Michael

George Michael’s “Flawless (Go to the City)” is a fierce, techno-infused moment from this musical icon. Its infectious energy and poignant lyrics made it both a rallying cry for self-empowerment and a ticket to the dancefloor.

“Milkshake” by Kelis

Kelis brought ALL the boys to the yard (yes, especially the gay ones) with her irresistibly catchy “Milkshake.” Released in 2004, this playful anthem became an instant hit with its cheeky lyrics and infectious rhythm. It was ahead of its time and still stands as an iconic pop culture moment being quoted to this day.

“Looking Good, Feeling Gorgeous” by RuPaul

No list of gay anthems is complete without the one and only RuPaul. “Looking Good, Feeling Gorgeous” from the “Red Hot” album became an anthem for self-expression and the celebration of drag culture.

“What You Waiting For?” by Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani’s solo ventures delivered the electro-pop masterpiece “What You Waiting For?” The track’s quirky, liberating lyrics and camp vocal delivery resonated deeply with the LGBTQ+ community, crowning Stefani as a queer ally in the pop music scene.

“Take Your Mama” by Scissor Sisters

The Scissor Sisters brought a glam-rock edge to the scene with “Take Your Mama.” The song has a throwback vibe to the ’70s, and tracks like these prove Scissor Sisters unique lane in the queer music scene.

“Naughty Girl” by Beyoncé

Beyoncé’s “Naughty Girl” from her debut solo album, “Dangerously In Love,” oozed sensuality and became a magnetic force in the pop scene of 2004. With its sultry beats and Queen Bey’s undeniable charisma, the track remains as a standout in her impressive catalog.

“Breakaway” by Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson’s empowering ballad “Breakaway” served as a triumphant anthem for those embracing their authentic selves. While not explicitly queer, the song’s themes of self-discovery and resilience resonated strongly within the LGBTQ+ community, making it a go-to soundtrack for personal journeys.

“I’m Ready” by Cherie

Cherie’s “I’m Ready” is a pop-rock declaration of self-assurance that could resonate with many queer people. The empowering lyrics and Cherie’s bold vocals turned the song into an anthem for authenticity you were sure to hear in any shopping mall.

“Goodies” by Ciara

Ciara burst onto the scene in 2004 with her debut single “Goodies,” a R&B banger that quickly became a dancefloor favorite. The track’s infectious energy and Ciara’s confident delivery made it a staple in gay clubs everywhere.

“Leave (Get Out)” by JoJo

JoJo’s breakout hit “Leave (Get Out)” not only catapulted her to stardom but also became an anthem for a generation. Released when JoJo was just 13, the track’s themes of independence and resilience resonated with young people of all identities.

“Lose My Breath” by Destiny’s Child

Destiny’s Child delivered the ultimate serve in 2004 with “Lose My Breath.” The track’s fierce energy and infectious rhythm made it a mainstay in gay clubs, where its empowering lyrics and dynamic sound fueled many a dance floor celebration.

“With You” by Jessica Simpson

Jessica Simpson’s “With You” is an absolute pop gem that found a special place in the hearts of anyone who listened to it.The song’s infectious melody and Simpson’s soulful vocals created a feel-good anthem that resonated for many from a 2000’s pop girl at her peak.

“Love Machine” by Girls Aloud

Girls Aloud’s “Love Machine” is a playful and energetic track that became a queer favorite for those in-tune with the UK pop scene. With its catchy hook and upbeat energy, the song added a burst of fun to the pop music scene, solidifying Girls Aloud’s status as a legendary girl group.

“Where Does The Good Go” by Tegan and Sara

Tegan and Sara’s “Where Does The Good Go” is an emotional indie-pop anthem that struck a chord with the queer community. The duo’s heartfelt lyrics and melodic sound made the track a poignant reflection on love and relationships.

“Chewing Gum” by Annie

Annie’s “Chewing Gum” brought a dose of Scandinavian pop perfection to the mix. Its catchy hook, candy-coated lyricism and unabashed fun made it a staple in gay clubs

“Somebody Told Me” by The Killers

The Killers’ “Somebody Told Me” is an indie-rock anthem that found its way into the hearts of queer listeners due to its questionable androgynous lyrics. With its infectious energy and themes of desire and mystery, it’s a hit that stands the test of time.

“Dip It Low” by Christina Milian

Christina Milian’s “Dip It Low” brought even more sultry R&B vibes to the pop music scene. With its sensual beats and empowering undertones, the track became a go-to choice for embracing self-confidence and sensuality on the dance floor.

“Pieces of Me” by Ashlee Simpson

How could we forget the misunderstood pop-rock princess Ashlee Simpson? “Pieces of Me” is a 2004 staple hit that launched Jessica’s baby sister into stardom with its catchy chorus and infamous SNL performance.