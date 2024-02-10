Some thirsty fans are watching the Super Bowl solely for all the eye candy

A lot is riding on the players of Super Bowl LVIII. The Kansas City Chiefs hoping to become the first NFL team in 20 years to defend their championship, while the San Francisco 49ers seek to tie the record for most Vince Lombardi Trophies.
Oops, did we just say “riding” NFL players?
We must have clicked through one too many thirst tweets from X users lusting over players on both teams (and considering switching teams themselves)!
How about we take this to the next level?
Check out these thirsty posts about both teams and let the games begin:
San Francisco 49ers
Kansas City Chiefs
