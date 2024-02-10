super hotties

Some thirsty fans are watching the Super Bowl solely for all the eye candy

By
Fred Warner
Fred Warner (Photo Credit: Vegas Sports Today/YouTube)

A lot is riding on the players of Super Bowl LVIII. The Kansas City Chiefs hoping to become the first NFL team in 20 years to defend their championship, while the San Francisco 49ers seek to tie the record for most Vince Lombardi Trophies.

Oops, did we just say “riding” NFL players?

We must have clicked through one too many thirst tweets from X users lusting over players on both teams (and considering switching teams themselves)!

Check out these thirsty posts about both teams and let the games begin:

I Aint Worried Top Gun GIF by OneRepublic - Find & Share on GIPHY

San Francisco 49ers

Breathe San Francisco 49Ers GIF by NFL - Find & Share on GIPHY
San Francisco 49Ers Applause GIF by NFL - Find & Share on GIPHY

Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs Football GIF by NFL - Find & Share on GIPHY
Celebrate Kansas City Chiefs GIF by NFL - Find & Share on GIPHY

