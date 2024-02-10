Some thirsty fans are watching the Super Bowl solely for all the eye candy

Fred Warner (Photo Credit: Vegas Sports Today/YouTube)

A lot is riding on the players of Super Bowl LVIII. The Kansas City Chiefs hoping to become the first NFL team in 20 years to defend their championship, while the San Francisco 49ers seek to tie the record for most Vince Lombardi Trophies.

Oops, did we just say “riding” NFL players?

We must have clicked through one too many thirst tweets from X users lusting over players on both teams (and considering switching teams themselves)!

Check out these thirsty posts about both teams and let the games begin:

San Francisco 49ers

Fred Warner is SO FINE!! ? — A.M. (@SuchALady16) December 4, 2023

But imma fr root for the 49ers cause they got some sexy looking players and sexy always win in my books — Shaila (@ultrashaila) January 29, 2024

The 49ers unis are so sexy

pic.twitter.com/km57hmJS6h — Nesto ?? (@1mde4) October 9, 2023

Damn, the @49ers are really stacked with hot players ????????? — Angelica Rivera ? (@a_rivera33) September 18, 2022

Dude Nick Bosa is so damn fine. I been looking at his IG the last 20 minutes and I’m just now seeing it. He not bad boy sexy like Purdy is, but he fine af in a different way tho. More like in a handsome way pic.twitter.com/nMI1DrzwKA — ?? (@biasedninersfan) November 30, 2023

Nick Bosa is so perfect he looks like he’s been chiseled out of stone — nicho’s girlfriend (@cptnsupercoach) November 7, 2023

As if Brock Purdy needed to have more sex appeal the dude learned how to play piano — Cyclone Larry (@CycloneLarry69) September 12, 2020

Deebo Samuel is so fine — ??? (@bobeaubreaux) January 27, 2024

Question is everyone on the 49ers hot? Is that a requirement to be on the team or??? — Aliyah (@hayilaas) January 28, 2024

Hope it’s the 49er vs the chiefs in the Super Bowl.



Because then we’ll have Nick Bosa (49ers player) who is SO hot & maybe Taylor at the same game. — NICK (Taylor’s Version)?? (@_nd13) January 22, 2024

No man has ever made me more happy in my life. I’d gladly become gay for him — Tactical SlimJim (@SlimjimTactical) January 21, 2024

Kansas City Chiefs

travis kelce is so hot, my girl has taste pic.twitter.com/cZZBAb1UmT — ??????:???:?.??????:? (@stateoftayriana) October 1, 2023

The chiefs looking real sexy. — Ki?? (@kiloki444) February 7, 2021

Harrison Butker the man you are pic.twitter.com/ymSvoDNDQZ — Tiffani ? (@LavenderKelce) January 27, 2024

Patrick Mahomes is…hot. Am I into football now? pic.twitter.com/eOVzH95ChT — Michael. (@yosoymichael) July 14, 2020

I just want you all to know regardless of if the Chiefs win, Patrick Mahomes will still be sexy — nij (@mrs_obrien4) February 8, 2021

1 million or a night with Patrick Mahomes? pic.twitter.com/Jvmn667UAN — Jaylen (@Comxthzine) January 30, 2024

DRUE TRANQUILL IS SO FINE ????? pic.twitter.com/kMUvNaeS1o — aileen ? (@elordisdua) November 21, 2023

5 most attractive players on the Chiefs:



Trent McDuffie

Jerrick McKinnon

Harrison Butker

Justyn Ross

Noah Gray pic.twitter.com/Mryjj1aSdv — NGB (@TheGoatMahomes) October 21, 2023

Man look how beautiful & sexy the chiefs offense is ? — ????? ? (@vibewitkeezy) October 3, 2022

anyways stay mad xoxo, ps. travis kelce you’re hot pic.twitter.com/HOQy8P7LIR — del ??? ? (@itsliterallydel) December 25, 2023

I'm turning gay for Travis Kelce — Savlar (@SavlarSVK) October 11, 2022