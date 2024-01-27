Thirst for Barry Keoghan, Austin Butler & all the ‘Masters of the Air’ heartthrobs is flying high

The new Apple TV+ series Masters of the Air, which debuted on Friday, January 26, salutes WWII bravery.
And X users salute whichever casting agent brought together Austin Butler, Callum Turner, Barry Keoghan, openly queer actor Ncuti Gatwa, and other hotties for one project.
Based on Donald L. Miller’s book of the same name and scripted by John Orloff, Masters of the Air is executive-produced by Tom Hanks, Steven Spielberg, and Gary Goetzman, the same trio behind the WWII-era miniseries Band of Brothers and The Pacific.
As Apple tells it, Masters of the Air “follows the men of the 100th Bomb Group (the ‘Bloody Hundredth’) as they conduct perilous bombing raids over Nazi Germany and grapple with the frigid conditions, lack of oxygen, and sheer terror of combat conducted at 25,000 feet in the air. … Some were shot down and captured; some were wounded or killed. And some were lucky enough to make it home. Regardless of individual fate, a toll was exacted on them all.”
This being a Hollywood production, though, the cast is stacked with good-looking fellas, which also includes Josiah Cross, Anthony Boyle, Jude Law’s son Rafferty Law and Freddy Carter.
Check out all the admiration for Butler, Keoghan, Turner, Gatwa and the rest of the handsome stars below:
Austin Butler
Callum Turner
Anthony Boyle
Barry Keoghan
Ncuti Gatwa
Josiah Cross
Rafferty Law
Phillip Forest Lewitski
Freddy Carter
