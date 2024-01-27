Thirst for Barry Keoghan, Austin Butler & all the ‘Masters of the Air’ heartthrobs is flying high

The new Apple TV+ series Masters of the Air, which debuted on Friday, January 26, salutes WWII bravery.

And X users salute whichever casting agent brought together Austin Butler, Callum Turner, Barry Keoghan, openly queer actor Ncuti Gatwa, and other hotties for one project.

Based on Donald L. Miller’s book of the same name and scripted by John Orloff, Masters of the Air is executive-produced by Tom Hanks, Steven Spielberg, and Gary Goetzman, the same trio behind the WWII-era miniseries Band of Brothers and The Pacific.

As Apple tells it, Masters of the Air “follows the men of the 100th Bomb Group (the ‘Bloody Hundredth’) as they conduct perilous bombing raids over Nazi Germany and grapple with the frigid conditions, lack of oxygen, and sheer terror of combat conducted at 25,000 feet in the air. … Some were shot down and captured; some were wounded or killed. And some were lucky enough to make it home. Regardless of individual fate, a toll was exacted on them all.”

This being a Hollywood production, though, the cast is stacked with good-looking fellas, which also includes Josiah Cross, Anthony Boyle, Jude Law’s son Rafferty Law and Freddy Carter.

Check out all the admiration for Butler, Keoghan, Turner, Gatwa and the rest of the handsome stars below:

Austin Butler

Please forgive me for sounding hyperbolic, but Austin Butler is so handsome, gorgeous and beautiful– it almost hurts to look away from him. #AustinButler #MastersoftheAir #MOTA pic.twitter.com/nZitptgDVu — JaneDiamond 551964 (@lilacrose1964) January 21, 2024

"It’s Butler and Turner who dominate this one. It’s amazing that anyone just walks around looking like Austin Butler – he is magnetically good-looking, almost breathtakingly so, in an old-school gravity-absorbing way you thought they stopped making in the 50s" – The Guardian pic.twitter.com/1AbGvjoDVO — Tiff ? (@LetsAllCalmDwnn) January 20, 2024

Callum Turner

callum turner is so beaut ? pic.twitter.com/kAgvqR20O6 — Leah Wood (@leahwxo) October 16, 2014

callum turner is so hot pic.twitter.com/ogpGnx7RRI — Lu (@anndemeuleprada) July 28, 2022

omg callum turner looks so good (as always) ? pic.twitter.com/oDeNhIBxXT — didi ? (@jediharleystark) January 20, 2024

callum turner could definitely save romcoms why isn’t his agent on top of this pic.twitter.com/1Jvrx8QLK6 — mari (@loverrycore) January 17, 2024

Anthony Boyle

Get you a man who loves you as much as Anthony Boyle loves dropping the word F*ck. ? pic.twitter.com/sRdGWyqxQT — Ziggy (@ARButlerism) January 22, 2024

Anthony Boyle is so underrated — eiIis (@timotheelite) August 7, 2018

Anthony Boyle is so fuckin FIT — dillan (@dilldizzle) April 15, 2018

Barry Keoghan

barry keoghan hot and cutepic.twitter.com/i62i2BGspX — brunna (@agentlenarnian) May 10, 2022

barry keoghan is SO DAMN HOT ! pic.twitter.com/8RSU02GPjr — ? (@archivekeoghan) January 12, 2024

guys we have to shift the narrative omg look ar this picture of barry keoghan isnt he so hot pic.twitter.com/P2gsU566Rf — kafka tether ? (@raspberrywoes) November 15, 2021

Ncuti Gatwa

Ncuti Gatwa is sexy as fuck omfg. This man! pic.twitter.com/9y749OKi8Z — Chaos By Night (Free ??) (@BigBadRoman) May 30, 2020

I think we’re not paying enough attention to how fine Ncuti Gatwa is. Please divert all your celebrities crushes this way. pic.twitter.com/4P0YIyBjQC — ? (@tashamag) May 20, 2022

I'm actually just going to spend the rest of my day simping over fine men. Ncuti gatwa ??? pic.twitter.com/zOHEenmoRc — ? (@LEIGHTELY) April 4, 2022

Okay but Ncuti Gatwa is SO DAMN HOT. Like whoa. #doctorwho pic.twitter.com/MUBbp8hbS1 — Dan Ritter (@DanRitter_RE) December 26, 2023

Josiah Cross

I just saw A THOUSAND AND ONE and look out world… Josiah Cross is coming for you! Jfc. Force of nature. #Sundance2023 pic.twitter.com/bvlUGlEMFQ — Maria Gonzalez (@mariaggonzalez) January 29, 2023

Josiah cross is very fine — Wuya (@XiotheNinja) April 2, 2023

And can I just say…hellooooo Tuskegee Airmen daddies. ?



NCuti Gatwa, Branden Cook and Josiah Cross pic.twitter.com/Bts77pcGbT — Ziggy (@ARButlerism) December 6, 2023

Rafferty Law

RAFFERTY LAW that’s it that’s the tweet pic.twitter.com/ubUIDRs6li — covfefe (@fionamonahona) April 6, 2020

Rafferty Law is really starting to turn into Mini Jude huh pic.twitter.com/iIPH0JVqCx — Jason Adams (@JAMNPP) October 31, 2022

If you liked the father, are you allowed to like the son? Because Rafferty Law is… ? pic.twitter.com/p4UoG8NnTe — Revan (@macabrevan) February 2, 2021

Rafferty Law ?? pic.twitter.com/yQgbYGBf0m — best of Law (@bestofjudelaw) September 28, 2020

Phillip Forest Lewitski

the way im such a wh*re for phillip lewitski pic.twitter.com/RgzKB8BGEh — ?? is distressed. A & C (@yvesntuate) April 9, 2020

anyways, stan this talented baby phillip lewitski? pic.twitter.com/HwTCjyse5R — ?? is distressed. A & C (@yvesntuate) April 10, 2020

Freddy Carter

freddy carter is so beautiful ? pic.twitter.com/Dq7M9Pn2Hc — clio ? (@sanktamal) July 24, 2021

FREDDY CARTER IS SO HOT AND FOR WHAT-? @FreddyCarter1 why mister??!! pic.twitter.com/G6iKioqukp — sam | free palestine ?? (@Kanejera) February 21, 2022

freddy carter is so beautiful and adorable like… how’s that even possible??? pic.twitter.com/VJrxfuAwup — ?patrice (@taylorsroll) December 24, 2021