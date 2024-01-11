Barry Keoghan gets in a sleeveless crop top war with Lucien Laviscount… & it’s giving Madonna

Category is: Plunging double-breasted crop top gun show eleganza!

The days of celebrity men solely rockin’ traditional suits on the red carpet are thankfully over. While most will continue to keep their sartorial choices safe, there’s a new breed of fashion-forward Hollywood heartthrobs that aren’t afraid to be bold with their fits by going where few men have gone before.

Saltburn stud Barry Keoghan and Emily in Paris adonis Lucien Laviscount are helping lead the charge with two very similar outfits that would have previously been considered taboo by rigid masculinity norms.

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our daily newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy.

Keoghan, who when not showing off his God-given talents dancing to “Murder on the Dancefloor”, has become quite the style star with a steady stream of head-turning lewks throughout the Saltburn media blitz.

On Wednesday, the 31-year-old turned it up a notch at the L.A. premiere of his new Apple TV+ series Masters of the Air.

Keoghan destroyed the red carpet in a low-cut, sleeveless, double-breasted white crop top by Dolce & Gabbana that exposed his gym gains with a clear view of his chest, biceps, and just a hint of his taut belly.

A pair of de rigueur wide-legs pants, black Christian Louboutin boots, and a thin gold chain completed the suffragette white ensemble.

We’re fully vested in this lewk!

However, Keoghan was beaten to the zooty punch by Laviscount, who sported a very similar ensemble just a month ago.

The 31-year-old kept the same gorgeous aesthetic in his white Dolce & Gabbana getup that featured different buttons and waistline at the Fashion Awards in London on December 4.

While also sporting loose-fitting trousers, black shoes and a gold necklace, Laviscount’s bulging biceps and hairy chest made the entire outfit uniquely his own.

White after Labor Day all day every day!

While we’re loving both of these boys’ flamboyant flare, Laviscount gets the nod solely for being the initial trailblazer.

But if we’re truly giving credit where credit is due, it seems both these dudes need to pay some respect to the one and only Queen of Pop.

Madonna giving white sleeveless suiting with wide-leg slacks made its first appearance over 20 years ago when the “Me Against the Music” video with Britney Spears debuted on October 21, 2003.

All my people on the floor!

credit: YouTube (screenshot)

Every single thing Madonna does wears gets noticed and this was no different.

The look was so undeniable that even Britney recreated it when she made a valiant appearance on Glee in 2010.

credit: Glee/Fox

With Keoghan and Laviscount helping eviscerate outdated fashion rules, here’s to more and more guys feeling free to channel their inner pop diva on and off the red carpet!

Get on the floor/ baby lose control/ Just work your body and let it go.