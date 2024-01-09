Barry Keoghan says he & Jacob Elordi are not queerbaiting with their ‘Saltburn’ bromance: “I’m really flirtin'”

We have reached peak Saltburn heatstroke.
By now, your social media feeds have undeniably been taken over by clips and memes of Emerald Fennell’s homoerotic epic featuring Barry Keoghan in various states of undress as he maneuvers through bathtubs, cemeteries and thirsty dance sequences trying to insert himself into Jacob Elordi’s life and pants.
That infamous tub scene, which finds Keoghan imbibing the used bath water Elordi was “frolicking” in minutes earlier, recently inspired a viral scented candle in its freak-tastic honor.
How about we take this to the next level?
Subscribe to our daily newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy.
Keoghan and Elordi even teased that their on-screen bromance had become real as they leaned in pretending like they were going to kiss at the film’s L.A. premiere in November.
While some may roll their eyes at the queerbaiting, Keoghan is now explaining that his flirtatiousness with Elordi isn’t just for show.
“I’m really flirtin’, ” the 31-year-old told GQ in a new cover story. “We were constantly close. It ain’t just for the cameras and the premiere[s]. Me and Jacob—he’s like a brother to me, honestly.”
That so-called brotherhood made it very easy for Keoghan to get up close and personal with the Euphoria star.
“I think when you’re comfortable with someone, you can be as close as you want, you know what I mean?,” Keoghan said. “It’s not like, ‘Oh, don’t come near me’—it’s like, I’m comfortable. When I’m comfortable around people, I’m comfy.”
He added: “But I’m comfortable with Jacob. Messin’ about. Havin’ a laugh. We’re bein’ lads. We’ve just done a movie where we had to kiss, man. Look at the scenes we’ve done. You have to be comfortable with yourself.”
On top of raising eyebrows and making jaws drop, Saltburn has many finally seeing Keoghan as a grown hunk after previously portraying “freaky” characters in films like The Killing of a Sacred Deer and The Banshees of Inisherin.
The Irish actor is very appreciative of his newfound status.
“It’s nice, man,” he told the outlet. “It’s nice not just being looked at as the weird-looking guy, the unique feckin’ freaky little freak man-child, freak child-man, whatever you want to call it. It’s nice to see people kind of look at you in that way. I’ll be honest. It is nice.”
With his leading man era in full bloom, Keoghan is not planning on giving up on any of his off-beat qualities.
“And now I’m just Man. Freak-Man. Man-Freak,” he joked.
And if any scene was indicative of Keoghan’s arrival as a leading man it’s Saltburn’s now-notorious final scene which finds the very toned star flaunting every one of his acting muscles dancing to Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s 2001 hit “Murder On The Dancefloor.”
The impressive scene was shot in 11 takes and was completed without the use of any prosthetics. It’s all 100% pure Keoghan!
But showing off his goods was not what scared our boy Barry.
“Without sounding cocky, it wasn’t the nudity. That was fine for me. It was the dancing,” he previously told Vanity Fair.
“I don’t really dance, I don’t know how to move my hips certain ways and your body has to go in certain directions and stuff like that. The dancing scared me. So once I was comfy with the dance, the rest was easy.”
And very easy on the eyes too!
Saltburn is now streaming in all its glory on Amazon Prime Video.
Related:
Jacob Elordi & Barry Keoghan’s homoerotic ‘Saltburn’ bromance is giving the gays everything we want
Jacob Elordi is especially “proud” of one of his very explicit scenes with Barry Keoghan in ‘Saltburn.’
13 Comments
Bosch
I liked it more when we complained about the homophobes, instead of complaining about whether an actor is gay enough. This idea that Hollywood is full of heterosexual men is also ridiculous.
inbama
For the most part, Saltburn is amusing enough, but don’t be fooled by the kinky sex vibes that it’s headed anywhere really groundbreaking. In the end, it’s a knock-off of Hal Prince’s 1970 “Something For Everyone.”
Louis
I felt like it was a poor man’s Talented Mr Ripley, with a few unnecessary and gratuitous scenes thrown in purely to try and differentiate itself from Talented Mr Ripley.
Donston
The movie is interesting and well made but really nothing special. The “shocking” aspects also don’t add anything. It’s simply another movie with a queer cloak on top of it but still mostly focuses on hetero dynamics and has no real insights or anything to say.
As far as the “flirting”, it’s whatever. While at least 50% of Hollywood is in the gender, sexual, affection, romantic, emotion, commitment spectrum. My indifferences doesn’t stop their public interactions from coming off cringe-y though. Y’all don’t need to make the “flirting” a public spectacle if it’s indeed “real”.
SDR94103
twinks and their agenda. Who cares.
North Of Boston
I watched this film after hearing a lot of hype about it. I have nothing against the acting, the filming, the locations, the dialogue, etc. In all those respects it was a ‘decent’ film. The ending didn’t necessarily surprise me, but to me would have been better left unseen – leave it to the imagination as to the ‘why’ and ‘how’.
What I disliked about it is that it came across as trying to be a hybrid of Brideshead Revisited and The Talented Mr. Ripley…..both of which I would consider ‘superior’ films to Saltburn. I also thought both the male leads looked their age, and I don’t mean ‘old’ but certainly not ‘Oxford Boys’ – much the same as Armie Hammer looked his age in Call Me By Your Name, when ‘Oliver’ should be about 22, 23…
For ‘schoolboy romance’ films, try ‘Maurice’ with Hugh Grant and James Wilby, or Another Country with Rupert Everett and Carey Elwes….
hiphapndude
I completely agree with every point you shared, including past films suggested as far better examples of ‘Oxford boys’ representation & solid storyboards that flow effortlessly together.
The acting was indeed great as all the character development protrayed, however, rather dumbfounded why R.Pike nominated for best supporting actress at Golden Globes. Especially in light of her limited time seen throughout the film.
I had high hopes for this film, yet so disappointing due to choppy storyboard leaving many gaps. Guessing this film was made during ‘script writers strike’ as an opportunity to do a project to fill time. At expense of viewers, evidently.
Hopefully the 2 leads get better scripts going forward, as they’re BOTH great actors.
inbama
“Brideshead Revisited” is probably one of the best BBC adaptations of a novel ever. Impeccable cast, and nobody understood Roman Catholicism of that period better than Evelyn Waugh.
Love321
Queerbaiting has been defined as, “the incorporation of apparently gay characters or same-sex relationships into a film, television show, etc. as a means of appealing to gay and bisexual audiences while maintaining ambiguity about the characters’ sexuality.”
In the movie, the 2 lead actors, especially Barry’s character has an affinity towards each other, but it is ambiguous. Unfortunately, this movie is a perfect example of queerbaiting.
eeebee333
Who cares? It’s entertainment. I’d like to see the word “queerbaiting” stricken from the English language.
Bosch
The bathtub scene is anything but ambiguous.
cuteguy
Who wouldn’t be in love with Jacob Elordi? He’s the ideal man and my future hubby (in my fantasies lol)
sickofthehate
This movie was amazing. What is wrong with the people who reply to these articles? So many are so negative. It was a beautiful movie about infatuation. All the quirky characters made this a joy. One person walked out when started having sex on the grave. I thought it was bold for someone to not care what anyone thinks and IT JUST GOES THERE. Barry and Jacob have great chemistry and that’s why it works so well. Come on people just learned to enjoy these films.