Barry Keoghan says he & Jacob Elordi are not queerbaiting with their ‘Saltburn’ bromance: “I’m really flirtin'”

We have reached peak Saltburn heatstroke.

By now, your social media feeds have undeniably been taken over by clips and memes of Emerald Fennell’s homoerotic epic featuring Barry Keoghan in various states of undress as he maneuvers through bathtubs, cemeteries and thirsty dance sequences trying to insert himself into Jacob Elordi’s life and pants.

That infamous tub scene, which finds Keoghan imbibing the used bath water Elordi was “frolicking” in minutes earlier, recently inspired a viral scented candle in its freak-tastic honor.

Keoghan and Elordi even teased that their on-screen bromance had become real as they leaned in pretending like they were going to kiss at the film’s L.A. premiere in November.

While some may roll their eyes at the queerbaiting, Keoghan is now explaining that his flirtatiousness with Elordi isn’t just for show.

“I’m really flirtin’, ” the 31-year-old told GQ in a new cover story. “We were constantly close. It ain’t just for the cameras and the premiere[s]. Me and Jacob—he’s like a brother to me, honestly.”

That so-called brotherhood made it very easy for Keoghan to get up close and personal with the Euphoria star.

“I think when you’re comfortable with someone, you can be as close as you want, you know what I mean?,” Keoghan said. “It’s not like, ‘Oh, don’t come near me’—it’s like, I’m comfortable. When I’m comfortable around people, I’m comfy.”

He added: “But I’m comfortable with Jacob. Messin’ about. Havin’ a laugh. We’re bein’ lads. We’ve just done a movie where we had to kiss, man. Look at the scenes we’ve done. You have to be comfortable with yourself.”

On top of raising eyebrows and making jaws drop, Saltburn has many finally seeing Keoghan as a grown hunk after previously portraying “freaky” characters in films like The Killing of a Sacred Deer and The Banshees of Inisherin.

The Irish actor is very appreciative of his newfound status.

“It’s nice, man,” he told the outlet. “It’s nice not just being looked at as the weird-looking guy, the unique feckin’ freaky little freak man-child, freak child-man, whatever you want to call it. It’s nice to see people kind of look at you in that way. I’ll be honest. It is nice.”

With his leading man era in full bloom, Keoghan is not planning on giving up on any of his off-beat qualities.

“And now I’m just Man. Freak-Man. Man-Freak,” he joked.

And if any scene was indicative of Keoghan’s arrival as a leading man it’s Saltburn’s now-notorious final scene which finds the very toned star flaunting every one of his acting muscles dancing to Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s 2001 hit “Murder On The Dancefloor.”

The impressive scene was shot in 11 takes and was completed without the use of any prosthetics. It’s all 100% pure Keoghan!

But showing off his goods was not what scared our boy Barry.

“Without sounding cocky, it wasn’t the nudity. That was fine for me. It was the dancing,” he previously told Vanity Fair.

“I don’t really dance, I don’t know how to move my hips certain ways and your body has to go in certain directions and stuff like that. The dancing scared me. So once I was comfy with the dance, the rest was easy.”

And very easy on the eyes too!

Saltburn is now streaming in all its glory on Amazon Prime Video.