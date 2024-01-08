Pedro Pascal in a sling, gays in white & all the must-see fashions from the 2024 Golden Globes

The Golden Globes are ready for their fashion close-up.

Hollywood’s biggest starts brought out their finery as the first big award show since the end of the SAG and WGA strikes last year arrived and gave us a much-needed dose of glamour.

On the film side, Oppenheimer swept five categories including best drama, lead actor (Cillian Murphy) and supporting actor (Robert Downey Jr.), while Lily Gladstone fueled her Oscar chances by notching a win for lead actress in a drama for Killers of the Flower Moon.

In television, Succession took over the drama categories with wins for series, lead actor (Kieran Culkin), lead actress (Sarah Snook) and supporting actor (Matthew Macfayden). While The Bear reigned in comedy with wins for series, lead actor (Jeremy Allen White) and supporting actress (Ayo Ediberi).

Standout looks included Colman Domingo’s Nehru collared suit, a gaggle of queers in white (Jonathan Bailey, Andrew Scott, Wanda Sykes, Lily Gladstone), and a slew of divas in Barbiecore pink gowns.

For your consideration: Click through for all the fiercest looks from the 2024 Golden Globes below: