strike a pose

Pedro Pascal in a sling, gays in white & all the must-see fashions from the 2024 Golden Globes

By
2024 golden globes

The Golden Globes are ready for their fashion close-up.

Hollywood’s biggest starts brought out their finery as the first big award show since the end of the SAG and WGA strikes last year arrived and gave us a much-needed dose of glamour.

On the film side, Oppenheimer swept five categories including best drama, lead actor (Cillian Murphy) and supporting actor (Robert Downey Jr.), while Lily Gladstone fueled her Oscar chances by notching a win for lead actress in a drama for Killers of the Flower Moon.

In television, Succession took over the drama categories with wins for series, lead actor (Kieran Culkin), lead actress (Sarah Snook) and supporting actor (Matthew Macfayden). While The Bear reigned in comedy with wins for series, lead actor (Jeremy Allen White) and supporting actress (Ayo Ediberi).

Standout looks included Colman Domingo’s Nehru collared suit, a gaggle of queers in white (Jonathan Bailey, Andrew Scott, Wanda Sykes, Lily Gladstone), and a slew of divas in Barbiecore pink gowns.

For your consideration: Click through for all the fiercest looks from the 2024 Golden Globes below:

View Full Post

Colman Domingo

Colman Domingo

Colman was giving decorated military vibes in his custom Louis Vuitton suit adorned with brooches galore.

View Full Post

Matt Bomer

Matt Bomer

Bomer wore the hell out of his custom Brioni suit.

View Full Post

Jonathan Bailey

Jonathan Bailey

Bailey was a vision in this white Givenchy suit with de rigueur wide-leg slacks.

View Full Post

Andrew Scott

Andrew Scott

Not to be outdone, Scott ramped up the alabaster-palooza in this slick Valentino tuxedo and matching T-shirt.

View Full Post

Pedro Pascal

Pedro Pascal

Daddy Pascal didn’t let an injured arm stop him from rocking head-to-toe Bottega Veneta as he accessorized the black and white ensemble with a sling around his right appendage.

View Full Post

Lily Gladstone

Lily Gladstone

Gladstone kept the queer porcelain theme going in Valentino prior to making history for being the first Indigenous winner of best actress in a film drama for Killers of the Flower Moon.

View Full Post

Jelani Alladin

Jelani Alladin

The Fellow Travelers hunk looked regal in this asymmetric suit by Leonardo 5th Avenue.

View Full Post

Hunter Schafer

Hunter Schafer

The Hunger Games actress kept it ethereal in this translucent pink Prada gown.

View Full Post

Noah J. Ricketts

Noah J. Ricketts

The Fellow Travelers breakout stunned in this two-button suit by Ouer.

View Full Post

Jodie Foster and Alexandra Hedison

Jodie Foster and Alexandra Hedison

Jodie and wife Alexandra gave the red carpet a glam goth twist in their Hers & Hers noir looks.

View Full Post

Ayo Edebiri

Ayo Edebiri

The Bear winner can leave us on red all she wants in this gorgeous crimson Prada strapless gown with a flowing train.

View Full Post

Barry Keoghan

Barry Keoghan

Keoghan kept it red hot in this Louis Vuitton suit adorned in the fashion house’s iconic Damier pattern.

View Full Post

Bella Ramsey

Bella Ramsey

The Last of Us star went for utilitarian chic in this pale blue and grey Prada ensemble.

View Full Post

Lenny Kravitz

Lenny Kravitz

Kravitz always keeps his rock god status in check and knocked it out of the park in this Alexander McQueen bolero tux with back cut-outs.

View Full Post

Dylan Mulvaney

Dylan Mulvaney

Dylan was pretty in pink in this exquisite feathery ball gown.

View Full Post

Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling

Gosling brought the Kenergy in this black Gucci suit with white piping throughout.

View Full Post

Alex and Wanda Sykes

Wanda Sykes

Wanda and Alex sparkled in unison with their matching glittery getups.

View Full Post

Timothée Chalamet

Timothee Chalamet

Our straight twink prince continues to shine in a bedazzling blazer and black pants from Celine Homme by Hedi Slimane.

View Full Post

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish

Billie said Hogwarts but make it fashion in her scholastic fit that featured an oversized blazer and a skirt by Willy Chavarria. A pair of Mary Janes shoes she disclosed were purchased at a thrift store finished the Gen Z serve.

View Full Post

James Marsden

James Marsden

The Jury Duty heartthrob kept it classic in a black double-breasted Thom Sweeney suit.

View Full Post

Hari Nef and Dua Lipa

Hari Nef and Dua Lipa

Hari and Dua were living their Barbie girl fantasy in these flawless, black strapless gowns.

View Full Post

Rosamund Pike

Rosamund Pike

Mother Pike gave us THEE red carpet moment we’d been waiting for with her funeral eleganza compliments of the lacy vintage Dior gown and matching Philip Tracey headpiece/veil.

View Full Post

Margot Robbie

margot robbie

Margot went for the full Mattel moment in this Giorgio Armani Privé gown inspired by the 1977 SuperStar Barbie’s 50th anniversary. Life in plastic is fantastic, indeed!

View Full Post

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez

J.Lo got on the Barbiecore trend too and stole the show (per usge) in this pink Nicole + Felicia Couture gown replete with a voluminous floral shawl and dramatic train. Fashion throne secured.

Related:

The absolute gayest moments from last night’s Golden Globes

As per the calendar, the Golden Globes kicked off Hollywood’s busy season last night with a markedly different telecast from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

Never miss a moment! Subscribe to the Queerty newsletter to keep up with everything that’s happening.

View Full Post

Don't forget to share:
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25

Help make sure LGBTQ+ stories are being told...

We can't rely on mainstream media to tell our stories. That's why we don't lock Queerty articles behind a paywall. Will you support our mission with a contribution today?

Once Monthly Annually

Cancel anytime · Proudly LGBTQ+ owned and operated