Pedro Pascal in a sling, gays in white & all the must-see fashions from the 2024 Golden Globes

The Golden Globes are ready for their fashion close-up.
Hollywood’s biggest starts brought out their finery as the first big award show since the end of the SAG and WGA strikes last year arrived and gave us a much-needed dose of glamour.
On the film side, Oppenheimer swept five categories including best drama, lead actor (Cillian Murphy) and supporting actor (Robert Downey Jr.), while Lily Gladstone fueled her Oscar chances by notching a win for lead actress in a drama for Killers of the Flower Moon.
In television, Succession took over the drama categories with wins for series, lead actor (Kieran Culkin), lead actress (Sarah Snook) and supporting actor (Matthew Macfayden). While The Bear reigned in comedy with wins for series, lead actor (Jeremy Allen White) and supporting actress (Ayo Ediberi).
Standout looks included Colman Domingo’s Nehru collared suit, a gaggle of queers in white (Jonathan Bailey, Andrew Scott, Wanda Sykes, Lily Gladstone), and a slew of divas in Barbiecore pink gowns.
For your consideration: Click through for all the fiercest looks from the 2024 Golden Globes below:
Colman Domingo
Colman was giving decorated military vibes in his custom Louis Vuitton suit adorned with brooches galore.
Jonathan Bailey
Bailey was a vision in this white Givenchy suit with de rigueur wide-leg slacks.
Andrew Scott
Not to be outdone, Scott ramped up the alabaster-palooza in this slick Valentino tuxedo and matching T-shirt.
Pedro Pascal
Daddy Pascal didn’t let an injured arm stop him from rocking head-to-toe Bottega Veneta as he accessorized the black and white ensemble with a sling around his right appendage.
Lily Gladstone
Gladstone kept the queer porcelain theme going in Valentino prior to making history for being the first Indigenous winner of best actress in a film drama for Killers of the Flower Moon.
Jelani Alladin
The Fellow Travelers hunk looked regal in this asymmetric suit by Leonardo 5th Avenue.
Noah J. Ricketts
The Fellow Travelers breakout stunned in this two-button suit by Ouer.
Jodie Foster and Alexandra Hedison
Jodie and wife Alexandra gave the red carpet a glam goth twist in their Hers & Hers noir looks.
Ayo Edebiri
The Bear winner can leave us on red all she wants in this gorgeous crimson Prada strapless gown with a flowing train.
Barry Keoghan
Keoghan kept it red hot in this Louis Vuitton suit adorned in the fashion house’s iconic Damier pattern.
Bella Ramsey
The Last of Us star went for utilitarian chic in this pale blue and grey Prada ensemble.
Lenny Kravitz
Kravitz always keeps his rock god status in check and knocked it out of the park in this Alexander McQueen bolero tux with back cut-outs.
Dylan Mulvaney
Dylan was pretty in pink in this exquisite feathery ball gown.
Ryan Gosling
Gosling brought the Kenergy in this black Gucci suit with white piping throughout.
Alex and Wanda Sykes
Wanda and Alex sparkled in unison with their matching glittery getups.
Timothée Chalamet
Our straight twink prince continues to shine in a bedazzling blazer and black pants from Celine Homme by Hedi Slimane.
Billie Eilish
Billie said Hogwarts but make it fashion in her scholastic fit that featured an oversized blazer and a skirt by Willy Chavarria. A pair of Mary Janes shoes she disclosed were purchased at a thrift store finished the Gen Z serve.
James Marsden
The Jury Duty heartthrob kept it classic in a black double-breasted Thom Sweeney suit.
Hari Nef and Dua Lipa
Hari and Dua were living their Barbie girl fantasy in these flawless, black strapless gowns.
Rosamund Pike
Mother Pike gave us THEE red carpet moment we’d been waiting for with her funeral eleganza compliments of the lacy vintage Dior gown and matching Philip Tracey headpiece/veil.
Margot Robbie
Margot went for the full Mattel moment in this Giorgio Armani Privé gown inspired by the 1977 SuperStar Barbie’s 50th anniversary. Life in plastic is fantastic, indeed!
Jennifer Lopez
J.Lo got on the Barbiecore trend too and stole the show (per usge) in this pink Nicole + Felicia Couture gown replete with a voluminous floral shawl and dramatic train. Fashion throne secured.
5 Comments
dbmcvey
Dylan Mulvaney! Uh-oh, conservative snowflakes are gonna be triggered!
mildredspierce
The vintage Dior would have looked so much better with a six layer petticoat. Lenny’s suit is fabulous.
greekboy
Billie Eilish dressed by rag bag
Joshooeerr
It has to be said: the gay boys all looked great. Even the lesbians looked good. Others, not so much.
Rambeaux
For almost 60 years old Lenny Kravitz looked fantastic. (The clothes looked good too).
Whatever he takes to keep looking so young and studly, I want a pitcher.