This Equinox Gay™ took a mass email waaay too personally… and now he’s getting dragged for it

The only thing more perplexing than the unspoken rules governing gym etiquette is the newfangled magic of mass email marketing. And unfortunately, Paul (
It all started with an email from Equinox encouraging “acts of common courtesy” in regards to phone usage on the floor. As a means of personalization, the Supreme Gay Gym of Choice used a code to generate each member’s first name in the greeting. (“Dear TK…”)
The nuance was lost on Paul. And he took it personally.
To be fair, if a gym were to single out a member with a list of rules, we’d take that as an affront. (Who is a corporation to determine whether or not we were looking up fitness tips on the Grindr grid?!) But this Twitter Gay one-upped even the most simplest excuse by replying to the poor Equinox customer support team with a carefully-crafted rebuttal for each rule.
“Trying to really understand why this email was sent to me and will assume it was sent to the wrong person,” he wrote. “Cause I’m FOR SURE NOT THE ONE.” Oof, you tell ’em!
Perhaps this minuscule misunderstanding of email mechanics would’ve gone unnoticed (aside from a polite form-response from Equinox support), except Paul decided to share the entire exchange on
It did not take long for a mob of Twitter Gays to hit the reply section with assurances that they, too, received this email –– and the fact that he took it as a personal attack marked some unchecked Main Character Energy.
Isn’t it possible that this is just a preprogrammed email with your name attached. They aren’t difficult to create 😅— Cex (Get it) (@ItsExhem) August 30, 2023
Lmao it was sent to everyone— joshua (@joshsimontweets) August 29, 2023
You : pic.twitter.com/6VmaMGBy4n— Daniel Zennon (@dzennon) August 29, 2023
To his credit, after realizing every Equinox member received the same email, Paul took the viral post (which has been viewed over 832.7K times) in stride.
“Well, the reviews are in! Ugly people HATE ME!,” he wrote after owning up to his protagonist-at-the-gym energy in another post.
Of course, the reactions ranged from hilarity, to vitriol, to other members who thought the email was singularly directed at them.
That being said, there’s some silver linings to this steam-room cloud.
Paul can remain an Equinox member WITHOUT feeling attacked. And by the time this is published, social media will have moved on to another Main Character of the Gay.
Check out some of the most hilarious rebuttals from Gay Twitter™ below.
as someone who also got this email, i’m obsessed— Terron Moore (@Terr) August 29, 2023
wait this is so dumb I’m obsessed 🤣— Zach O’Connor (@Z_OC) August 29, 2023
No one:— HEADLESS GRANNY (@headlessgranny) August 30, 2023
Your equinox:pic.twitter.com/cFkCGoy8rh
