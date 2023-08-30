This Equinox Gay™ took a mass email waaay too personally… and now he’s getting dragged for it

We’ve found the new Main Character of the Gay Day.

The only thing more perplexing than the unspoken rules governing gym etiquette is the newfangled magic of mass email marketing. And unfortunately, Paul ( Twitter X user @GayCrossfit) was stumped by both.

It all started with an email from Equinox encouraging “acts of common courtesy” in regards to phone usage on the floor. As a means of personalization, the Supreme Gay Gym of Choice used a code to generate each member’s first name in the greeting. (“Dear TK…”)

The nuance was lost on Paul. And he took it personally.

No seriously I gotta quit this fucking bullshit place pic.twitter.com/l1kClrHwjg — ACT BAD (@GayCrossfit) August 29, 2023

To be fair, if a gym were to single out a member with a list of rules, we’d take that as an affront. (Who is a corporation to determine whether or not we were looking up fitness tips on the Grindr grid?!) But this Twitter Gay one-upped even the most simplest excuse by replying to the poor Equinox customer support team with a carefully-crafted rebuttal for each rule.

“Trying to really understand why this email was sent to me and will assume it was sent to the wrong person,” he wrote. “Cause I’m FOR SURE NOT THE ONE.” Oof, you tell ’em!

Perhaps this minuscule misunderstanding of email mechanics would’ve gone unnoticed (aside from a polite form-response from Equinox support), except Paul decided to share the entire exchange on Twitter X.

It did not take long for a mob of Twitter Gays to hit the reply section with assurances that they, too, received this email –– and the fact that he took it as a personal attack marked some unchecked Main Character Energy.

Isn’t it possible that this is just a preprogrammed email with your name attached. They aren’t difficult to create 😅 — Cex (Get it) (@ItsExhem) August 30, 2023

Lmao it was sent to everyone — joshua (@joshsimontweets) August 29, 2023

To his credit, after realizing every Equinox member received the same email, Paul took the viral post (which has been viewed over 832.7K times) in stride.

“Well, the reviews are in! Ugly people HATE ME!,” he wrote after owning up to his protagonist-at-the-gym energy in another post.

And I’d argue it’s pathetic to NOT have main character syndrome — ACT BAD (@GayCrossfit) August 29, 2023

Of course, the reactions ranged from hilarity, to vitriol, to other members who thought the email was singularly directed at them.

That being said, there’s some silver linings to this steam-room cloud.

Paul can remain an Equinox member WITHOUT feeling attacked. And by the time this is published, social media will have moved on to another Main Character of the Gay.

Check out some of the most hilarious rebuttals from Gay Twitter™ below.

Good morning gay guy who doesnt know how emails work https://t.co/l4Jr1Br1UH — cole (@juul_survivor) August 29, 2023

as someone who also got this email, i’m obsessed — Terron Moore (@Terr) August 29, 2023

cary dubek energy https://t.co/a4llPQ8sQo — shiv roy’s maid of honor (@sondheimite) August 29, 2023

This is the level of head emptiness I aspire to https://t.co/JCYtQQ2A16 — Phillip (@MajorPhilebrity) August 29, 2023

Ngl when I got this yesterday I was a tad worried it was just sent to me bc I went with my gay friend the day before and he was playing Taylor swift out loud https://t.co/HNPHFQHEee — Soph (@sophocles174) August 29, 2023

wait this is so dumb I’m obsessed 🤣 — Zach O’Connor (@Z_OC) August 29, 2023

I’ve worked in email marketing my whole life and we always just laugh at people who do this. ? It’s such unhinged behavior. And usually it’s people aged 60+, so I’m surprised rn. https://t.co/hMHVhMAPzu — Mike (@michaelcollado) August 29, 2023

ok everyone got this email but they definitely should’ve written it differently bc i’ll admit that i spent a good 5 minutes wondering who tf was reporting me for taking mirror selfies in the locker room https://t.co/St8XNthrt4 — fran scott fitzgerald (@facelessdroid) August 29, 2023

This email reply serves as a reminder not to mix preworkout and Adderall https://t.co/r0jfUH9nh7 — Alex Rocca (@AlexDRocca) August 29, 2023

At the very least, I hope this does bring awareness to the very real epidemic of gym texting. https://t.co/0765HiRQYj — kyle (@Munzenrieder) August 30, 2023

As a copywriter, my job would be so much easier if everyone was like this guy and assumed an email blast was only for them. https://t.co/QE3fvhemdX — dorothy zbornak’s cuffed sleeves (@hwtibbs) August 29, 2023

when I worked at the one on Columbus Circle they had to send out an email like this but in regards to dudes cruising & fucking in the showers and steam room ?? https://t.co/U3fkuHvcmJ — Genevieve Vavance (@bussianalabeija) August 29, 2023

this has the same energy as tiffany pollard confusing “break your leg” as a threat https://t.co/PWL2Kuapxh — shah ? (@theshahnama) August 30, 2023

hey bud do you also think you gotta post this too https://t.co/F2ESgQfepB pic.twitter.com/dLiqFwjVyq — ? (@grlgun) August 29, 2023