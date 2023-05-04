This hunky pro-chef-turned-gaymer is keeping us well fed

Twitch streamer ItsOnlyVega is sure to get things hot in or out of the kitchen.

On Twitch, Vega streams fan-favorite games including The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Mario Kart, and Dead By Daylight. The self-described “Puerto Rican kid from Brooklyn” used to be a professional chef, and he still puts those skills to use now and then with streams where he cooks and chats with his viewers.

Check out his Twitch channel trailer to see Vega (and his signature stache) in action.

Last month, Vega was chosen as one of Gayming Magazine’s LGBTQ+ Rising Star Class of 2023, a group of six hidden-gem Twitch channels that are making the platform that much queerer, one stream at a time.

“I am really proud and honored for this recognition,” Vega told Gayming Magazine. “As an LGBTQIA+ POC, it’s important to create a platform for awareness, acceptance, inclusivity, and representation. Twitch provided me with a global platform where I’ve had the opportunity to share my passion for gaming, the chance to participate in charity events, and the occasional saucy cooking stream.”

“I was a professional chef for about seven years and this entire streaming experience has been quite the ride. It has played the largest part in my personal growth,” Vega continued. “I’ve gained more confidence, and understanding … and learning which side is my best side.”

But we think every side is Vega’s best side, and his Instagram is proof. Check it out: