This hunky Zonai researcher has Zelda gaymers frothing at the mouth

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has been out since May, but gaymers everywhere are still frothing at the mouth for Zonai researcher Tauro; and it isn’t just for his keen analytical abilities.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild series is known for its main twink, Link, and his adventure to save Princess Zelda in an expansive, open world. Link runs into Tauro in one of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s early towns.

With a feather on his cap and a magnifying glass in his hand, Tauro is always ready and waiting to do research. He also wears a beaded necklace across his chiseled chest. His sweater is tied around his waist, completing his signature look.

Fans of the Zelda series were quick to point out Tauro’s sexy physique, from his height, to his toned body to his rock-hard abs. Based on his appearance alone, it’s no secret why gaymers are not exactly quiet when exclaiming their love for the beefy hunk.

IAM SERIOUSLY ILL OVER TAURO HE S THE ONLY ZELDA CHARACTER I THINK OF ON Q DAILY BASIS pic.twitter.com/siLYOphZAC — Mug ? (@mug_mugii) June 24, 2023

Until my hole looks like one of the gaping chasms in Hyrule. https://t.co/aaVrIgTcx3 — user not found (@dozygay) May 20, 2023

Some artists have created fanarts of the sexy hunk (even some NSFW drawings) that emphasize his muscles, abs, and, um, something even bigger.

The tall, shredded hunk is the captain of the Zonai research team, a group swordsman Link encounters in the long-awaited sequel. Tauro made such a splash that fans even shipped him with the legendary hero.

These fan creations have wholesome moments between Link and Tauro, but they also get hot and steamy as well. Fans believe that Link’s small, twink-like body compliments Tauro’s role as a muscle daddy.

It’s not just the fans that are shipping Tauro with another man, however; according to an in-game journal, Kakariko Village townsperson Calip might also be harboring feelings for Tauro. Both are on the Zonai research team together, and Calip comments on the reason he joined the research team. To put it simply: it’s because of Tauro.

Every gaymer remembers when Nintendo revealed Ganondorf’s look for Tears of the Kingdom, the queer gaming community was going feral over Ganon’s shredded, hulk-like appearance. Between Sidon and Ganon, now some fans see themselves torn between their favorite hunks.

Nintendo saw how we all reacted to Sidon and Ganon….they knew they couldn’t show us Tauro too pic.twitter.com/I52jpAS44P — Fran Zaya, orca supporter (@salmattos) May 15, 2023

All y’all were wrong saying Ganon was hot, Tauro is definitely the best daddy in totk https://t.co/PRdO0Xwp4L — ?°Snowy “Snorse” (@The_Snorse) May 21, 2023

Fans have also compared Tauro to other video game daddies in other franchises. This fan shows it’s okay to pit our favorite muscle daddies against each other by comparing Tauro to Carlos in Resident Evil 3.

Tauro is just Carlos from RE but in a Zelda game

change my mind pic.twitter.com/1VMexLsadk — GloriousRoyal ? Trivia Pilled Arc (@Gloriousroyalty) June 15, 2023

Although Tauro is more of a side character in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, there’s no doubt the sexy research has made a big impact on gaymers everywhere.

Here are a few more of our favorite Tauro-thirst tweets…

Not to be Too Gay on main, but Tauro can fucking wreck me. pic.twitter.com/O0GP6lDW12 — RYANOSAUR (@RYANOSAURZ) May 22, 2023