This MAGA-wannabe has his sights set on Santos’ old office: “Enjoy prison, George”

Derek Myers (Photo: X)

Disgraced former Congressman George Santos has engaged in a social media spat with a man who briefly worked for him last year.

The man in question, Derek Myers, 31, is now running in the Republican primary for Ohio’s second congressional district. In a tweet yesterday, Myers says he’s looking forward to replacing Santos in Congress.

“I’ve already sent a note to the The Architect of the Capitol’s House Office requesting freshman office 1117. I can’t wait to change the decor.”

Politics, but make it gay! Stay woke with our daily briefing while staying informed on all things LGBTQ+ entertainment, life, and more!

This feud goes back to the start of last year.

When Santos joined Congress in January 2023, he recruited new staff. One was Derek Myers. While the HR side of his recruitment was processed, Myers began work as a “volunteer” in Santos’ office.

However, Santos got wind of the fact Myers, a former journalist, was under investigation over publishing a court tape recording. He called Myers in for a meeting. Unbeknown to him at the time, Myers secretly recorded the meeting.

Santos complimented Myers on his neckties, and warned against getting cheap Botox, before going on to ask about the investigation.

A couple of days later, at the start of February 2023, Santos’ offer of work to Myers was rescinded.

Myers then took his secret recording to the press. Days later, he also alleged Santos had made sexual advances to him, which he’d rebuffed. Santos says this is completely false.

The allegations of sexual advances did not lead to any charges. The House Ethics Committee, which investigated Santos, also said it “was unable to substantiate this allegation.” It went on to express concern over Myers’ “credibility and motivation in making the allegation.”

If anyone thought that was the last we’d hear of Myers, they were wrong. When the sitting GOP Representative for Ohio’s 2nd District (Brad Wenstrup) announced he was not running again, around a dozen other names put themselves forward. One is Derek Myers.

“Born again conservative”

Myers, who calls himself a “born again Conservative” online, immediately made headlines with what some regarded as racist tweets aimed at fellow GOP contender Niraj Antani.

Antani, who is an Ohio state senator, is the first Hindu elected to a state Senate in the US. He also lives outside of District 2, but this does not bar him from running for the seat.

Myers, in his social media postings, makes it clear he sees himself in the MAGA wing of the Republican party.

I said what I said. pic.twitter.com/1FVaV9UYAQ — Derek Myers (@DerekMyers) February 5, 2024

However, last month, the Ohio Capital Journal reported that just 18 months ago, Myers ran for a seat on Chillicothe’s city council. It says he ran as a Democrat.

The Myers campaign team called the story “fake news”. It went on to say, “Derek does not associate with losers and the DemocRATS cannot stand Derek’s polling so well in his race.”

Santos exchanges barbs with Myers

This week, Santos started tweeting warnings about Myers.

“To all the candidates running in #OH2 be very careful with @DerekMyers as he is a dangerous person … I urge you all to protect yourself and your staff as he is unhinged and unstable.”

🚨PSA for Ohio!



To all the candidates running in #OH2 be very careful with @DerekMyers as he is a dangerous person.



During my time in office he stalked me and my staff, offered bribes and much more… he’s a physical danger to all of the people who cross him, and was in my list… — George Santos (@MrSantosNY) February 13, 2024

Santos later said he was heading to Ohio, where he may campaign for another of the primary candidates.

Hey folks in #OH2 I’m coming to town to make sure y’all get anyone but @DerekMyers elected!



We need real America First not posers!#MAGA2024 — George Santos (@MrSantosNY) February 13, 2024

He continued to post about Myers, prompting a response from his former “volunteer”.

“George is throwing a hissy fit because I’m on my way into Congress while he was pushed out and headed to prison,” said Myers.

“George will not be addressed again after this post by my campaign, staff, or me during this election because we have a race to win. We have been in contact with local law enforcement and they are aware of the threat he poses should he visit the district. We’ve also spoken with the county Judge, who is prepared to issue an ex-parte restraining order upon our petition, should it be warranted.

“You’re now playing in my backyard, George, and you will fail… miserably. Just like you did in Congress and like you will at your many criminal trials.

“I’ve already sent a note to the The Architect of the Capitol’s House Office requesting freshman office 1117. I can’t wait to change the decor.

“Enjoy prison, George. Maybe Kim will write you.”

“You are a vile human”

Santos, of course, felt moved to respond.

“Absolutely laughable!” he said, with a string of laughing emojis. “Ladies and gentlemen this is your poster child for insanity!😂🤣😂🤣

“@DerekMyers you are a vile human and you will never come close to holding office…”

Absolutely laughable! 😂😂😂😂😂



Ladies and gentlemen this is your poster child for insanity!😂🤣😂🤣



Looks like you and your “staff” are busy hitting the block button today! @DerekMyers you are a vile human and you will never come close to holding office…



We all see right… https://t.co/tCTQeznM8J — George Santos (@MrSantosNY) February 13, 2024

On the last point, Santos could actually be speaking the truth. The chances of Myers winning the primary are slim.

Campaign fillings at the end of 2023 revealed Myers had raised just over $2,000 from donors in the last quarter of 2023. The candidate who raised the most, some $600,000, was State Senator Niraj Antani.

Meanwhile, a poll taken in January of 500 Republican voters in the state had fellow candidates Tim O’Hara and Shane Wilkin leading the field (with 9% and 8% respectively). Antani had 2.5%. Derek Myers polled less than 1%.

Santos’ old seat flips blue

Santos took a break from tweeting about Myers last night to turn his attention to the special election to find his replacement for District 3 in New York. The seat flipped blue again as former Rep. Tom Suozzi achieved victory.

Suozzi previously held the seat for six years before stepping down for a failed gubernatorial bid in 2022.

Breaking News: Democrat Tom Suozzi has won in New York’s 3rd congressional district, flipping George Santos’ seat blue.



This is a massive loss for Republicans as their already extremely-narrow House majority shrinks even more.https://t.co/pJl46cZj7j pic.twitter.com/m5ZQz9OEE1 — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) February 14, 2024

Santos tweeted his rage at Nassau County Republicans for not standing by him. He also pinned a blunt message to the top of his timelines saying “-1”. This is surely a reflection on the fact that Suozzi’s win lessens the razor-thin majority Republicans have in the house.

-1 — George Santos (@MrSantosNY) February 14, 2024