viva españa

This sexy new painting of Jesus promoting Easter has conservatives fainting in the pews

By
A detail of the Holy Week poster by Salustiano Garcia depicting Jesus Christ
A detail of the Holy Week poster by Salustiano Garcia

Easter is coming up at the end of March. The Christian holiday is a particularly big thing in Spain and many regions hold their own special festivals. This includes Seville.

The city’s General Council of Brotherhoods and Guilds announced last September it had chosen local, respected artist Salustiano Garcia (b.1965) to design a poster for Holy Week 2024.

That poster was unveiled this week… and it’s divided opinion online. Check it out below.

“Radiant”

Some have expressed love for the image. The city’s Council of Brotherhoods praised the work. It says it depicts “the radiant side of Holy Week.”

That’s not what others are seeing. IPSE, an ultra-conservative Catholic group said, “It’s absolutely shameful and an aberration.” It went on to say the depiction of Christ is “camp” and “effeminate.”

Javier Navarro, of the far-right Vox political party, claimed the poster was designed purposefully “to provoke.”

“Gentle, elegant”

The artist disagrees. He told Spanish newspaper ABC the image was based on his own son, Horacio. Garcia described it as “gentle, elegant and beautiful”. He said he created it with “deep respect” even if, “the representation of the sacred image is very far from my style.”

“To see sexuality in my image of Christ, you must be mad,” he said. He added that painters and sculptors have depicted Christ in a similar fashion over hundreds of years.

Others agreed with him and pointed to similar depictions. Many condemned the implicit homophobia behind some of the criticism.

On using his own son as a model, Garcia said, “I needed a model, a real and living body that would help me gather all the emotion, beauty and containment that I wanted to convey.”

In a statement, he also said he had drawn inspiration from the death of his brother as a child.

“I was twelve years old when my brother died. My mother asked me to go into the room where his body rested to say goodbye to him. I was terrified, but when I saw his face and the serene gesture of his hands crossed over his chest, I was shaken. How could a recumbent body contain so much beauty!”

He said his depiction of Christ, “would serve to confirm the resurrection of my brother’s memory.”

Not everyone has blasted the images from a sexual angle. Some online commentators have questioned the paleness of Jesus’s skin.

Related:

People are praising this VERY revealing portrait of a Biblical ‘Adam and Steve’ 

Can we tempt you?

Priest blesses gay husbands with this simple prayer after Pope Francis gives go-ahead

Jason and Damian’s blessing was performed by Father James Martin in New York City.

Don't forget to share:

Help make sure LGBTQ+ stories are being told...

We can't rely on mainstream media to tell our stories. That's why we don't lock Queerty articles behind a paywall. Will you support our mission with a contribution today?

Once Monthly Annually

Cancel anytime · Proudly LGBTQ+ owned and operated