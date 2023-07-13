This sexy Pokémaniac loves bringing attention to niche games & his smooth physique

Jason Kentaro isn’t your run-of-the-mill basic bitch Insta-twink posting speedo-clad thirst traps.

This young, SoCal-based photographer excels at creating images and collages that juxtapose nubility with quasi-historical aesthetics. These eccentricities permeate every aspect of Jason’s life, even into his gayming.

As a lifelong Pokémaniac, his favorite Pokémon is the cute and quirky Togekiss.

“Kind of bizarre and different,” mused Jason. “Cherubic in a form that’s slightly alien? Or at least different enough to wonder exactly where it came from.”

This Switch aficionado confessed to “constantly playing Pokémon Unite,” and within the last year has crushed both Pokémon Legends: Arceus and Pokemon: Scarlet, two games that owe a lot to the iconic Breath of the Wild.

Fittingly, Jason also gravitates to the newest installment of the Zelda franchise as well.

“I just DEVOURED Tears of the Kingdom,” gushed Jason. “I specifically like games where I’m allowed to explore large areas and collect items, etc.”

This synergy between exploration and irreverence is exemplified by his top two favorite games.

Photographer/gaymer Jason Kentaro works the other side of the camera with his naughty knight ensemble.

“All-time favorites are the Bayonetta series because of its over-the-top nature and campy qualities, and Little Kings Story for the WII had a massive impact on me as a child and I never really let go of it. Same kind of idea though, large world to explore, interesting characters, and nothing seems to take itself too seriously. Super niche game but definitely does not get as much attention as it deserves.”

As a niche artist and gaymer, we’re giving Jason the attention he deserves by sharing some of his fiercest IG: