This Twitter Gay was rejected by his mom after coming out… so the community rushed in with love

In the LGBTQ+ community, coming out is never a one-size-fits-all experience.

While more people are self-identifying as queer than ever before, that doesn’t mean everyone needs to come out and there are plenty of reasons why some choose to stay closeted.

At the end of the day, deciding to live one’s authentic truth is an act of bravery –– no matter who accepts it and who doesn’t.

Unfortunately, that means coming out can feel like an alienating experience.

But more often that not (and especially with the reach of social media), there’s an entire group of LGBTQ+ people who have gone through the same tribulations –– and they’re waiting with open arms.

That’s exactly what happened when Grayson, @tswiftbro on X, revealed he came out to his mom over the weekend.

just came out to my mom and it went about as horrible as I expected it to since I realized I was gay. if you have a parent/parents that are supportive, for the love of god, hold them close — Grayson Swift (@tswiftbro) November 26, 2023

As of this writing, his post has been viewed over 960,000 times and counting.

And despite the isolating moment, a handful of LGBTQ+ people took to the comments to ensure him he’s not alone.

🫂 you are not alone. I don’t know you, yet I’m proud of you. Thanks for sharing your story. — Rustin (@rustincharles) November 26, 2023

We're all behind you. Relatives are assigned; family is chosen. ❤️ — Jonathan D. Lovitz (@jdlovitz) November 26, 2023

I’m so sorry you experienced this. Not everyone is accepting as they should be. There are so many out there who love and support you no matter what. ❤️ — Andrew Kase (@theandrewkase) November 27, 2023

I’m sorry you’re going through this painful time Grayson🥺as someone who knew at a young age I would never be accepted by my parents, you’re told you’ll be loved no matter what, that the love doesn’t have conditions but I guess it does. It really isn’t fair to us. Sending… — Earv (@Black_attack07) November 26, 2023

Furthermore, other users pointed to Grayson’s story as a testament to why Pride celebrations, LGBTQ+ representation, and the fight for equality still matter.

While GLAAD’s most recent Accelerating Acceptance report found that 91% of non-LGBTQ+ Americans believe queer people “should have the freedom to live their life and not be discriminated against,” there’s still a population that doesn’t agree.

And in more conservative states like South Carolina (where Grayson’s profile says he’s based), protections for queer Americans remain scarce.

In case you’re wondering why teachers don’t want to be forced to out students to their parents: https://t.co/wvfVpMv2RT — Hayden Clarkin (@the_transit_guy) November 26, 2023

When we all think how coming out to ppl you love would go well because we saw some supporting videos online. Please dont forget that there will always be people in his situation. The one that didn’t turn out to be as expected. The caring love simon type of parents. https://t.co/7g6nzhp1iU — chon (@chtosing) November 26, 2023

2023 and people still have horrible coming out stories in case you were wondering why Pride still matters. https://t.co/VU88sBKbvE — Palmer (@jpalmerdubs) November 26, 2023

With the holidays in swing, Grayson’s experience also serves as a reminder of the importance of chosen families.

After all, a 2013 study by the Pew Research Center found 39% of LGBTQ+ adults were rejected by family members or close friends after coming out.

Oftentimes, this means we must find connection and strength through our chosen bonds with other gay people and allies.

Hang in there. I know that there are friends that love you for who you are and once your Mom and family see that you are becoming your authentic self they will come around. Time is a great healer. Sending you love and light. The gay brother and sisterhoods have you. ❤️ — Michael Horvath (@BillyBlueEye) November 27, 2023

I’m so sorry. I don’t know you, you came across my feed, but I’m sending you love and light. Cherish your chosen family in these moments because they’re the ones who’ll have your back always. 💜 — Chris Withers: Agent of Chaos (@heyitscdubs) November 26, 2023

Surround yourself with your chosen family. These friends will be there for you and help you through this difficult journey. Hopefully your mom will realize what she has lost sooner rather than later. — Bottom Daddy (@eastbayanonbtm1) November 27, 2023

For his part, Grayson took the influx of support from the LGBTQ+ community in stride.

“Words can’t express how much y’all’s support means to me,” he wrote on social media.

He also shared a picture of his adorable outfit “2 hours before [his] life came crashing down.” (We can’t speak to the homophobes, but at least the flannel was looking good!)

anyways this was me 2 hours before my life came crashing down pic.twitter.com/ERVGRSC3ZM — Grayson Swift (@tswiftbro) November 26, 2023

words can’t express how much y’all’s support means to me. I can’t thank you enough. 🤍 — Grayson Swift (@tswiftbro) November 26, 2023

As the Human Right Campaign says, “Coming out in order to live openly isn’t something you do once, or even for one year. It’s a decision that we make every single day of our lives.”

With this in mind, we salute Grayson –– and everyone in the LGBTQ+ community –– for their bravery in living authentically on their own terms.

Never forget the love of your fellow gay brothers and sisters, around the corner and online.

Check out more of the supportive and encouraging responses from the LGBTQ+ fam and allies on social media below.

I'm sorry you had a bad reaction from her, man. I got a terrible one as well when I came out 24 years ago. My parents eventually came around, and yours may well too. Give them grace and time to process it. 🫂 — Ⓐ (@big_figgot) November 26, 2023

Mine came around, but it took six months and then things were tense for a while. As time passed, our relationship got better and better. — Dave Wolf 🏳️‍🌈🚀🔭 (@davewolfusa) November 26, 2023

The love of our mothers is very important and when we don’t feel that love it can take its toll if we let it … so keep loving yourself … and know there are a lot of people hurting for you and caring for you right now … stay strong and love yourself! — Russ (@Russ_Collins16) November 26, 2023

Took my mom a LONG time to come around. She ended up accepting the terms to an ultimatum I proposed. Now, she loves my husband dearly and comes to our home for holidays.



Today is not always. — Nicholas Williams (@DuaneNick) November 26, 2023

I had the experience 48 years ago when there was little support in American culture. Tragic that near 50 years later people who were not even born when I told my mother are rejecting their children. But give her time. A parent's love for a child can even trump cultural prejudices — Steve Kosareff (@steve_kosareff) November 27, 2023

Sending you all the love and strength in the world. Please know, from someone who has been there, that time truly does heal all wounds, and one day, no matter how it might feel right now, it will heal this as well. You are loved. — Simon Curtis (@simoncurtis) November 26, 2023

Grayson, you are perfect. It's a shame your parents can't see that. When our son came out to us I told him he's still our son, that hasn't changed. I can't understand parents that turn against their children when they come out. You love who you love. — Fiona Merrick (@FionaMerrick5) November 26, 2023

Even more so you should be congratulated on the bravery of making this step. Knowing what you're walking into and still doing it, is commendable!

I really sympathise. I wish I could say it'll get better, but what I can say is that you'll get through it. Stay strong! — Adam Ostrowski 🇺🇦🏳️‍⚧️ (@AdamOstr) November 27, 2023