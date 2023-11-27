all in the fam

This Twitter Gay was rejected by his mom after coming out… so the community rushed in with love

In the LGBTQ+ community, coming out is never a one-size-fits-all experience.

While more people are self-identifying as queer than ever before, that doesn’t mean everyone needs to come out and there are plenty of reasons why some choose to stay closeted.

At the end of the day, deciding to live one’s authentic truth is an act of bravery –– no matter who accepts it and who doesn’t.

Unfortunately, that means coming out can feel like an alienating experience.

But more often that not (and especially with the reach of social media), there’s an entire group of LGBTQ+ people who have gone through the same tribulations –– and they’re waiting with open arms.

That’s exactly what happened when Grayson, @tswiftbro on X, revealed he came out to his mom over the weekend.

“Just came out to my mom and it went about as horrible as I expected it to since I realized I was gay,” he wrote. “If you have a parent/parents that are supportive, for the love of God, hold them close.”

As of this writing, his post has been viewed over 960,000 times and counting.

And despite the isolating moment, a handful of LGBTQ+ people took to the comments to ensure him he’s not alone.

Furthermore, other users pointed to Grayson’s story as a testament to why Pride celebrations, LGBTQ+ representation, and the fight for equality still matter.

While GLAAD’s most recent Accelerating Acceptance report found that 91% of non-LGBTQ+ Americans believe queer people “should have the freedom to live their life and not be discriminated against,” there’s still a population that doesn’t agree.

And in more conservative states like South Carolina (where Grayson’s profile says he’s based), protections for queer Americans remain scarce.

With the holidays in swing, Grayson’s experience also serves as a reminder of the importance of chosen families.

After all, a 2013 study by the Pew Research Center found 39% of LGBTQ+ adults were rejected by family members or close friends after coming out.

Oftentimes, this means we must find connection and strength through our chosen bonds with other gay people and allies.

For his part, Grayson took the influx of support from the LGBTQ+ community in stride.

“Words can’t express how much y’all’s support means to me,” he wrote on social media.

He also shared a picture of his adorable outfit “2 hours before [his] life came crashing down.” (We can’t speak to the homophobes, but at least the flannel was looking good!)

As the Human Right Campaign says, “Coming out in order to live openly isn’t something you do once, or even for one year. It’s a decision that we make every single day of our lives.”

With this in mind, we salute Grayson –– and everyone in the LGBTQ+ community –– for their bravery in living authentically on their own terms.

Never forget the love of your fellow gay brothers and sisters, around the corner and online.

Check out more of the supportive and encouraging responses from the LGBTQ+ fam and allies on social media below.

