read the room

Tiffany Trump tweeted a birthday message to her brother in the middle of yesterday’s insurrection

Just as domestic terrorists were invading the U.S. Capitol yesterday in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 presidential election, Tiffany Trump thought it would be an opportune time to wish her older brother, Eric, a happy birthday on social media.

“Happy Birthday @erictrump,” Tiffany wrote at 4:48 p.m. on January 6. “I love you and I’m so grateful to always have you by my side!”

The post, which was also shared on Tiffany’s Twitter page, included a photo of the two siblings standing in front of the Washington Monument, mere blocks from where the MAGA militia was currently trying to stage a coup.

Yesterday’s insurrection resulted in at least four deaths, 70 arrests, and dozens of police officers being injured, including one who was snatched by the mob, beaten, and tased repeatedly.

Here’s how folx responded to Tiffany’s birthday tweet…

