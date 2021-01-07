Tiffany Trump tweeted a birthday message to her brother in the middle of yesterday’s insurrection

Just as domestic terrorists were invading the U.S. Capitol yesterday in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 presidential election, Tiffany Trump thought it would be an opportune time to wish her older brother, Eric, a happy birthday on social media.
“Happy Birthday @erictrump,” Tiffany wrote at 4:48 p.m. on January 6. “I love you and I’m so grateful to always have you by my side!”
The post, which was also shared on Tiffany’s Twitter page, included a photo of the two siblings standing in front of the Washington Monument, mere blocks from where the MAGA militia was currently trying to stage a coup.
Yesterday’s insurrection resulted in at least four deaths, 70 arrests, and dozens of police officers being injured, including one who was snatched by the mob, beaten, and tased repeatedly.
Here’s how folx responded to Tiffany’s birthday tweet…
Are you Fucking for real?!!?
— Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) January 6, 2021
Let them eat birthday cake!
— Mr. Fun Guy 🚂 (@Mister_Fun_Guy) January 6, 2021
HOW SWEET OF YOUR FATHER TO GET ERIC A COUP FOR HIS BIRTHDAY.
— Kristina Wong ❄️ (@mskristinawong) January 6, 2021
Tiffany’s timing is just spot on for a Trump.
— now we pack the Court (@pitbullesqette) January 6, 2021
READ THE FUCKING ROOM, TIFFANY.
— Mark Yarm (@markyarm) January 6, 2021
Baby girl, not right now
— Evelini (@evelina22368) January 7, 2021
Hi Tiffany. Not sure if you know but you can send birthday greetings privately by email or SMS rather than insensitively centring your own family over, for example, someone dying at the hands of a mob directed by your father. HTH.
— Sharon O’Dea (@sharonodea) January 6, 2021
There are no smart ones.
— Lynn “Sedition has consequences” Morninglight 🇺🇸 (@gr33nm0ther) January 7, 2021
Girl, we do not have time
— Kim Fritz (@KimberlyFritz) January 6, 2021
On a day like today, you could have just called him. Do you not have his number?
— Kat Kinsman (@kittenwithawhip) January 7, 2021
Late entry into the tone-deaf twitter hall of fame
— Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) January 7, 2021
Tiffany, daddy and big brother is trying to overthrow democracy at this moment.
— Denise Wu (@denisewu) January 6, 2021
Related: Kellyanne Conway destroyed on Twitter for telling domestic terrorists she emboldened to “just stop”
7 Comments
Cam
In the middle of a violent insurrection by Republican Trump supporters she does that? What an unfeeling monster.
Also….
Couldn’t pick up the phone, send a card or an email like a normal person?
It’s only about publicity with this family.
Pepper1dancer
Ugh. You couldn’t post another picture of her? Probably not. Never mind. She is truly a Trump.
Tx7791
All Trumps adult children are scum like him. I pray for Barron
whatsaywhat
Like Tiffany, Barron is the offspring of Donald Trump and a gold-digging prostitute bimbo. The poor kid doesn’t stand a chance.
whatsaywhat
Poor Tiffany – desperate for her shitty family to notice her, even as their pathetic coup attempt goes down in flames.
Better get yourself an onlyfans, hon becasue Daddy’s dirtymoney is ALL getting cleaned out by the southern district of NY.
Phillip
I think sociopathy might run in their family.
Mister P
Fidiot