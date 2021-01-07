Tiffany Trump tweeted a birthday message to her brother in the middle of yesterday’s insurrection

Just as domestic terrorists were invading the U.S. Capitol yesterday in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 presidential election, Tiffany Trump thought it would be an opportune time to wish her older brother, Eric, a happy birthday on social media.

“Happy Birthday @erictrump,” Tiffany wrote at 4:48 p.m. on January 6. “I love you and I’m so grateful to always have you by my side!”

The post, which was also shared on Tiffany’s Twitter page, included a photo of the two siblings standing in front of the Washington Monument, mere blocks from where the MAGA militia was currently trying to stage a coup.

Yesterday’s insurrection resulted in at least four deaths, 70 arrests, and dozens of police officers being injured, including one who was snatched by the mob, beaten, and tased repeatedly.

Here’s how folx responded to Tiffany’s birthday tweet…

Are you Fucking for real?!!? — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) January 6, 2021

Let them eat birthday cake! — Mr. Fun Guy 🚂 (@Mister_Fun_Guy) January 6, 2021

HOW SWEET OF YOUR FATHER TO GET ERIC A COUP FOR HIS BIRTHDAY. — Kristina Wong ❄️ (@mskristinawong) January 6, 2021

Tiffany’s timing is just spot on for a Trump. — now we pack the Court (@pitbullesqette) January 6, 2021

READ THE FUCKING ROOM, TIFFANY. — Mark Yarm (@markyarm) January 6, 2021

Baby girl, not right now — Evelini (@evelina22368) January 7, 2021

Hi Tiffany. Not sure if you know but you can send birthday greetings privately by email or SMS rather than insensitively centring your own family over, for example, someone dying at the hands of a mob directed by your father. HTH. — Sharon O’Dea (@sharonodea) January 6, 2021

There are no smart ones. — Lynn “Sedition has consequences” Morninglight 🇺🇸 (@gr33nm0ther) January 7, 2021

Girl, we do not have time — Kim Fritz (@KimberlyFritz) January 6, 2021

On a day like today, you could have just called him. Do you not have his number? — Kat Kinsman (@kittenwithawhip) January 7, 2021

Late entry into the tone-deaf twitter hall of fame — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) January 7, 2021

Tiffany, daddy and big brother is trying to overthrow democracy at this moment. — Denise Wu (@denisewu) January 6, 2021

