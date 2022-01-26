That time Kobe Bryant schooled a homophobic fan on Twitter

Today marks the two year anniversary of NBA superstar Kobe Bryant’s tragic death. As people share their remembrances of the beloved basketball legend, we were reminded of the time he schooled a homophobic fan on Twitter back in 2013.

It all started when a fan used the word “gay” as an insult:

Bryant quickly responded:

Just letting you [email protected] @pookeo9 that using “your gay” as a way to put someone down ain’t ok! #notcool delete that out ur vocab — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) February 11, 2013

That’s when another fan chimed in to remind the basketball player of the time he was fined $100,000 by the NBA for calling a referee a “f*cking f*ggot” during a game in 2011.

Bryant replied:

@onepercentofone @pookeo9 exactly! That wasn’t cool and was ignorant on my part. I own it and learn from it and expect the same from others — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) February 11, 2013

Though he’s no longer with us, Bryant’s Twitter page remains active, along with these tweets from nearly ten years ago, allowing him to continue being an inspiration and a positive example even after his death.

RIP Kobe.