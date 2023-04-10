Time to book your summer travel! New research says these are the world’s 25 gayest cities

What makes one city gayer than another? Is it the nightlife, the history, the amount of gay people who live there, the laws around queerness? Ask anyone and you’ll get a different answer: a Google search for “world’s gayest cities” will get you 835 million–yes, 835 million–results. That’s why a new list of the world’s 25 gayest cities is based on all those other lists — it’s the list of all lists, if you will.

To determine the world’s gayest cities, the list from Insider Monkey looked at other “gayest cities” lists from across the internet and tracked which cities showed up the most often. The more times a city was named, the higher it ranked on this new list. If any cities showed up the same number of times, the city with the larger population won out. The bigger, the gayer, apparently!

Without further ado, here are the world’s 25 gayest cities…

25. Vancouver, Canada

24. Brighton, United Kingdom

23. Oslo, Norway

22. Brussels, Belgium

21. Guadalajara, Mexico

20. Montreal, Canada

19. Auckland, New Zealand

18. Paris, France

17. Johannesburg, South Africa

16. Los Angeles, United States

15. Buenos Aires, Argentina

14. Bangkok, Thailand

13. Dublin, Ireland

12. Melbourne, Australia

11. São Paulo, Brazil

10. Miami, United States

9. Madrid, Spain

8. Tel Aviv, Israel

6. London, United Kingdom

7. Barcelona, Spain

5. Berlin, Germany

4. San Francisco, United States

3. New York City, United States

2. Toronto, Canada

1. Amsterdam, Netherlands