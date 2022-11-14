Timothée Chalamet accidentally shut down this red carpet with a literal stan-pede

Hollywood’s premier twink thespian was at the center of a Timothée Calamity this week in Italy. Through no fault of his own (besides being highly stannable), Mr. Chalamet found himself facing an international incident at his own movie premiere.

This weekend, the actor hit the red carpet for his new romantic cannibal drama Bones and All, his second feature with director Luca Guadagnino following instant gay canon entry Call Me By Your Name.

It looked like a great time, while it lasted:

Timothée Chalamet at the premiere for Bones and All last night in Milan ( chiarigiovannini) pic.twitter.com/Z9KwhYI3N4 — Timothée Chalamet Fans (@TimotheeUpdates) November 13, 2022

Timothée Chalamet on the red carpet tonight in Milan pic.twitter.com/ajCB6rPNcM — Timothée Chalamet Fans (@TimotheeUpdates) November 12, 2022

finally some HQ pics of timothée chalamet and taylor russel at the italian bones and all premiere today in milan pic.twitter.com/Gff1qtOOIx — musetta – timothée chalamet daily (@Musetta_May) November 13, 2022

He struck his best movie star poses alongside Guadagnino and co-star Taylor Russell.

Related: Leslie Jordan recreates Timothée Chalamet’s bare-chested Oscars look: Who wore it better?

Though Chalamet is French-American, his CMBYN role has apparently made him beloved in the film’s native Italy. His fans descended on the event en masse hoping to get a glimpse of the star, causing a blockade.

In this video out of Variety, the crowd stretches as far as the eye can see in either direction:

The red carpet at the Milan premiere of #BonesAndAll was suspended after a massive gathering of Timothée Chalamet fans prompted safety concerns. https://t.co/PycbQzYAzd pic.twitter.com/xxwQFAuNkH — Variety (@Variety) November 12, 2022

The crowd reportedly became so large that local police eventually had to suspend all further red carpet activity, sending fans and many members of the press home for the night.

Before they dispersed, the actor got to thank his adoring public — from a safe distance, of course:

Timothée greeting fans at the Bones and all premier in Milan by me❤️#timothéechalamet #bonesandall pic.twitter.com/KPTpaP8cik — ice | (@feelnothiing) November 12, 2022

Related: Twitter discovers the ‘Turkish Timothée Chalamet’ and loses its damn mind

Rather than being too disappointed by being turned away, fans online seem to be using this moment as a movie star flex for their fave.

The boasts are all accompanied by Timmy fancams, of course:

real movie stars iktr pic.twitter.com/eAN4mIkMtL — chris (@ATR3lDES) November 12, 2022

this generation’s movie star is him pic.twitter.com/w8nP9E3Av3 — m (@thiccthwaites) November 12, 2022

Timothée Chalamet is not beating the Prince of Cinema allegations pic.twitter.com/PlRWpQXlqq — Bᴏɴᴇs & ᴀʟʟ ᴄᴀᴍᴘᴀɪɢɴ ᴍᴀɴᴀɢᴇʀ (@Felicity_M2) November 12, 2022

IT boy of young Hollywood pic.twitter.com/ghUIIEcrGH — m (@thiccthwaites) November 12, 2022

Timothée is a Movie Star!pic.twitter.com/LY5c7zeX02 — Taymothée Lovebot (@Zaynspatton) November 12, 2022

Check out the trailer for the film that launched a thousand sudden uber rides home this weekend: