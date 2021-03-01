TJ Osborne swimming in a “tsunami of love” after coming out

“I would say just to encourage anyone else out there who’s dealing with the same thing … it’s a hard thing to describe, it’s a very difficult thing to go through. And I even had a lot of support around me. But once I finally came out … I didn’t really understand the magnitude of how much people cared about me, loved me and supported me. Honestly, had I known that the whole time, I would have done it probably a long time ago and saved myself a lot of strife. Anyone out there, if you’re dealing with that, there’s people that love you and people that support you. Lots of them. It has been a tsunami of love, almost to the point it was hard for me to even comprehend it for several days.”