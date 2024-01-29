Related:
WATCH: Messy gays, hot guys, & catty housewives clash in Ryan Murphy’s newest ‘Feud’
This stacked cast looks read to chew the scenery in the gossip-fueled season of ‘Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans.’
in quotes
Tom Hollander address his sexuality in light of gay roles in ‘The White Lotus’ & ‘Feud’
Help make sure LGBTQ+ stories are being told...
We can't rely on mainstream media to tell our stories. That's why we don't lock Queerty articles behind a paywall. Will you support our mission with a contribution today?
Cancel anytime · Proudly LGBTQ+ owned and operated
2 Comments
ShaverC
He’s just as insufferable as he was when he was about the marry Saffy.
inbama
Why does he think anyone is interested in his sex life?