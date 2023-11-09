Travis Kelce ranked sexiest male athlete & the gays immediately wonder if voting was rigged

They call it the T-Swift effect.
PEOPLE recently ranked the sexiest men in sports, placing Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce at the top of the list.
The two-time Super Bowl champ was already in the midst of a massive star turn, guest hosting SNL and making homophobes’ heads explode by drinking Bud Light.
Then he started dating Taylor Swift, the biggest pop star in the world!
Now suddenly, he’s the sexiest man in sports. Is that how this is supposed to work?!
Kelce, who stands at 6’5″ and weighs 250 pounds, is a handsome fella. The star tight end is serving pure slab of All-American beef, with a great fashion sense to boot.
But as good as Kelce looks in streetwear, he’s at his best when he’s wearing his red Chiefs jersey.
T-Swift agrees.
We include that preamble to say: We think Travis Kelce is very attractive! But is he really the sexiest man in sports? That’s quite a statement.
Curiously, Travis’ brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, is ranked as No. 2 on the list.
He’s a good-looking guy, too. But how about a little variety in the gene pool?
The Kelce brothers’ dominance begs the question: Is the vote rigged?!
The gays aren’t afraid to ask the tough questions.
For those wondering, the delicious man pictured above Travis Kelce is Jimmy Garoppolo, who’s absent from PEOPLE‘s list.
How is that… possible?! The quarterback is perfect.
Garoppolo is the prototypical hot quarterback, with a firm jawline and permanent five o’clock shadow. He made his NFL debut with the New England Patriots sitting behind Tom Brady, making him part of the hottest QB tandem ever.
But Garoppolo is a 10-year NFL vet, meaning he’s been at the forefront of our hearts for a while. It might be time for someone new.
PEOPLE selected Green Bay Packers cornerback Jonathan Owens (married to Simone Biles), Miami Dolphins wideout Braxton Berries and Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow (Daddy) to round out its top five.
It’s hard to argue with any of those choices.
Soccer stars Lionel Messi, Neymar Júnior and Son Heung-min are 6-8, with tennis studs Grigor Dimitrov and Matteo Berrettini rounding out the top 10.
Great selections, though we think Wimbledon winner and Calvin Klein model Carlos Alcaraz belongs on there somewhere…
As you can tell, these lists are very subjective. How about some love for hockey and rugby players, for example???
Despite the noted omissions, one of the list’s biggest positives is the inclusion of allies. Travis Kelce leads the way at No. 1, and racing legend Lewis Hamilton looks pretty, pretty good at No. 20.
It seems like we may need a recount. Good thing gays aren’t into chaos, right?
33 Comments
Baron Wiseman
I have no problem with this poll. These two brothers are exceptionally good looking.
abfab
Polls are your thing. We know……god do we know. Exceptionally? No.
brian6767
Kelce looks like every guy that bullied me in high school
abfab
Cookie cutter.
henare
Travis needs to get his beard back. The Kelce boys are pretty… and there’s something for everyone here.
SUPREME
really?!?!?! my vote would not have gone that way at all.
abfab
There’s nothing unique or exotic about him. Not one ounce. He also has terrible taste in women. He was very funny on SNL and his commercials are great $$$.
Can he play ball? I can’t answer that.
Donston
He’s a handsome dude… when he has a beard/five o’clock shadow. He looks very basic without it. Even with facial hair I would place a lot of athletes ahead of him in the “sexiest” department. But with the Taylor Swift hype, it’s not a surprising notice.
Mr-DJ
I prefer Travis’ teammate – Patrick Mahomes. And Houston Texans’ star rookie QB – CJ Stroud
bachy
I find him very sexy, but he’s teetering on the edge of what is called, The Oxen Effect. When I’m having a drink at The Eagle, I frequently feel like I’m in a pen full of oxen… and it’s not a good feeling.
At 6′ 5″ and 250lbs, one really needs to stay thoroughly bathed, thoroughly groomed… and watch that weight!
abfab
That’s what makes The Eagle great.
SDR94103
so many others deserve the title.
Fahd
Glad that Alex Reimer is willing to tell truth to power.
It is about time that someone questioned these People magazine listings. I’m a big fan of Travis Kelce as a tight end who often saves the days for the Chiefs, but sexiest athlete is a “product placement” coup for his publicists. Several more appropriate choices are listed above.
Maybe this article will be the start of some serious investigation into the practices and criteria used by People in developing these lists. Do better!
still_onthemark
At least People magazine doesn’t have an Electoral College or a New Hampshire primary!
abfab
If ShaverC was in the race he would have won.
abfab
Still hot for Joe Namath in his Noxema commercials.
Major
Kelce is a hottie, that’s for damn sure.
I’m really cheering for him and Taylor. They could be THE pop culture power couple in the USA.
abfab
Mickey and Minnie Mouse win in that catagory! Still! xo Major…who is the hottie in your thumbnail? Yum!
bftlguy
This annual list is based on votes cast by people who read People magazine. Not just that but people who read People and take the time to complete it and send it. Swifties know how to mobilize! Let’s hope she can get her 18 yo + fans to vote! ?
abfab
Now there’s an idea!!! Can she do that? Madonna did it once and it sure helped. Anything to defeat the bigots!
tommyboy5023
its all big smiles now until the problems start with Taylor and the inevitable album of how awful he is.
abfab
The agents have already worked out how to divy up the royalties of that song. The title of the song is still unknown.
mildredspierce
Nope. Dave Bautista, even with the tattoos and decades older… imagine those arms around you…
abfab
I’m imagining. A beast. And that bald head. Stop!
abfab
Rick Rude. Hairy or shaved. It’s too bad he died so young. The Rock will always be a hottie.
abfab
fineartamerica…………com/featured/ ravishing-rick-rude-1991-nyc-ed-weidman.html
jthomasmpls
I don’t know a straight man with that kind of fashion style, and the how about the duffle bags?
abfab
What ever happened to that peculiar German up-market (luxury market) male model. The one interviewed—ther real twisted up one who wore leather skirts and spiky high heels?
eireapparent
Nick Bosa?? Jimmy Garoppolo?? Waaaaayyyyy hotter.
abfab
Way.
Mr.Gavin Elster
Travis Kelce’s “great fashion sense ” I don’t get it? Kinda like a South Florida grandpa back on the “market” after a spouse death, or divorce. Paging the “Golden Girls!” I’m sure Blanche could give Ms. Swift some hints on how to please a man? And Taylor, dear, the Hollywood Museum wants those old Esther Williams’ bathing suits, you wear on stage, back pronto! !
abfab
Enkleberg Humperdink
Jaesly
People magazine readers tend not to follow sports. Of course, the majority would vote for athletes who are the partners of female celebrities.