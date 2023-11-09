Travis Kelce ranked sexiest male athlete & the gays immediately wonder if voting was rigged

They call it the T-Swift effect.

PEOPLE recently ranked the sexiest men in sports, placing Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce at the top of the list.

The two-time Super Bowl champ was already in the midst of a massive star turn, guest hosting SNL and making homophobes’ heads explode by drinking Bud Light.

Then he started dating Taylor Swift, the biggest pop star in the world!

Now suddenly, he’s the sexiest man in sports. Is that how this is supposed to work?!

Travis Kelce voted ‘Sexiest Athlete’ in PEOPLE Magazine readers’ poll. pic.twitter.com/gOWglC3726 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 8, 2023

Kelce, who stands at 6’5″ and weighs 250 pounds, is a handsome fella. The star tight end is serving pure slab of All-American beef, with a great fashion sense to boot.

But as good as Kelce looks in streetwear, he’s at his best when he’s wearing his red Chiefs jersey.

T-Swift agrees.

Talk about being at the right place at the right time! Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce leaving Arrowhead together after the game. #Bears #ChiefsKingdom #NFL pic.twitter.com/wrMoDszOme — Jarrett Payton (@paytonsun) September 25, 2023

We include that preamble to say: We think Travis Kelce is very attractive! But is he really the sexiest man in sports? That’s quite a statement.

Curiously, Travis’ brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, is ranked as No. 2 on the list.

He’s a good-looking guy, too. But how about a little variety in the gene pool?

The Kelce brothers’ dominance begs the question: Is the vote rigged?!

The gays aren’t afraid to ask the tough questions.

For those wondering, the delicious man pictured above Travis Kelce is Jimmy Garoppolo, who’s absent from PEOPLE‘s list.

How is that… possible?! The quarterback is perfect.

Garoppolo is the prototypical hot quarterback, with a firm jawline and permanent five o’clock shadow. He made his NFL debut with the New England Patriots sitting behind Tom Brady, making him part of the hottest QB tandem ever.

But Garoppolo is a 10-year NFL vet, meaning he’s been at the forefront of our hearts for a while. It might be time for someone new.

PEOPLE selected Green Bay Packers cornerback Jonathan Owens (married to Simone Biles), Miami Dolphins wideout Braxton Berries and Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow (Daddy) to round out its top five.

It’s hard to argue with any of those choices.

Soccer stars Lionel Messi, Neymar Júnior and Son Heung-min are 6-8, with tennis studs Grigor Dimitrov and Matteo Berrettini rounding out the top 10.

Great selections, though we think Wimbledon winner and Calvin Klein model Carlos Alcaraz belongs on there somewhere…

As you can tell, these lists are very subjective. How about some love for hockey and rugby players, for example???

Despite the noted omissions, one of the list’s biggest positives is the inclusion of allies. Travis Kelce leads the way at No. 1, and racing legend Lewis Hamilton looks pretty, pretty good at No. 20.

It seems like we may need a recount. Good thing gays aren’t into chaos, right?

