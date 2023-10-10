Racing legend Lewis Hamilton stands up for LGBTQ+ rights in the Middle East & looks smokin’ hot while doing so

Instagram

Lewis Hamilton never fails to stand up for the LGBTQ+ community, and that’s especially the case when he’s competing in a country with strict anti-gay laws.

The seven-time Formula 1 world champion wore a rainbow flag on his helmet over the weekend at the Qatar Grand Prix, marking the second time he’s rocked Pride colors in the Gulf state. Hamilton sported Progress Pride flag colors on his helmet two years ago when he won the inaugural Grand Prix.

Speaking before this weekend’s race, Hamilton said he hopes his headwear ignites discussion.

“I think it’s always good and well raising awareness for things, but it’s more about the work that’s done in the background, the conversations that you continue to have to have,” he said.

Hamilton’s gesture of solidarity stands in stark contrast to soccer legend David Beckham, who’s continually downplayed Qatar’s abhorrent treatment of LGBTQ+ folx. He inked a $150 million ambassadorship deal with the country prior to the 2022 World Cup, and extolled Qatar’s “perfection.”

Contrastingly, Hamilton says he feels an obligation to highlight civil rights issues.

“I do think as these sports go to these places, they’re duty-bound to raise awareness for these issues,” he said in 2021. “And these places need scrutiny and need the media to speak about these things.”

That was not the vibe at Qatar during last year’s World Cup, as FIFA warned players they would be disciplined if they wore rainbow regalia.

But Hamilton is intent on forcing the conversation.

“It has taken the West a long, long time to get to where they are. All we can do is try to be positive when we come to these places and take the opportunity,” he said. “That’s why I continue to wear the flag here.”

Hamilton’s taken his rainbow helmet on a bit of a world tour, also wearing the item in Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi. Earlier this year, Hamilton wore his special helmet in Florida, to protest the state’s anti-LGBTQ+ legislation.

“It’s not good at all,” he said to the Associated Press. “I stand by those within the community here. I hope they continue to stand firm and push back. I’ll have the rainbow on my helmet. It’s no different to when we were in Saudi.”

As Formula 1’s only Black driver, Hamilton uses his platform to speak about social justice and equality. During the Black Lives Matter protests in 2020, he showed solidarity with the movement whenever he could.

Hamilton even publicly criticized Formula 1 for its failures to diversify.

“It’s lacking leadership,” he said, via the New York Times. “It shouldn’t be for me to have to call the teams or call the teams out.”

The British-born racer also attended a Black Lives Matter protest in London.

The most decorated Formula 1 driver in history, Hamilton’s voice is tantamount when it comes to LGBTQ+ inclusion in auto racing. He’s earned respect across the sports world, hanging out with LeBron James and other athletic superstars.

Despite facing some blowback, Hamilton plans to keep speaking out, and wearing his rainbow best.

“I was really proud of 2021,” he said. “It was also nerve-racking because I didn’t know how the country would react.

“But it’s amazing when I do meet people who are incredibly grateful for utilizing the platform for something like that.”

Hamilton can count us among the thankful. It’s important when an all-time great is on your side.