Troye Sivan on the one-night stand that changed his views on hook-ups

There’s a sex-shaming view that one-night stands are shallow, soulless experiences. Aussie singer Troye Sivan says he found out this isn’t necessarily the case – even if you never see the guy again.

Sivan, 28, recently dropped his single “Rush”. He’ll soon release his first album of new material in five years. He’s said in previous interviews that it explores his hedonistic side after splitting from a long-term boyfriend.

Sivan spoke to Emily Ratajkowski on her podcast, High Low with EmRata. The episode dropped yesterday. Sivan recounted a one-night stand that surprised him and changed his thinking on intimacy.

He said he hooked up with another man and they were both lying in bed together. The other man then said something that Sivan said was “like something out of a movie.”

“He was like, ‘This is one of life’s greatest pleasures.’ And I was like, ‘What is?’” he recalled.

“And he was like, ‘No, even if I never see you again, you know we are like, sharing this one night and this one moment and we can connect in this way…The sleepover is my favorite part of hooking up with someone.’”

Sivan said it was his first hook-up with a guy since he’d split from his ex and he’d not been expecting it to pack any sort of emotional punch. He’s never seen the guy again.

“We don’t speak and that’s totally fine,” he continued. “[It] completely set me on this path of…so the album is called Something We Give Each Other, and I was like, we all literally have something to give each other. It doesn’t matter if it is dancing on the dance floor with someone for like two seconds or with a big group of people. It was sharing this one night with someone or like a weekend or whatever and it just kind of really changed my perspective on intimacy.”

Something We Give Each Other

Sivan’s comments echo similar words he told GQ in a recent interview.

“I just love people, and I love community and sex…. I really, really love to party,” he said about his post-breakup life.

He said his new album celebrates intimate moments or connections outside of long-term relationships.

“Whether it’s a one-night stand, or someone that you meet for 10 minutes at a club, or somebody you end up dating for like a couple of weeks.”

Something We Give Each Other will be released on October 13.

Check out the video for “Rush” below.