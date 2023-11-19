Troye Sivan’s one night stand, Solomon Davy’s thrust, & dinner with a sexy show

Get an unfiltered look at queer life in 1960s San Francisco, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:
Trixie Mattel covered Cher.
@queerty “If you’re gay, you know this, and if you don’t, I don’t know what happened to you,” #TrixieMattel rouses the crowd before doing a cover of #Cher’s #Believe #PappyAndHarriets ♬ original sound – Queerty*
Jesus Ociel Baena, Mexico’s first openly non-binary magistrate, was found dead.
@nowthis The death of Jesús Ociel Baena, the first openly non-binary magistrate in Mexico, has sparked protests in the country — here’s the latest (warning: distressing) #mexico #nonbinary #protest #jesusocielbaena ♬ original sound – nowthis
Jared Ranahan named his top three LGBTQ travel desitnations.
@jaredranahan Replying to @Paramount highlighting some of the world’s best destinations for quееr travelers #lgbt #gay #travel #travelwriter #frenchpolynesia #tahiti #thailand #bangkok #phiphiislands #colombia #medellin #bogota #🇵🇫 #🇹🇭 #🇨🇴 ♬ Lo-Fi analog beat – Gloveity
Caleb Marshall shared his 20 second workout.
@thefitnessmarshall we love a quick workout #dualipahoudini #houdinichallellange ♬ original sound – The Fitness Marshall
Troye Sivan thanked his one night stand.
@zachsangshow Thank you so much @Troye Sivan #troyesivan #thankyou #rush #zachsangshow #zachsang #fyp #foryou @AmazonMusic ♬ original sound – Zach Sang Show
Kristin Chenoweth measured herself.
Francesco Rescigno fed his guests.
Solomon Davy went viral.
Spencer Wilkins searched for an apartment.
And Sheila Frayne recalled the early years of Brooklyn’s oldest lesbian bar.
Related:
“Trust men or have a hairy chest”: Gay Twitter™ makes its stance clear by showing off their fur
“Trust men or have a hairy chest”: Gay Twitter makes stance clear by showing off their fur
One Comment
ShaverC
“Jesus Ociel Baena, Mexico’s first openly non-binary magistrate, was found dead.” That’s it? There is a story behind this that is quite interesting but I guess this is QUEERTY journalistic standard.