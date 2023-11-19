tiktalk

Troye Sivan’s one night stand, Solomon Davy’s thrust, & dinner with a sexy show

Get an unfiltered look at queer life in 1960s San Francisco, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:

Trixie Mattel covered Cher.

@queerty “If you’re gay, you know this, and if you don’t, I don’t know what happened to you,” #TrixieMattel rouses the crowd before doing a cover of #Cher’s #Believe #PappyAndHarriets ♬ original sound – Queerty*

Jesus Ociel Baena, Mexico’s first openly non-binary magistrate, was found dead.

@nowthis The death of Jesús Ociel Baena, the first openly non-binary magistrate in Mexico, has sparked protests in the country — here’s the latest (warning: distressing) #mexico #nonbinary #protest #jesusocielbaena ♬ original sound – nowthis

Jared Ranahan named his top three LGBTQ travel desitnations.

@jaredranahan Replying to @Paramount highlighting some of the world’s best destinations for quееr travelers #lgbt #gay #travel #travelwriter #frenchpolynesia #tahiti #thailand #bangkok #phiphiislands #colombia #medellin #bogota #🇵🇫 #🇹🇭 #🇨🇴 ♬ Lo-Fi analog beat – Gloveity

Caleb Marshall shared his 20 second workout.

@thefitnessmarshall we love a quick workout #dualipahoudini #houdinichallellange ♬ original sound – The Fitness Marshall

Troye Sivan thanked his one night stand.

@zachsangshow Thank you so much @Troye Sivan #troyesivan #thankyou #rush #zachsangshow #zachsang #fyp #foryou @AmazonMusic ♬ original sound – Zach Sang Show

Kristin Chenoweth measured herself.

@kristinchenoweth

He’s right ????? #shortpeopleproblems #subwaysandwiches #kristinchenoweth #sandwichtiktok

? original sound – Kristin Chenoweth

Francesco Rescigno fed his guests.

@francesco_rescigno_

Ogni tanto un assaggio piccante ? Vi aspetto a Viale Virgilio 20, Posillipo. #fyp #napoli #napolitiktok #napolinelcuore #napolifood #napolidavivere #opazzposillipo #foryou #italy #napolifoodpork #italia

? Jogi – Panjabi MC

Solomon Davy went viral.

@charleysfloatinglights

getting to meet him after the show was the cherry on top ?? #solomondavy #greasethemusical #greasewestend #westend #greasemusical

? original sound – charley ???

Spencer Wilkins searched for an apartment.

@spencer_wi

Leasing offices in the future when Millennials/Gen Z are in charge

? original sound – TwunkTheTwink

And Sheila Frayne recalled the early years of Brooklyn’s oldest lesbian bar.

@cruisingpod

Sheila Frayne talks the early days of Ginger’s Bar on Cruising Podcast! #tiktokpodcast #tiktoknewfeature #lesbianbars #lesbiansoftiktok #lesbianbarswya #wlw #wlwtiktok #sapphic #sapphictiktok #lesbiansoftiktokover40 #lesbiansoftiktokover30 #queer #lesbianhistory #queerhistory #gayhistory #trans #noterfs #nonbinary #lgbtqhistory #documentary #queerdocumentary #lgbtqdocumentary #brooklyn #mafia #gingersbar #parkslope

? Roxanne – Instrumental – Califa Azul

