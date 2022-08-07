Trump’s thoughts on gay men, a real-life Big Foot, & roses on fire

Check out Madonna’s saucy new collab, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:

Ezra Sosa and Keaton Kermode made history.

StanChris interviewed Trump.

Eric Williams was gay in Montana

Jon Russell talked prison.

Mr. Teddy Bear took a hike.

Alexander Jackson crossed the street.

A country dancing couple gave the people what they want.

Cody Gene packed his artwork.

Apollo grabbed a napkins

And Michael Cimino lit roses on fire.