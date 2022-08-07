Trump’s thoughts on gay men, a real-life Big Foot, & roses on fire

Check out Madonna’s saucy new collab, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:
Ezra Sosa and Keaton Kermode made history.
@ezrasosa and thats on being the first ever same sex latin routine on @danceonfox what an absolute honor… @Keaton Kermode DC: @Emma Slater ♬ King Creole (Viva Elvis) – Elvis Presley
StanChris interviewed Trump.
@stanbannedtrump outta pocket
Eric Williams was gay in Montana
@ericwillztt ***Gay and jewish #gaytravel #gaymontana #pnwgay ♬ original sound – Eric Williams
Jon Russell talked prison.
@jon4peace Replying to @wake.cruise #prisontok #oz #lgbtqia #itiswhatitis ♬ original sound – Jon Russell
Mr. Teddy Bear took a hike.
@mrteddybeargrr Big Foot spotted! #bigfootisreal #bigfoot #sasquach #werewolf #wolf #bear #daddy #bigfootspotted #bigfootchallenge #fyp #hairybackpride #hairyback #hairybacks #hairyguys ♬ original sound – Teddy Bear
Alexander Jackson crossed the street.
@theealexanderj ALIEN SUPERSTAR #heels #runway #crosswalk #beyonce #dollskill #clubexx ♬ ALIEN SUPERSTAR – Beyoncé
A country dancing couple gave the people what they want.
@padronblake Pro Tip: When competing in a gay bar…PLAY TO YOUR AUDIENCE!!!! #fyp #dancetok #countryswing #countrydancing #twostep #dallas #askmetofollow #gay #roundupsaloon ♬ original sound – Blake Padron
Cody Gene packed his artwork.
@_codygeneSo satisfying when it ends up fitting perfect like this
Apollo grabbed a napkins
@thegreeksausage Anything for her #napkin #cleaner #viraltiktok #xuhuongtiktok ♬ Rich Minion – Yeat
And Michael Cimino lit roses on fire.
@henryjimenezkerbox The pics are EPIC. ⚠️ this was made by professionals dont attempt this at home without supervision ⚠️ @Michael Cimino ♬ MOOSE – kemy