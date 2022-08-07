tiktalk

Trump’s thoughts on gay men, a real-life Big Foot, & roses on fire

Check out Madonna’s saucy new collab, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:

Ezra Sosa and Keaton Kermode made history.

@ezrasosa and thats on being the first ever same sex latin routine on @danceonfox what an absolute honor… @Keaton Kermode DC: @Emma Slater ♬ King Creole (Viva Elvis) – Elvis Presley

StanChris interviewed Trump.

@stanbannedtrump outta pocket

♬ original sound – stanchris

Eric Williams was gay in Montana

@ericwillztt ***Gay and jewish #gaytravel #gaymontana #pnwgay ♬ original sound – Eric Williams

Jon Russell talked prison.

@jon4peace Replying to @wake.cruise #prisontok #oz #lgbtqia #itiswhatitis ♬ original sound – Jon Russell

Mr. Teddy Bear took a hike.

@mrteddybeargrr Big Foot spotted! #bigfootisreal #bigfoot #sasquach #werewolf #wolf #bear #daddy #bigfootspotted #bigfootchallenge #fyp #hairybackpride #hairyback #hairybacks #hairyguys ♬ original sound – Teddy Bear

Alexander Jackson crossed the street.

@theealexanderj ALIEN SUPERSTAR #heels #runway #crosswalk #beyonce #dollskill #clubexx ♬ ALIEN SUPERSTAR – Beyoncé

A country dancing couple gave the people what they want.

@padronblake Pro Tip: When competing in a gay bar…PLAY TO YOUR AUDIENCE!!!! #fyp #dancetok #countryswing #countrydancing #twostep #dallas #askmetofollow #gay #roundupsaloon ♬ original sound – Blake Padron

Cody Gene packed his artwork.

@_codygeneSo satisfying when it ends up fitting perfect like this

♬ Faith – George Michael

Apollo grabbed a napkins

@thegreeksausage Anything for her #napkin #cleaner #viraltiktok #xuhuongtiktok ♬ Rich Minion – Yeat

And Michael Cimino lit roses on fire.

@henryjimenezkerbox The pics are EPIC. ⚠️ this was made by professionals dont attempt this at home without supervision ⚠️ @Michael Cimino ♬ MOOSE – kemy