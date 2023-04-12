in quotes

Ts Madison blasts Caitlyn Jenner, a.k.a. Trans Judas, & her “m-er f-ing athlete’s a** feet”

Caitlyn did a lot of sh*t during and after transitioning. I don’t f*ck with that p*ssy-a** motherf*cking h*e.

But I don’t misgender her and I don’t invalidate her transness because she’s still trans.

But that b*tch is still a whack-a** p*ssy punk-a*s punk b*tch with athlete’s foot. B*tch put some Tinactin on them motherf*cking athlete’s a** feet.

Ts Madison blasting Caitlyn Jenner (a.k.a. Trans Judas) on her YouTube channel after Jenner attacked fellow transwoman Dylan Mulvaney.

