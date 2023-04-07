Caitlyn Jenner, a.k.a. Trans Judas, just said something dumb AF about trans people again

Caitlyn Jenner has entered the discourse about companies partnering with transgender TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney for ad campaigns and, of course, her contributions are terrible, offensive, and, frankly, dumb AF.

On Thursday, the 1976 Olympic gold medalist, who seems intent on becoming Trans Judas, called out Nike over its collaboration with Mulvaney.

“As someone that grew up in awe of what Phil Knight did, it is a shame to see such an iconic American company go so woke!” she tweeted. “We can be inclusive but not at the expense of the mass majority of people, and have some decency while being inclusive. This is an outrage.”

Mulvaney announced her deal with Nike Thursday on Instagram with a few pictures of her wearing the iconic apparel company’s leggings and sports bras.

It’s unknown why Jenner and other enraged MAGA heads appear to find Mulvaney so threatening. They’re also threatening to boycott Bud Light, due to Mulvaney’s involvement in one of its new campaigns.

Country music star Travis Tritt announced he will drop all Anheuser-Busch products from his tour, while Kid Rock posted an unhinged, gun-toting video over Mulvaney’s presence in a precious Bud Light ad.

Embarrassingly, conservative influencer Bethany Mandel tried to dump on Bud Light by proclaiming it was snubbing its core demographic in favor of the LGBTQ+ community (the horror)! The only problem is, Mandel tweeted about a Pride campaign that ran last year… in Canada.

She’s also apparently unaware that gay people drink beer, too.

do you people think gays don’t drink beer lol https://t.co/cmuypTLwrK — matt (@mattxiv) April 3, 2023

It’s sad that Jenner is so thirsty for attention that she would attack a high-profile member of the trans community, but that’s par for the course. To commemorate Trans Day of Visibility last week, she tweeted about the so-called “Radical Rainbow mafia” and called them “domestic terrorists.”

Fortunately, Drag Race winner Bianca Del Rio put Jenner in her place.

The only TERRORIST is YOU behind the wheel of a car. — Bianca Del Rio (@TheBiancaDelRio) March 30, 2023

Jenner also took aim at Mulvaney last year when she sat down with Joe Biden at a Presidential Forum. After the event, transphobic right-wingers seized upon videos of Mulvaney documenting her transition online, and Jenner joined them.

“There is a difference between acceptance and tolerance, and normalizing exposing your genitals in a public way and a public place,” she wrote. “I do not support that at all, in the slightest. Dylan…congrats your trans with a penis.”

Months later, Jenner is continuing her hateful crusade, though with laughable results. Even Rupert Murdoch’s New York Post pointed out Jenner’s hypocrisy, writing that she was the star of a sportswear ad campaign as an out transgender woman herself.

It must hurt when even the New York Post doesn’t back up your troll job. Jenner fired back at the piece’s author on Twitter in a futile attempt at retribution.

@nypost the outrage I had was the double standard on the difference in treatment of Allyson Felix by Nike. Nothing hypocritical about my H&M collab (I’m an actual athlete with a long history of athletic endorsements, including that one). Shame on you for calling me a hypocrite. — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) April 7, 2023

@nypost specifically @alliegriffin04 your article entirely misrepresented my tweet, the context of my outrage, which was clear if you had bothered to read the thread, and to falsely compare my collab with H&M to Dylan’s. — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) April 7, 2023

@alliegriffin04 “Yet, in 2016 — the year after she transitioned — Jenner had a very different attitude when talking about trans people and brand partnerships. At the time, she was chosen as one of the faces of the fashion company H&M’s sportswear line, H&M Sport.” — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) April 7, 2023

I’m an athlete I have had athletic brand deals my entire life. The comparison is weak to say the least @nypost @alliegriffin04 — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) April 7, 2023

Jenner, by the way, spent the rest of her Friday getting dragged. Good Friday, indeed.

Caitlyn Jenner isn't just throwing other trans women under the bus, she is sitting behind the wheel and hitting the gas pic.twitter.com/caYzQcju3d — Lily Simpson IS the Trans Agenda (@LilySimpson1312) April 7, 2023

You were born in the 1940s. You didn't "grow up in awe of what Phil Knight did." — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) April 7, 2023

Nike does a partnership with a trans person and that makes them “so woke”?! It shouldn’t matter. How is it at the expense of the masses? What about your Vanity Fair cover? The real outrage is your tweet which is a slap in the face to your own community. Am I shocked? No. — Damon Gonzalez (@TheyCallMeDaymz) April 6, 2023

Caitlyn should be endorsed by a driving school instead. https://t.co/O9RoLyg22w pic.twitter.com/RET4XNpZl1 — Nicholasvanj (@Nicholasvanj) April 7, 2023

Caitlyn Jenner wants to be the only famous Trans woman.



Anyone else is deemed a threat and attacked as “woke.”



She’s a traitor to her community for no other reason than ego.



She’s a menace. pic.twitter.com/N1c1trJ90I — Yashar Ali ? ????? (@yashar) April 7, 2023

You ? competed ? in ? WOMENS ? golf ? tournaments!!!



You're nothing but a backstabbing, mumbling, uncoordinated, ineloquent, tone-deaf bottom feeder. — Plastic Martyr ????? (@plasticmartyr) April 7, 2023

You literally tweeted how Dylan being a spokeswoman for Nike was trampling on the rights of real women. You said it. Don’t backpedal now because your past of doing the same thing has resurfaced — Vn Smiles(they/them) (@VNHarris82) April 7, 2023