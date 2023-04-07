Caitlyn Jenner, a.k.a. Trans Judas, just said something dumb AF about trans people again

Caitlyn Jenner has entered the discourse about companies partnering with transgender TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney for ad campaigns and, of course, her contributions are terrible, offensive, and, frankly, dumb AF.
On Thursday, the 1976 Olympic gold medalist, who seems intent on becoming Trans Judas, called out Nike over its collaboration with Mulvaney.
“As someone that grew up in awe of what Phil Knight did, it is a shame to see such an iconic American company go so woke!” she tweeted. “We can be inclusive but not at the expense of the mass majority of people, and have some decency while being inclusive. This is an outrage.”
Mulvaney announced her deal with Nike Thursday on Instagram with a few pictures of her wearing the iconic apparel company’s leggings and sports bras.
It’s unknown why Jenner and other enraged MAGA heads appear to find Mulvaney so threatening. They’re also threatening to boycott Bud Light, due to Mulvaney’s involvement in one of its new campaigns.
Country music star Travis Tritt announced he will drop all Anheuser-Busch products from his tour, while Kid Rock posted an unhinged, gun-toting video over Mulvaney’s presence in a precious Bud Light ad.
Embarrassingly, conservative influencer Bethany Mandel tried to dump on Bud Light by proclaiming it was snubbing its core demographic in favor of the LGBTQ+ community (the horror)! The only problem is, Mandel tweeted about a Pride campaign that ran last year… in Canada.
She’s also apparently unaware that gay people drink beer, too.
It’s sad that Jenner is so thirsty for attention that she would attack a high-profile member of the trans community, but that’s par for the course. To commemorate Trans Day of Visibility last week, she tweeted about the so-called “Radical Rainbow mafia” and called them “domestic terrorists.”
Fortunately, Drag Race winner Bianca Del Rio put Jenner in her place.
Jenner also took aim at Mulvaney last year when she sat down with Joe Biden at a Presidential Forum. After the event, transphobic right-wingers seized upon videos of Mulvaney documenting her transition online, and Jenner joined them.
“There is a difference between acceptance and tolerance, and normalizing exposing your genitals in a public way and a public place,” she wrote. “I do not support that at all, in the slightest. Dylan…congrats your trans with a penis.”
Months later, Jenner is continuing her hateful crusade, though with laughable results. Even Rupert Murdoch’s New York Post pointed out Jenner’s hypocrisy, writing that she was the star of a sportswear ad campaign as an out transgender woman herself.
It must hurt when even the New York Post doesn’t back up your troll job. Jenner fired back at the piece’s author on Twitter in a futile attempt at retribution.
Jenner, by the way, spent the rest of her Friday getting dragged. Good Friday, indeed.
4 Comments
abfab
Here’s a pretty picture————————imagine waking up to this witch before she does herself up. Discuss.
dbmcvey
What a truly despicable person Caitlyn Jenner is. She is so removed from reality by her privilege she doesn’t see that the conservatives she so desperately wants the approval of don’t like her. They lump her right in with all the other people they view as disordered.
abfab
Don’t you love how Q has an uncanny way of reminding us ALL THE TIME of the shitheads in this country?
Toofie
Caitlyn is jealous she’s not getting a deal with Nike or Bud Lite. She’s beyond pathetic and irrelevant. So she’ll trash her own thinking her fellow Republicans will like her. Sad.