Bianca Del Rio wipes the floor with Caitlyn Jenner after her latest transphobic tweet

Caitlyn Jenner decided to mark Trans Day of Visibility last week in the worst way possible: by posting a tweet blasting “the Radical Rainbow mafia” and labeling them “domestic terrorists.”
“We live in a beautiful country called America, where we are free to be whomever we want. The Radical Rainbow Mafia has hijacked LGBT ppl and is the worst thing that has ever happened to LGBT ppl! They are DOMESTIC TERRORISTS!” she said in a tweet on Thursday.
It’s unclear what prompted Jenner’s tweet, but the school shooting in Nashville last week has led many on the far-right to blast trans activists as terrorists.
As criticism of Jenner’s words grew, she went on to defend herself, pointing to the so-called “grooming” of children.
However, she stayed silent with former Drag Race winner Bianca Del Rio entered the chat.
“The only TERRORIST is YOU behind the wheel of a car,” said Del Rio.
Jenner’s vehicle accident
In February 2015, Jenner was involved in a vehicle accident in Malibu, California.
Jenner’s Cadillac hit the back of a Lexus driven by Kim Howe, 70. Howe had braked. When Jenner’s car hit Howe’s, it pushed the Lexus into the path of another car approaching on the other side of the road. This led to a head-on collision. Howe was pronounced dead at the scene.
Los Angeles District Attorney’s office said Jenner was below the speed limit and engaged her brakes before the collision. It therefore brought no charges against her. However, Jenner later settled a wrongful death lawsuit with Howe’s family for an undisclosed sum.
Del Rio was not the only person to bring up Jenner’s involvement in someone else’s death.
Didn’t you kill a woman?— Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) March 30, 2023
Del Rio’s comment also prompted over 120,000 likes on Instagram, where folk had more to say.
“How do I sign up for the Radical Rainbow Mafia? Is there an initiation? A hazing? Sounds gay. I’m in,” quipped one.
“Maybe the worst thing to happen to LGBT ppl is Caitlyn Jenner?” said another.
