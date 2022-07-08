Tucker Carlson is a little too into this leftist hunk’s thirst traps and, honey, get control of yourself

One-man brainworm exhibit Tucker Carlson may have just been relatable for the first time.

In an out-of-the-blue closing segment, Carlson spotlighted a sun-soaked Instagram story post from leftist political commentator and Twitch streamer Hasan Piker completely unprompted.

Piker reposted the clip to his Instagram in which the right-wing anchor calls him “one heaping helping hunk of a man.”

For once, Carlson is surely not wrong:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hasan Piker (@hasandpiker)

Then again, the anchor says the photo will surely be “singeing your retinas” — an odd claim to level at someone with at least dozens of thousands of thirst followers, but hey.

It’s unclear whether Carlson himself or someone on his team were monitoring Piker’s Instagram for new thirst traps, but it seems this latest one grabbed their attention and wouldn’t let go despite their feigned protestation.

This is far from Piker’s first time getting the girls out. These days, he’s liable to post a good sunbathing Insta story at least once a week.

In the spirit of unity, we figured we would help out the cause and fish up a handful of hot pics from Piker’s page that may help inspire further transfixion in the FOX News anchor.

Let’s look at the material…

For good measure, here’s a video of him crushing a watermelon with his thighs (for charity, naturally!):