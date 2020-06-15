Twitter eviscerates Brett Kavanaugh, who likes beer, for siding against LGBTQ rights

This morning, the Supreme Court issued a landmark ruling that declares “An employer who fires an individual merely for being gay or transgender violates Title VII.”

To the surprise of almost, well, everyone, the 6-3 opinion was penned by Neil Gorsuch, the conservative justice appointed by Donald Trump. Gorsuch was joined by Justices Kagan, Sotomayor, Ginsburg, and Roberts.

Justices Thomas, Alito, and Kavanaugh, who likes beer, dissented.

Twitter has had a lot to say about the toxic trio, but people have been coming especially hard for Kavanaugh, who famously refused to say whether he supported same-sex marriage during his confirmation hearing in 2018.

Dear Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, and, I cannot emphasize this enough, Brett Kavanaugh: pic.twitter.com/JnKZwWPmzr — Greg Craig (@TheGregCraig07) June 15, 2020

I hope wherever Brett Kavanaugh is he’s having a bad day — Samantha Ruddy (@samlymatters) June 15, 2020

Brett Kavanaugh is a piece of shit. — A-thony CAB-tano (@theneedledrop) June 15, 2020

Brett Kavanaugh might me the only person who consistently lives up to my expectations. #garbage — Ana Kasparian (@AnaKasparian) June 15, 2020

#DillyDilly🍻 I hear Brett Kavanaugh started day-drinking again today pic.twitter.com/lgKk86z5KZ — RAVEN le MAVEN (@Redrum_of_Crows) June 15, 2020

Brett Kavanaugh, Clarence Thomas, and Samuel Alito hate gay people so much they think it’s okay for them to be fired and forced to go hungry and live homeless on the streets simply for being gay. How scary it is that such bigots sit on the Supreme Court. Please vote in November. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) June 15, 2020

(As long as I live, I will NEVER forgive America for allowing Brett Kavanaugh to become a Supreme Court Justice.) — Saeed Jones (@theferocity) June 15, 2020

fuck – and I cannot stress this enough – brett kavanaugh — Robbie Couch (@robbie_couch) June 15, 2020

In light of today’s historic LGBTQ+ ruling I would like to remind everyone that Kavanaugh shouldn’t be there. — David Yankovich (@DavidYankovich) June 15, 2020

I bet Brett Kavanaugh is on the phone venting with Tobin and Squee right now: “God, that Gorsuch is such a TOOL! He doesn’t even like beer. I LOVE BEER!!!” #SCOTUS🏳️‍🌈 — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) June 15, 2020

“This is BOOLSHIT” -Brett Kavanaugh storming out of the Supreme Court and heading to the skate park — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) June 15, 2020

When Brett Kavanaugh threw a fit in defense of his teenage beer-soaked assault, he literally announced that if he got on the Court he would spend the rest of his life taking his revenge. The right side won today, but just want to remind everyone that elections have consequences. — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) June 15, 2020

“I LIKE BEER. I HATE GAYS.” –Brett Kavanaugh, Supreme Court Justice for life — Nell Scovell (@NellSco) June 15, 2020

It is very thoughtful of Brett Kavanaugh to periodically remind us what a little bitch he is. #SCOTUS — Middle Age Riot (@middleageriot) June 15, 2020

