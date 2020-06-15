twitter storm

Twitter eviscerates Brett Kavanaugh, who likes beer, for siding against LGBTQ rights

By

This morning, the Supreme Court issued a landmark ruling that declares “An employer who fires an individual merely for being gay or transgender violates Title VII.”

To the surprise of almost, well, everyone, the 6-3 opinion was penned by Neil Gorsuch, the conservative justice appointed by Donald Trump. Gorsuch was joined by Justices Kagan, Sotomayor, Ginsburg, and Roberts.

Justices Thomas, Alito, and Kavanaugh, who likes beer, dissented.

Twitter has had a lot to say about the toxic trio, but people have been coming especially hard for Kavanaugh, who famously refused to say whether he supported same-sex marriage during his confirmation hearing in 2018.

Check out what they’re saying…

